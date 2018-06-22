Jump to content

  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Volvo Plans A XC40 EV

      Volvo Dreams of Electric XC40s

    It was thought for a time that Volvo's first electric vehicle would be a compact hatchback that took some design ideas from the Concept 40.2. Then we heard that the XC40 would be the first electric vehicle. Now we have gotten some clarification.

    “It’s not a secret any more that the first full electric Volvo is on its way with the XC40 coming. It will arrive very soon after the Polestar 2. That is the first to come that’s not exotic. We’ll start with XC40 and then on it will come step after step into our model range. The next car will be the next-generation XC90," said Volvo design chief Thomas Ingenlath.

    The Polestar 2, a midsize sedan is expected to go into production in 2019. That puts the launch of the XC40 EV sometime in 2020 or so.

    Ingenlath said Volvo would only produce electric versions of the current lineup, not build out new models like other automakers. Polestar will handle build electric models that stand out.

    "To look at new formats, new bodystyles and non-traditional elements, we founded Polestar to take care of that end of the scope. We developed that strategy: full electrification of the Volvo range, making it a natural part of the offer, and at the same time developing new, unconventional elements in the Polestar brand." 

    Source: Autocar


    dfelt

    Cool that they are doing an EV CUV, sad that they are taking forever to get it here, but then I guess 2020 is looking to be the big EV year with lots of auto options.

    2020 - Year of the EV Torque Roll outs! ⚡ 

