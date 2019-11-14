Jump to content
    Volkswagen Expanding Chattanooga

      ...All to build more EVs...

    Volkswagen has broken ground on an $800 million expansion of their plant in Chattanooga, TN.  The expansion is for additional capacity to build electric vehicles for North America. The body shop will increase by 564,000 square feet and a new 198,000 square foot battery assembly center will be constructed. Overall the expansion will add about 1,000 permanent jobs. Production of a long range vehicle, the ID. Crozz / ID. 4 is expected to begin in the expanded plant in 2022.

    Chattanooga currently builds the Passat, Atlas, and Atlas Cross Sport. 

    Source: VW media

    riviera74

    Good.  If VW were really smart, they would stop building cars and CUVs in Germany and build them all here instead.

    USA-1

    USA-1 149

    Dieselgate turned a lot of people away from VW for good. Buddy of mine was a VW Golf diesel fanatic, but when that hit and they put the owners through hell to buy them back or keep with a payback he took the lose traded it for a Rover Evoque and didn't look back. VW sales are still pretty abysmal comparatively ever since, they need to just keep the majority of their production in Europe, where they thrive. Their US bread and butter SUV only sold just under 60K units in first full year and second year in production, 2019 is looking the same as 2018 66K through Oct. 2019.  

     
    Volkswagen
    Atlas
    2018 59.677
    2017 27.119
  • Posts

    • USA-1
      Ford News: Mustang Mach E Is The Name For the New Ford EV

      By USA-1 · Posted

      I'll be impressed if Ford can pull off this Stang Mach-E launch. I hope it's better than the disastrous 2020 Explorer/Aviator launch for their sake. Pretty mean looking in your face picture with C&D write up here... https://www.caranddriver.com/ford/mustang-mach-e
    • USA-1
      Ford News: Mustang Mach E Is The Name For the New Ford EV

      By USA-1 · Posted

      China needs BEV's like yesterday with all the smog and other pollution they have going on right now, their vehicle emissions standards are horrible and gasoline is crazy expensive there. I read the Chinese gov't is giving large Corp. incentives to get them out now as well. We don't have the EV market in the U.S. yet to have a bunch of BEV's running around with people waiting in line to plug in. Many people are just set in their ways and a BEV is really a lifestyle change. Gas is still pretty cheap here as well so for many to take the EV plunge the full incentive just isn't there as of now. In the next 10 years we will see some change though.   GM is using Cadillac to lead the BEV way like they should. They have the Cadillac BEV SUV coming out in the next year or so to challenge Tesla. Bolt and Bolt EUV were not designed to take on Tesla directly. 
    • USA-1
      Ford News: Mustang Mach E Is The Name For the New Ford EV

      By USA-1 · Posted

      They definitely have the dealer network Tesla doesn't that's for sure.   GM has a Bolt EUV with range of over 300 miles coming by 2021 as well. I agree Bolt is kinda goofy and too small and the EUV is still too small for me, but it's on the way. https://www.caranddriver.com/news/a27542133/chevrolet-bolt-euv-2021-crossover-spied/ Mary Barra has stated that GM will have 20 BEV's globally by 2023, yes being a huge manufacturer with several other eggs in the basket we'll be lucky to have 10 by then really even 5 BEV's would be sufficient for the current EV market. Cadillac long range BEV SUV said to lead the big EV push is coming in the next couple of years as well. https://www.greencarreports.com/news/1120908_long-range-cadillac-suv-to-lead-gms-next-electric-car-push-in-3-years
    • oldshurst442
      Ford News: Mustang Mach E Is The Name For the New Ford EV

      By oldshurst442 · Posted

      Chinese market for Chevrolet comes first. . Based on that goofy hatch... Chevrolet Menlo.                         Not as sexy as the Mustang Mach-E, but definitely sexier than the Bolt itself.                           Oh yeah, then there is the Buick Velite 6...China market only...suprise surprise...   But its the Ford Mustang Mach-E that is a truest DIRECT Tesla product competitor. Both in terms of range, performance and  driving characteristics.  
    • Robert Hall
      Ford News: Mustang Mach E Is The Name For the New Ford EV

      By Robert Hall · Posted

      Well, Ford knows how to manufacture autos and has an extensive dealer network, so those are advantages.   Time will tell...definitely interesting times...will the Mustang branding help or hurt it?  Clearly going to be marketing it as a performance EV... Now when will GM start releasing a variety of EVs?  One goofy looking subcompact hatch isn’t enough...

