    Volkswagen Picks Up De Nysschen for COO

      ...De Nysschen hailed an Uber and got into Volkswagen...

    Johan De Nysschen has landed on his feet after being abruptly fired as President of Cadillac in April of 2018. 

    JDN will take over as Chief Operating Officer of Volkswagen of America starting October 1st. This is not JDN's first experience with Volkswagen Automotive Grou (VAG), he was once a star executive in the Audi organization.  He later moved on to Infiniti where he moved the headquarters to Hong Kong and renamed all the vehicles to the Q or QX designation. Infiniti has since moved back to Japan. Once his time at Infiniti was up, he moved on to become President of Cadillac. There, he moved Cadillac's headquarters to New York City for a time before being abruptly fired in April 2018. Cadillac has since moved their headquarters back to Detroit. During his first full year as Cadillac boss, 2015, Cadillac sales fell over 11%.

    "Johan will help make us faster, better and smarter. He'll speed our decision-making and dive deep into our day-to-day business so we can continue to make this brand matter again," Scott Keogh, CEO of Volkswagen Group of America, said about the new hire.

    dfelt

    Some how I DOUBT it that he will make them " faster, better and smarter." 

    He is for sure no 6 million dollar man and VW needs a true visionary not a follower to help them move forward after Dieselgate.

    ykX
    Just now, Drew Dowdell said:

    Rewarding incompetence. 

    It seems that thing happens a lot at that level of management.

    Drew Dowdell
    6 minutes ago, ykX said:

    It seems that thing happens a lot at that level of management.

    Probably blamed everyone else for not carrying out his "vision".  None of it was his fault I'm sure. 

      The Volkswagen Arteon is the vehicle that effectively replaces the Volkswagen CC in VW’s lineup, however, it comes at the segment with a noticeably different approach. The Arteon is much more interesting looking than the old CC and comes as a hatchback rather than a sedan.
      I would hesitate to use the word “bold” about the Arteon’s looks, as feels rather conservative to me, but it still has a gravitas that lets passers-by know that this is not an ordinary Volkswagen. The front end has a lot of detailing with multiple creases in the hood and a deep, wide grille. Thick wheel arches give the car a muscular look. Around back, the hatch area fits between a set of thick thighs and a set of tail lights that almost look Benz-like. Down below there is a chrome strip that runs around the entire perimeter of the car.
       
      As handsome as the exterior is, the interior is a bit of a letdown. In the SEL version I drove, the interior materials were not up to snuff for a car with a $42,795 sticker price and the design is fairly sterile. There is a wide strip that traverses the dash and mimics the look of the grille and below that, another wood (plood?) strip runs parallel. The center stack is neatly organized with all knobs and buttons within easy reach.  If you are a bit of a neat freak like me about your car, keep a microfiber duster in the glovebox to wipe down the piano black surfaces.  The seats are flat and firm but without much lateral support. As a hatchback, rear passengers get cut out of a bit of headroom, but there is plenty of legroom back there for them to stretch out.  Cargo room for this size of a car can only be described as cavernous. The hatch lifts up high and out of the way giving you easy access to anything you can rear. Fold the rear seats down and you may even say “Crossover, what?”, there is 55 cubic feet of cargo room back there.
      The Arteon comes with an 8-inch touch screen display that includes Apple Car Play and Android Auto. Android Auto is easy to set up and I stayed in that mode during my entire drive.
      Driving the Arteon is probably the best part about it. My tester came equipped with 4motion, Volkswagen’s all-wheel-drive system. It works well and the car feels glued to the road during the twisties.  No matter which level of Arteon you buy, you have a single choice of engine. Standard is a 2.0 liter turbocharged 4-cylinder with 268 horsepower and 258 lb.-ft of torque connected to an 8-speed automatic transmission. It is this engine that delayed the Arteon’s entry into the U.S. due to a backlog of certification testing. This setup is merely adequate. It neither thrills you nor lets you down.  I do wish a V6 were available, but small-displacement turbo-4s are where the market is going these days.  Unfortunately, even with the small displacement 4-cylinder, you still get V6-like fuel economy.  The Arteon is rated for 20 city / 27 highway / 23 combined. For reference, that’s about the same as an AWD Buick Lacrosse with a big V6 and 310 horsepower, in fact, the Buick does a little better on the highway and so do most other V6 sedans. In normal mode the transmission is a bit lazy, upshifting early and reluctant to downshift. In sport mode, it wakes up a little but there is still a lag when downshifting.
      The ride and drive of the Arteon is definitely dialed towards comfort over sport. It comes equipped with a DCC adaptive ride system, but I notice almost no difference between the Sport and Comfort modes. Cruising along in the Arteon is serene with very little noise from the outside entering the cabin. It is certainly a car that can get you into trouble with the leasing company for mileage.
      Is the Arteon a car I can recommend?  Yes and no.  If you’re a die-hard VW fan, then the Arteon is an easy choice to make. Otherwise, there are more powerful and more upscale options out there for the price, but you wouldn’t be wrong to choose this one.
      Year: 2019
      Make: Volkswagen
      Model: Arteon
      Trim: SEL w/4Motion
      Engine: 2.0L DOHC Turbocharged Direct Injected 4-cylinder
      Driveline: 8-Speed automatic with all-wheel-drive
      Horsepower: 268
      Torque @ RPM: 258 @ 0 - 3,600
      Curb Weight: 3,655 lbs
      Location of Manufacture: Emden, Germany
      Base Price: $35,845
      As Tested Price: $42,790 (Includes $995.00 Destination Charge)

      When the Volkswagen ID.3 debuted this week at the Frankfurt Auto Show we reported that the ID.3 would not be coming to the U.S.. That is still true, however we got a tease of the ID.4, which will be the next iteration of the ID family from Volkswagen during the ID.3 intro.
      The ID.4 is based on the ID Crozz concept from the 2017 Frankfurt Auto Show and it is this model that will be VW's first ID model in the US.  While no details have been released, expect the ID.4 to follow the ID.3 mechanical specs pretty closely with 3 different battery options available and a rear axle mounted electric motor.  There is the possibility of a dual motor variant coming as well as the concept was powered that way with 302 total system horsepower.  
      After the ID.4 launch, VW is expected to release an EV version of the ID Buzz concept, a modern take on the Microbus. The ID Buzz, or whatever it will be named, is expected in 2022.
       

      Volkswagen debuted today the Volkswagen ID.3 for the European market. Those of you reading from North America will be disappointed to learn that this is yet more Forbidden Fruit.
      The ID.3 is the first vehicle built on VW's new MEB electric vehicle platform. Basic versions will be priced under €30,000 ($33,156) with a range of around 205 miles. Two more battery options will be available, the mid-range giving 260 miles and the largest battery enabling a range of 342 miles. When using DC fast charging, the ID.3 can add enough range to cover 180 miles with just 30 minutes on the plug. With 201 horsepower driving the rear wheels and 229 lb-ft of torque, the ID.3 promises spirited and engaging driving. 
      The inside is roomy for a vehicle just 165.4 inches long, and should seat 5 with relative ease, while 13.6 cubic feet of cargo room allows for some luggage as long as it is tidy.  
      VW is limiting the configurations at launch to just 3 options. The basic ID.3 1ST edition includes navigation, heated seats and steering wheel, and 18-inch wheels. The ID.3 1ST Plus adds a rear view camera, adaptive cruise control, keyless access and starting system, a center console with USB-C charging ports, and ambient lighting. For the ID.3 1ST Max, you'll also get an augmented reality heads up display, Beats audio system, panoramic sliding glass roof, and 20-inch alloy wheels. 

      Volkswagen will be offering home chargers with optional datalink and remote access. VW plans on offering these chargers at a significant price cut below the existing chargers currently available on the market. Free energy with ID.3 1ST Edition purchases allows owners to charge up to 2,000 kWh for free at any WeCharge or Ionity network charging stations, allowing access to more than 100,000 charging stations across Europe.
      The ID.3 will be available in Germany in mid-2020.
       

