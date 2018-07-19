Jump to content

  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    To Avoid Tariffs, Volvo Sources XC60s For U.S. From Sweden

      Volvo was sending XC60s destined for the U.S. from China, then tariffs came into play

    Volvo is shifting production of XC60s destined for the U.S. from China to Europe in an effort to avoid a 25 percent tariff on Chinese imports.

    "We will, of course, reshuffle here and take XC60s for the U.S. from our factory in Europe, and let China produce for other markets," Volvo CEO Håkan Samuelsson told Reuters.

    Samuelsson went on to say that the shift has already begun.

    Earlier this month, the Trump administration slapped a 25 percent tariff on $34 billion in Chinese imports, including Volvo's XC60 and S90. Unlike the XC60, the S90 is only built in China, leaving it in a difficult place. In turn, the Chinese government increased tariffs on imported U.S. vehicles to 40 percent. 

    Source: Reuters


    dfelt

    Totally makes sense and I expect more announcements of companies changing production sites to avoid the tariff war.

    ccap41
    1 minute ago, dfelt said:

    America Creating European Jobs again! :P 

    I'd rather create European jerbs than Chinese jerbs! 

    • Haha 1

    ccap41
    2 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Why? Sweden is pretty socialist. 

    So? I didn't say let's swap China for Sweden. I said "Europe", as in, the entire continent. 

    Drew Dowdell
    1 hour ago, ccap41 said:

    So? I didn't say let's swap China for Sweden. I said "Europe", as in, the entire continent. 

    So, again... why?

