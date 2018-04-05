2019 Volkswagen Jetta To Start At $19,395*

Here is a quick rundown of the rest of the Jetta lineup:

VOLKSWAGEN ANNOUNCES FULL PRICING FOR ALL-NEW 2019 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA

The all-new Jetta raises the bar in the compact sedan class, with bold design, innovative technology features, and a transferable, 6-year/72,000-mile New Vehicle Limited Warranty

Pricing starts at $18,545, less than the outgoing model

Jetta is now based off the award-winning MQB architecture

1.4-liter TSI engine is paired with six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmissions

Aluminum-alloy wheels, App-Connect and full LED lighting are standard

Available driver assistance technology includes: Front Assist, Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Traffic Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Assist, and Light Assist

Available premium features include: Volkswagen Digital Cockpit, 10-color ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated leather seats, and 400-watt BeatsAudio® system

HERNDON, VA (April 5, 2018) — Volkswagen of America, Inc., today announced full pricing of the all-new 2019 Jetta. Now based off the award-winning MQB platform, the 2019 Jetta offers bolder design, more interior space than the outgoing model and new technology.

The new Jetta will continue to be powered by Volkswagen’s 1.4-liter turbocharged and direct-injection TSI® engine, making 147 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. The power is taken to the front wheels via a new standard six-speed manual transmission, with an eight-speed automatic transmission optional on the base model and standard on higher trims. Automatic transmission models come standard with a Start/Stop system designed to improve fuel efficiency. This technology stops the engine during idle when the brake pedal is held (such as when waiting at a stop light). When the brake pedal is released, the engine restarts.

Every Jetta offers standard Driver Personalization with up to four driver settings. Dependent on trim, customizable features include: driver seat memory, drive mode selection, driver assistance system preferences, climate control, Volkswagen Digital Cockpit arrangement, ambient lighting color, radio presets, navigation view, and more.

The technology of 2019 Jetta also includes offers a combination of both passive and active safety systems that are engineered to meet or exceed current crash regulations. These systems include the class exclusive Automatic Post-Collision Braking System.

Every Jetta model will come with the People First Warranty, America’s Best Bumper-To-Bumper New Vehicle Limited Warranty. The warranty provides coverage for six-years or 72,000-miles (whichever occurs first), and the warranty can be transferred to subsequent owners throughout the remainder of its duration.

The 2019 Volkswagen Jetta will be available in S, SE, R-Line®, SEL, and SEL Premium trim levels and is expected to arrive at U.S. Volkswagen dealers in the second quarter of 2018.

MODEL LINE UP

Jetta S

The Jetta S has a starting Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $18,545 and features a standard six-speed manual transmission. Other standard features include 16-inch silver “Rama” aluminum-alloy wheels; standard LED headlights (with LED Daytime Running Lights) and taillights; chrome grille; multi-function steering wheel; rearview camera; automatic headlights; electric parking brake; cloth seats; Eco driving mode selection; and 6.5-inch Composition Color touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth® connectivity for compatible devices, one USB port, four speakers, and Volkswagen Car-Net® App-Connect for compatible devices, enabling integration with the three major smartphone platforms—Apple CarPlay™, Android Auto™ and MirrorLink®. The eight-speed automatic transmission Jetta S starts at $19,345. A Driver’s Assistance Package is available for $450, and includes Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking (Front Assist) and Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Traffic Alert and heated side mirrors.

Jetta SE

Building off of the S trim, the Jetta SE starts at $22,155 and features a standard eight-speed automatic transmission. Standard features include 16-inch two-tone “Rama Black” aluminum-alloy wheels; panoramic sunroof; dual-zone Climatronic® automatic climate control; leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob; KESSY keyless access and push-button start; leatherette seating surfaces; and heated front seats. Standard driver assist features include Front Assist; and Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Traffic Alert. A Cold Weather Package will be available mid-model year for $495, and will include a heated steering wheel; heated rear seats; heated windshield wiper park and washer nozzles; and remote start.

Jetta R-Line®

The Jetta R-Line builds off the SE trim and starts at $22,995. It adds standard 17-inch dark gray “Trenton” aluminum-alloy wheels; a gloss-black front grille; R-Line rear bumper with dual exhaust; foglights; black mirror caps; R-Line badging inside and out; black roof liner; R-Line multi-function steering wheel with contrast stitching; two-tone black and grey seating surfaces with contrast stitching; and the XDS® electronic differential. The Cold Weather Package will be available mid-model year for $495.

Jetta SEL

The Jetta SEL also builds off the SE trim and starts at $24,415. Standard features include LED Projector headlights with signature LED DRLs; rain-sensing wipers; auto-dimming rearview mirror; Drive Mode Selection; 10-color customizable wrap-around ambient lighting; 10.25-inch Volkswagen Digital Cockpit display, allowing drivers to reconfigure how they view vehicle information; Volkswagen Car-Net® connected vehicle services; 400 Watt BeatsAudio® system with eight speakers plus a subwoofer; and 8.0-inch Composition Media touchscreen infotainment system with SiriusXM® Satellite Radio with three-month trial subscription, voice control, and two USB ports. Standard driver assist features include Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC); High Beam Control (Light Assist); and active Lane Keeping System (Lane Assist). The Cold Weather Package will be available mid-model year for $495.

Jetta SEL Premium

The top-of-the-line Jetta SEL Premium starts at $26,945 and builds off the SEL trim. Standard features include 17-inch two-tone “Tornado Metallic” aluminum-alloy wheels; R-Line rear bumper; fog lights; side mirrors with integrated turn signals; sport comfort seats; leather seating surfaces; ventilated front seats; power driver’s seat with memory functionality and power lumbar; 8-inch Discover Media infotainment system with navigation and alarm system. The Cold Weather Package, including a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, heated windshield wiper park and washer nozzles, and remote start, will be added as standard equipment mid-model year.

DESTINATION

Destination fee on all models is $850.

OPTIONS

Driver Assistance Package. Available on S trims. Includes Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking (Front Assist) and Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Traffic Alert and heated side mirrors for $450.

Cold Weather Package. Available mid-model year on SE, R-Line and SEL trims. Includes heated steering wheel; heated rear seats; heated windshield wiper park and washer nozzles; and remote start for $495.