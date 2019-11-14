Volkswagen Expanding Chattanooga

Volkswagen has broken ground on an $800 million expansion of their plant in Chattanooga, TN. The expansion is for additional capacity to build electric vehicles for North America. The body shop will increase by 564,000 square feet and a new 198,000 square foot battery assembly center will be constructed. Overall the expansion will add about 1,000 permanent jobs. Production of a long range vehicle, the ID. Crozz / ID. 4 is expected to begin in the expanded plant in 2022.
Chattanooga currently builds the Passat, Atlas, and Atlas Cross Sport.
