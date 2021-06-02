Jump to content
    Will Competition Destroy Tesla?

      It is hard to judge a company by one month of auto sales let alone two months, but when you have 3 months or more in a market that had no competition and now does, dropping near the bottom in sales should make any CEO question what needs to be done to improve sales. Norway with 60.4% of new auto sales being EV is becoming a struggle for Tesla and Ford is the latest to show them up!

    Norway has been in the news lately and not just a little but across a wide range of news organizations. Norway has been very embracing of the move to EVs supporting just about every version that has come out from small EVs that would remind one of a Golf cart and illegal on the roads in the US to the luxury level of Tesla with the X and S auto's.

    Snag_6d5e1a38.png

    Norway has even been leading the world in the change over of their countries taxi fleet to EVs. One benefit to the taxi owner is the ability to write off half of the auto cost in the first year and the rest in the second year as long as the taxi travels over 100,000 kilometers per year. This allows private taxi drivers to purchase their own luxury ride to use as their work tool every day.

    Snag_6d5a8385.png

    Snag_6d5b7cd9.png

    Tesla was the first to build out a very extensive network of charging infrastructure to support their auto's allowing owners to drive their EVs in any type of weather even very cold snowy winter.

    Snag_6d57bbe9.png

    As anyone in sales would know and to help everyone else understand, single month sales, and quarterly sales sales cannot always clearly show a trend about the success of a company. Even bi-yearly sales numbers while getting close to be considered a trend by some is not enough to state that a company has been a long term success.

    Tesla ever since they started to sell auto's in Norway back in 2009 with just 13 sold has pretty much had a captured market to themselves especially since Norway has been trying various ways to push a clean green agenda going back into the 1990's. Tesla sales spiked in 2019 at 18,798 EVs sold before plummeting as VW introduced the much more affordable ID.4 and other luxury makers such as Audi with their e-tron came on the market in 2020.

    image.png

    As per the jalopnik story, Tesla did not sell many auto's in association with other auto choices till recently making the sample size very small in auto markets around the world. Norway then becomes an even more important picture on EV sales as a country that was in many ways the first to embrace EVs, will be the first to phase out all new ICE auto sales starting January 1st 2025. Currently contrast Diesel auto's that sold in 2011 with a 75.7% market share to only 8.6% market share in 2020.  A market where there are more EV options at various price points than any other market has transformed their auto market.

    Lately, Tesla sales have not been that great and Ford Motor Company is off to a hot start with their Mustang Mach-e. Yes one can contribute this to the Ford EV being a new model but keep in mind that a year ago new auto sales had BEVs make up 43.1% of sales, this year, BEVs are averaging 60.4% of new auto sales with Ford having sold 1,384 Mach-e in May for a 10% share of Norways auto market. Toyota RAV4 hybrid is in second place and Skoda's electric Enyaq is in third. Currently in the top ten EVs sold in Norway, Tesla is coming in at 6th place.

    Let's let the monthly numbers speak for what is being sold in Norway:

    May 2021 top 10 best-selling auto's in Norway.

    image.png

    April 2021 top 10 best-selling auto's in Norway.

    image.png

    March 2021 top 10 best-selling auto's in Norway.

    image.png

    We then have no numbers, but a list was produced of the top 10 auto sales and unlike March, Tesla was in 8th place for auto sales in February:

    image.png

    The clear observation is that Tesla is NOT the dominant auto company in Norway and a concern for the CEO and company one would think. Clearly now that real competition is showing up, Tesla is going to have to address concerns about fit n finish, service, warranty issues, etc.

    In 2019 Tesla dominated the market for BEVs:

    image.png

    Per Norways largest news covering the auto industry, December pretty much saved the year, but even then shows some very interesting changes from 2019.

    image.png

    This on top of the full 2020 year showing that Tesla is only #6 in auto sales in Norway.

    image.png

    At this point, Tesla needs to deliver on a low end solution of BEVs for Norway and the world if they are to remain competitive and survive it would seem. This would be the time for a Model 2 and even maybe 1 to come out of Tesla giving low end solutions for auto buyers that currently cannot afford higher priced auto's.

    Ford Is Beating Tesla In One Of The Most EV-Saturated Markets In The World (jalopnik.com)

    • Norway: Tesla car sales 2009-2020 | Statista

    Ford's electric Mustang tops Norway car sales in May | Reuters

    Ford's electric Mustang tops Norway car sales in May | Nasdaq

    Historic December saved car sales | Dn

    David

    Interesting observation is that Mercedes-Benzes went on sale with their EQC and after two months of sales in the top 10 list, they dropped off for May. Makes one wonder about their tag line of Best or nothing at all! 🤔

    smk4565

    I think Tesla is working on a car smaller and cheaper than the Model 3 that will likely appeal to Europe and China as well.  But they have to get Cybertruck and the Semi and Roadster all out.   I don't think their R&D staff or manufacturing capacity can take on another volume car right now.

    David
    5 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    I think Tesla is working on a car smaller and cheaper than the Model 3 that will likely appeal to Europe and China as well.  But they have to get Cybertruck and the Semi and Roadster all out.   I don't think their R&D staff or manufacturing capacity can take on another volume car right now.

    It seems they also need to get Texas to let them sell the auto without having to ship it out of state and back in via a very convoluted sales process that just adds to the money losing process.

    With China online, California online, Nevada online and Germany supposedly close to coming online as well as Texas, one would think they could get all those going now, but it would seem money might be an issue for financing those auto options.

    Let us also not forget that Tesla let go all of their PR department and it seems cut back to just about zero any marketing. Then you have service problems globally. Tesla might have stretched themselves way too thin. Eventually customers are gonna say screw Tesla, just go and buy from the Ford Dealer a Mach-e. I can get full service, warranty, etc. at my local dealership.

    Makes ya go Hmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm 🤔

    surreal1272
    13 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    But they have to get Cybertruck and the Semi and Roadster all out.

    Two out of the three are niche sales at best and the other will get waxed by REAL pick ups. Not sure how that helps them long term at all.

    David
    2 hours ago, surreal1272 said:

    Two out of the three are niche sales at best and the other will get waxed by REAL pick ups. Not sure how that helps them long term at all.

    RIGHT! The Semi will change, but that is very long term, to quote @balthazar changing the trucking industry to pure electric will probably take till 2275 while new sales might end by 2050 based on countries that want auto's phased out by 2035/40 and commercial trucks by 2050 if it stands.

    smk4565
    19 hours ago, David said:

    It seems they also need to get Texas to let them sell the auto without having to ship it out of state and back in via a very convoluted sales process that just adds to the money losing process.

    With China online, California online, Nevada online and Germany supposedly close to coming online as well as Texas, one would think they could get all those going now, but it would seem money might be an issue for financing those auto options.

    Let us also not forget that Tesla let go all of their PR department and it seems cut back to just about zero any marketing. Then you have service problems globally. Tesla might have stretched themselves way too thin. Eventually customers are gonna say screw Tesla, just go and buy from the Ford Dealer a Mach-e. I can get full service, warranty, etc. at my local dealership.

    Makes ya go Hmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm 🤔

    Well the Cybertruck is designed to do 750,000 miles with no maintenance except tires, so you don't really need a dealership.   

    Tesla has some issues and needs to get more models out and keep the existing ones updated.  However they aren't really at risk of losing customers, their owners are super loyal and they are gaining market share, not losing.

    surreal1272
    22 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Well the Cybertruck is designed to do 750,000 miles with no maintenance except tires

    Who told you that lie? Elon? Guess he left that little tidbit off of their other models, given their reliability record since day one, skipping the sheer bull&#036;h&#33; of thinking this thing is going to last that long without any maintenance outside of tires. That is literally the most absurd sales pitch I have ever heard. If I walked into a Tesla store and they told me that, I'd literally laugh myself right on out of there. 

     

    And owners are not THAT loyal when said company still hasn't improved upon said reliability since day one.

    smk4565
    2 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    Who told you that lie? Elon? Guess he left that little tidbit off of their other models, given their reliability record since day one. 

     

    And owners are not THAT loyal when said company still hasn't improved upon said reliability since day one.

    That is what it says online.  May or may not be true, we will see.  

    balthazar

    It was also 'designed to have bullet-proof glass', and we saw how that worked out.

    cybertruck brings no paint options, the world's largest blind spots and the world's most inaccessible bed to the table.
    Not sure very many people are actually 'going to see' by paying any money for one.

    1 hour ago, smk4565 said:

    they are gaining market share, not losing.

    Incorrect- they are gaining VOLUME, they are losing MARKET SHARE.

    surreal1272
    1 hour ago, smk4565 said:

    That is what it says online.  May or may not be true, we will see.  

    Wow! The site says it huh? That’s about as convincing as the shatter proof glass that shattered upon first demo of it. 
     

    Sorry if I am not convinced by something that is an obvious lie. There is no “we will see” here. It’s a certain lie. 

    2 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    they are gaining market share, not losing.

    Also a lie. 
    F5E0015B-7130-4011-8927-B23477EC36A5.thumb.jpeg.c34aa415ea29a894fba16c1529f8606d.jpeg

    https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-06-02/tesla-heads-for-biggest-drop-in-3-weeks-on-market-share-loss

     

    smk4565
    2 hours ago, balthazar said:

    It was also 'designed to have bullet-proof glass', and we saw how that worked out.

    cybertruck brings no paint options, the world's largest blind spots and the world's most inaccessible bed to the table.
    Not sure very many people are actually 'going to see' by paying any money for one.

    Incorrect- they are gaining VOLUME, they are losing MARKET SHARE.

    Tesla is gaining total market share.  Losing EV market share because there are more EV's but using EV market share only is a horrible metric, total market is what matters.  Ford could cancel all models but the F150, go from selling 2.5 million cars a year to 750,000 and gain 5% market share in pick ups and claim they gained pick up segment market share, but who cares if they just lost 1.75 million sales.  Have to look at whole market.

    And the Cybertruck bed lowers in the rear, closer to the ground than any other pick up, so it is plenty accessible, actually the easiest to load on market because it comes with a ramp too.  

    1 hour ago, surreal1272 said:

    Wow! The site says it huh? That’s about as convincing as the shatter proof glass that shattered upon first demo of it. 
     

    Sorry if I am not convinced by something that is an obvious lie. There is no “we will see” here. It’s a certain lie. 

    Also a lie. 
    F5E0015B-7130-4011-8927-B23477EC36A5.thumb.jpeg.c34aa415ea29a894fba16c1529f8606d.jpeg

    https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-06-02/tesla-heads-for-biggest-drop-in-3-weeks-on-market-share-loss

     

    EV market share doesn't matter.  Only total market share.  When Tesla sales are declining, while everyone else is growing, then they can worry.  

