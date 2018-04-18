Jump to content

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    de Nysschen Out As Cadillac President (UPDATE)

      His replacement is the current head of GM Canada

    Cadillac's leadership is seeing a major change as current president Johan de Nysschen will be stepping down effective immediately. In his place will be Steve Carlisle who is currently president and managing director of GM Canada.

    “We appreciate Johan’s efforts over the last four years in setting a stronger foundation for Cadillac. Looking forward, the world is changing rapidly, and, beginning with the launch of the new XT4, it is paramount that we capitalize immediately on the opportunities that arise from this rate of change. This move will further accelerate our efforts in that regard,” said General Motors President Dan Ammann in a statement.

    No reason was given as to why de Nysschen is leaving after leading the brand for over three years. His tenure saw Cadillac make a number of dramatic changes including moving the brand's headquarters to New York City and introducing a new nomenclature system.

    Steve Carlisle has been part of GM since 1982 when he was an industrial engineering co-op student at the Oshawa assembly plant. He was named the president of GM Canada back in 2014 and helped the region get back on its feet. Last year, GM was number one in retail sales in Canada, with Buick, Cadillac, and GMC posting their best ever sales.

    “The potential for Cadillac across the globe is incredible and I’m honored to be chosen to be a part of mapping that future. I look forward to building on our current momentum as we continue on our mission to position Cadillac at the pinnacle of luxury,” said Carlisle.

    We'll be updating this story if any new information comes out.

    UPDATE: Automotive News and Wards Auto have learned some possible reasons as to why de Nysschen was shown the door. One is Cadillac's slumping sales. In 2017, sales in the U.S. dropped eight percent - the second straight year of a sales decline. Sales are doing slightly better in 2018 - up 8.1 percent - some of this is due to incentives being placed on slow-selling models.

    Project Pinnacle which was de Nysschen's ambitious incentive plan that would divide dealers into five tiers based on sales volume. Each tier would have different requirements in terms of showroom and service, along with perks. One contentious point that irked a number of dealers was smaller dealers setting up a "virtual showroom" where buyers could order vehicles. These dealers would not be able to stock Cadillac vehicles. Since then, Project Pinnacle has undergone a number of changes.

    Wards Auto says de Nysschen didn't move fast enough to join the fast-growing trend of crossovers. Cadillac has introduced the XT4 at the New York Auto Show last month are there plans to launch a couple more in the coming years, but this is only going to widen the gap between Cadillac and competitors.

    Both outlets report there has been growing tension between de Nysschen and GM. Such examples include him proclaiming that "Cadillac would be the technical leader at GM in the future," partly due to the launch of SuperCruise. Apparently, de Nysschen forgot about the Chevrolet Bolt and Volt. There was also the comment he made about Apple's CarPlay saying it was “extremely clunky”. (Mr. de Nysschen, have you even used CUE?! -WM)

    Source: General Motors

    GM Names Steve Carlisle Senior VP and President, Cadillac

    • Johan de Nysschen leaves GM to pursue other interests; Travis Hester becomes president and managing director, GM Canada

    DETROIT — General Motors today announced the appointment of Steve Carlisle as General Motors senior vice president and president, Cadillac, replacing Johan de Nysschen, who is leaving the company effective immediately.

    Travis Hester, currently vice president, Global Product Programs, is named president and managing director, GM Canada, replacing Carlisle. The transition will begin immediately.

    “We appreciate Johan’s efforts over the last four years in setting a stronger foundation for Cadillac,” said General Motors President Dan Ammann. “Looking forward, the world is changing rapidly, and, beginning with the launch of the new XT4, it is paramount that we capitalize immediately on the opportunities that arise from this rate of change. This move will further accelerate our efforts in that regard.”

    Carlisle was most recently president and managing director of GM Canada, where he led a resurgence of the GM Canada franchise. In 2017, GM was number one in automotive retail sales in Canada, with Buick, GMC and Cadillac achieving their best ever sales years. Carlisle also reestablished key relationships in Canada with retailers, employees and government officials.

    “The potential for Cadillac across the globe is incredible and I’m honored to be chosen to be a part of mapping that future,” said Carlisle. “I look forward to building on our current momentum as we continue on our mission to position Cadillac at the pinnacle of luxury.”

    Carlisle will report to Dan Ammann.

    Carlisle began his GM career in 1982 as an industrial engineering co-op student at the Oshawa Truck Assembly Plant. Over the course of his career with General Motors, Carlisle has held several senior leadership positions that have taken him across the globe, including vice president, Global Product Planning (2010-2014); vice president, U.S. Sales Operations (2010); and president and managing director, Southeast Asia Operations (2007-2010).

    Hester brings extensive global leadership and global product development experience to his new role at GM Canada. Since 2016, he has led the team responsible for balancing all aspects of vehicle development, including quality, cost, appearance, purchasing, customer acceptance and performance targets.

    Hester will report to Alan Batey, president, GM North America.

    Hester began his GM career in 1995 in Australia as a technical support engineer for GM Holden. He held a variety of positions in Australia before moving to the U.S. in 2005. Since 2005, Hester has held engineering positions in both the U.S. and China, including chief engineer for several global premium luxury vehicles, the Buick Regal, Buick LaCrosse and the Chevrolet Sonic. Hester became vice president, Global Product Programs, in 2016.

    Edited by William Maley

    dfelt

    YES, YES, YES About DAMN TIME! Hopefully we will see a much faster change of new products getting out to the dealers. 

    I honestly see NO REASON for Cadillac in NY. You could have the HQ of Cadillac almost anywhere and still have it grow and get back to the true luxury automaker it was.

    dfelt
    4 minutes ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    No surprise at this...JdN is probably off to a Chinese car maker now...he's a chaos agent---drops into companies, stirs up a lot of shit, leaves..

    So True, never has really created and grew anything, more of stir the pot, fuck things up and then leave once he can convince someone to pay him more for doing minimal.

    1 minute ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    JDN be like

     NUo8Ako.gif

    Yes, but unlike the beloved Mary Poppins, she actually made long lasting change that was a success. JDN is a failure of minimal success.

    NINETY EIGHT REGENCY

    Let's hope GM can remember what Cadillac was and what it can be.  May be the first order of business will be putting real names on the cars again.  I think someone saw how fast Lincoln was changing and putting out some great products, they had to react.  It may be other factors too.  There is potential there, but it is how you use it to move ahead.  You cannot try to be European when you are not.  Be proud of what you are build your brand. 

    dfelt

    LOL, They have not updated their corp website yet.

    https://www.gm.com/company/leadership/corporate-officers/johan-de-nysschen.html

    Found the GM Anouncement:

    http://www.gm.com/mol/m-2018-apr-0418-carlisle.html

    Love the fact that the new Leader had rebuilt and led Retail sales of the Buick, GMC and Cadillac products in Canada. The guy clearly is focused on growth compared to idiot JDN.

    Was hoping there was more on the site than what Bill found and posted for this story, sadly not. I wonder how long before they change things such as move out of NY? 🤔

    smk4565

    Looks like GM fired him, but did him a solid by not saying he was fired just that he is leaving to pursue other interests to make it seem like Johan's choice to leave.

    I have said from the beginning that this guy was not the answer, Audi has done better since he left, Infiniti did better since he left, Infiniti's QX40, QX50, QX60 name scheme is just as stupid as Cadillac's XT4, XT5, XT6.  This guy is clueless, and was lucky to be a market president of Audi when Audi got their act together at the home base, it wasn't like he was in charge of product planning, he just had to sell what Germany gave him.

    As far as Cadillac goes, I think the problem they have is every few years there is new management and they blow it up and start over.  It is like the Cleveland Browns of the car world.

    dfelt
    14 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Looks like GM fired him, but did him a solid by not saying he was fired just that he is leaving to pursue other interests to make it seem like Johan's choice to leave.

    I have said from the beginning that this guy was not the answer, Audi has done better since he left, Infiniti did better since he left, Infiniti's QX40, QX50, QX60 name scheme is just as stupid as Cadillac's XT4, XT5, XT6.  This guy is clueless, and was lucky to be a market president of Audi when Audi got their act together at the home base, it wasn't like he was in charge of product planning, he just had to sell what Germany gave him.

    As far as Cadillac goes, I think the problem they have is every few years there is new management and they blow it up and start over.  It is like the Cleveland Browns of the car world.

    True, I am hoping that this new leader can and does actually get Cadillac moving forward with product and with what Cadillac is! Not try to imitate what others are.

    dfelt
    11 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Neither the model renaming nor the move to NY were Johan's doing, but he'll end up taking all the blame for it. 

    Who was it then?

    NINETY EIGHT REGENCY

    Did  Uwe Ellinghaus have anything to do with that?  I know he was behind the crest change because of comments he made about it.  It is interesting the timing of when he left  and now this guy....

    Cubical-aka-Moltar
    21 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Neither the model renaming nor the move to NY were Johan's doing, but he'll end up taking all the blame for it. 

    Interesting...always thought those decisions were made under his watch..probably some Millennial marketing twit.

    NINETY EIGHT REGENCY

    An article from Bloomberg:

    Cadillac Chief Leaves GM, Citing `Philosophical Differences'

    https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-04-18/cadillac-chief-leaves-gm-after-short-stint-leading-luxury-brand

     

    Quote:

    General Motors Co.’s Cadillac chief is leaving the company in the midst of a $12 billion plan to turn around the brand, citing strategic differences with other managers.

     

    Quote:

    In a phone interview, de Nysschen said he left amicably and declined to go into detail on what spurred his departure. “We agree to disagree and we move on,” he said. “There wasn’t a fight. Let’s call it philosophical differences.”

     

    Quote:

    One of de Nysschen’s strategies was to raise prices on Cadillac models to maintain a more high-end clientele. That tact contributed to lower volumes that dealers complained about early in his tenure. He held the line to rebuild the brand’s cachet.

     

    An article from Autonews.com:

    GM replaces Cadillac chief de Nysschen

    http://www.autonews.com/article/20180418/OEM02/180419753/gm-replaces-cadillac-chief-de-nysschen

     

    Quote:

    The abrupt change, according to two people familiar with the decision, was a result of de Nysschen’s reluctance to accelerate product and operating plans and capitalize on current U.S. market conditions, where industry sales remain healthy. GM executives, the sources said, acknowledge that it takes time to rebuild a brand but there needs to be more commitment to the here and now, rather than the future.

     

    Quote:

    "There’s no question Johan is a visionary automotive leader, but given GM’s conservative culture he may have pushed things a step too far," said Jessica Caldwell, executive director of industry analysis at Edmunds. "It feels like Johan spent too much time chasing the German brands instead of embracing Cadillac’s unique heritage."

    oldshurst442

    Well...

    I really dont care about the details about the why and the how JDN being fired or leaving on his own.

    I care about what SMK is saying...because its true...about Cadillac being the Cleveland Browns of the automotive world.

    2 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    As far as Cadillac goes, I think the problem they have is every few years there is new management and they blow it up and start over.  It is like the Cleveland Browns of the car world.

    So...

    What does all this mean for all the products in the pipe line?

    The EVs?

    The CT5s and the CT4s and the CT8?   

    Will there even BE a CT8?  Whether its an SUV or coupe...what is going on with that?

    The CT5 and the CT4 are gonna happen. As well as the other CUVs I imagine. But are JDN's Caddy econboxes gonna be scrapped now? I sure hope so! 

    That naming scheme? OK...it wasnt JDN's idea, (that much I knew), is it gonna be reversed now?  This is a non-issue though. As long as the products coming are worthy of Cadillac top tier 1 luxury...who cares for the names at this point? 

    Is Cadillac's headquarter's gonna be moved back to Detroit? Or anywhere else?

    I hope not only because its more noise pollution taking away form the task at hand..which is PRODUCTS PRODUCTS PRODUCTS and QUALITY INTERIORS WORTHY OF A HIGH END BRAND!!!

    And yes...a HALO CAR SHOULD BE IN THE WORKS!!!  Maybe not for now, but when Cadillac becomes worthy in the people's minds, the halo car should be out immediately then,,,which means that a product should at least dreamed of as of now and ready to go into concept stage to be shown and to be produced almost immediately after so people continue to be excited for the brand...when the IRON IS HOT!!!   THAT means that if this new guy delays JDN's idea of the CT8...that means another decade of Cadillac not having a real heart stopper for the people to actually buy...

    SMK gets his panties wet for the AMG Project One car...

    Cadillac needs a bloody vehicle for ME to get MY panties wet!!!  The CT8 V Sport is NOT GOOD ENOUGH!!! 

     

    Rant Over...again! 

     

    A couple of songs that inspired me reading  this news today

    Two steps forward, one step back...we DONT come together, because in the case...opposites get fired! 

     

    You CANT have it all. There is no way to turn it around. Whatever Cadillac does, Cadillac is always two steps behind... 

     

    Edited by oldshurst442

    riviera74

    So JdN got fired.  Is the new guy a lot better or does he work with GM corporate better?  Since the XT4 will come out this fall, the next Q is where is the XT7?  A halo car (and perhaps a new Escalade) would be great too. . . . in 2020 and no later than that. 

    Oh, and someone needs to tell the new guy to scrap CUE and start over period.  The last thing Cadillac needs is an infotainment system that is slow and clunky and badly requiring a rethink.  People will ditch Cadillac for the competition over this very issue.  Also, will Cadillac replace CUE on earlier models please?

    smk4565
    13 minutes ago, riviera74 said:

    So JdN got fired.  Is the new guy a lot better or does he work with GM corporate better?  Since the XT4 will come out this fall, the next Q is where is the XT7?  A halo car (and perhaps a new Escalade) would be great too. . . . in 2020 and no later than 2020

    Very good point, is he good or a corporate Yes man that will push the GM agenda and we get big discounts to move old metal. 

    I imagine the XT7 will be out as fast as they can put Cadillac badges on an Enclave.

    oldshurst442
    10 minutes ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    Well, the new guy is an insider--they can trust him more than a rando.  

    Rando? As in Rando Calrissian?  I heard he was a scoundrel and a smuggler.

    Yeah, I wouldnt trust him either if I was the GM brass. I heard he was a scoundrel and a smuggler. Good thing they fired him before he'd phoque things up worse for the Cadillac Dealership Alliance by joining theDark  European way of luxury rather then staying true to the Light side of Americana...

    oldshurst442
    31 minutes ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    'rando' as in random outsider. 

    I know.  LOL

    Maybe my joke was pathetic...and I get that...

    But I was doing Lando. Lando Carlissian as JDN for the rando dude...

    And he betraying the not so rebellious (Han and Leia...rebel alliance) and conservative Cadillac Dealership alliance by raising Cadillac price tags resulting in lower Cadillac sales to the chagrin of said alliance...

    Image result for lando calrissian meme

     

    You know...by emulating the evil Dark side of the luxurious force of being too much like Audi and less like Cadillac...the good side of the force because Cadillac is as American as apple pie and Luke Skywalker.

    Related image

     

    Im beating a dead horse, arent I?

    Cubical-aka-Moltar

    It will be interesting to see where Cadillac goes from here..they do seem to be locked into the stupid naming scheme.   But if Lincoln can ditch alphanumerics, so can Cadillac.   'Escalade' sounds much better than 'XT9', and 'Fleetwood', 'Deville', 'Seville', Eldorado', etc would be better than CT-some number, IMO...

    oldshurst442
    17 minutes ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    It will be interesting to see where Cadillac goes from here..they do seem to be locked into the stupid naming scheme.   But if Lincoln can ditch alphanumerics, so can Cadillac.   'Escalade' sounds much better than 'XT9', and 'Fleetwood', 'Deville', 'Seville', Eldorado', etc would be better than CT-some number, IMO...

    I would rather they ditch the alphanumerics too.

    But at this point, when yet another leader is gone and another is appointed and yet again, the direction of where Cadillac is heading maybe changing, which may mean more delays in what products Cadillac SHOULD be getting to at least be considered by the wealthy for Cadillac to be in the top 1 tier of luxury...Id say the naming of said products at this time is the least of their worries. 

    The RIGHT products that have FLAWLESS luxury should be a priority. Sub ATS  cars to compete with Audi A3s and econobox FWD Mercedes Benzes that ultimately compete with Chevrolets disguised as luxury cars is NOT the way to go. 

    With this change, yet again, Cadillac better make sure that the CT5 is FLAWLESS and SUPERIOR to its competition in EVERY WAY POSSIBLE. Naming the CT5 a Deville, but its less than it should be regarding anything about it, will be stupid...a thousand steps back.

    Getting the CT5 right and its awesome, at this point...does it really matter if its an alphanumeric? 

    Hopefully this will not impact progress. Usually leadership changes delays the progress. This is yet another change. Too many for me to remember the last decade...This is what I fear. 

