  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Volkswagen's Next-Generation of Internal Combustion Engines Will Be Its Last

      But they're not going away for quite some time

    Volkswagen has announced their next-generation of gas and diesel engines, launching in 2026 will be its last.

    “Our colleagues are working on the last platform for vehicles that aren’t CO2 neutral. We’re gradually fading out combustion engines to the absolute minimum,” said Michael Jost, strategy chief for Volkswagen.

    The German automaker has set aside $50 billion over the next five years to begin transforming itself into an electric car builder. The first rollout is beginning very soon with the Audi e-tron SUV and Porsche Taycan. By 2030, Volkswagen is planning to have more than 300 electric versions of cars, vans, trucks, and motorbikes.

    But the fading out of gas and diesel engines isn't going to be a quick thing. Jost said that Volkswagen would continue to "modify its combustion engine technology," in the coming years after the new platform for "vehicles that aren’t CO2 neutral". After 2050, Volkswagen may still be offering some gas and diesel models in places "where there is insufficient charging infrastructure."

    Source: Bloomberg

    Edited by William Maley

    Drew Dowdell
    16 minutes ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    I will believe it when I see it. I am a fan of the electric car, but Internal combustion is going nowhere any time soon.

    Keep in mind that the next generation of IC engines will probably be built for at least a decade or more.  They'll get upgrades in that time period, but the basic architecture could live for 15 years.

    And then consider that the engines they are planning aren't even here yet and won't be for another 2 years at least.

    2001 was a long time ago. Cadillac was still building the Catera. There was still a final refresh of Cavalier yet to come.  Pontiac had a full lineup and 7 years of life left.  Oldsmobile was still in production with 5 models. It was the last year for Plymouth. It was the first year for CheersandGears.com

    A lot can change in 17 years. 

    A Horse With No Name
    12 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Keep in mind that the next generation of IC engines will probably be built for at least a decade or more.  They'll get upgrades in that time period, but the basic architecture could live for 15 years.

    And then consider that the engines they are planning aren't even here yet and won't be for another 2 years at least.

    2001 was a long time ago. Cadillac was still building the Catera. There was still a final refresh of Cavalier yet to come.  Pontiac had a full lineup and 7 years of life left.  Oldsmobile was still in production with 5 models. It was the last year for Plymouth. It was the first year for CheersandGears.com

    A lot can change in 17 years. 

    I stand by my original quote. I don't see us being entirely electric by say 2035. On our way...but nowhere near completely there.

    William Maley
    10 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Keep in mind that the next generation of IC engines will probably be built for at least a decade or more.  They'll get upgrades in that time period, but the basic architecture could live for 15 years.

    And then consider that the engines they are planning aren't even here yet and won't be for another 2 years at least.

     

    I forget which Volkswagen engine it is, but it is based on an architecture from the early 1970s

    Drew Dowdell
    Just now, A Horse With No Name said:

    I stand by my original quote. I don't see us being entirely electric by say 2035. On our way...but nowhere near completely there.

    I see the majority of newly introduced vehicles being electric by then.  But yes, there still might be Jetta "Classics" on the lot with a circa 2021 design gas-burner in them. 

    A Horse With No Name
    8 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I see the majority of newly introduced vehicles being electric by then.  But yes, there still might be Jetta "Classics" on the lot with a circa 2021 design gas-burner in them. 

    I really hope you are right.

    dfelt
    16 minutes ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    I stand by my original quote. I don't see us being entirely electric by say 2035. On our way...but nowhere near completely there.

    It will take 100 years for no ICE on the roads except in collectors hands and that is only if the planet figures out how to build electrical grids in 3rd world countries that are not destroyed by terrorists. By 2050 I expect most 1st world countries will have moved over to electric cars with old ICE collector auto's still out and about.

    Course the sooner I can covert myself the better.

