Ford's Chinese Partner Zotye Make Moves to Come to U.S.

The battle to be the first Chinese automaker to make it in the U.S. is heating up. Ford's Chinese partner Zotye has been setting up agreements for about 20 dealerships in the US, The goal is to bring the Zoyte T600 to the US in 2020. Previously Guangzhou Automotive had planned to bring their vehicles to the U.S. in 2019, but Trump's tariffs would delay their arrival.

The T600, which looks like a cross between an Audi Q5 and previous generation VW Tiguan, sells between approximately $12,000 and $20,000 in China.

Zotye plans to position themselves as a budget brand and is looking towards GM's Saturn dealership model as inspiration for its retailers.

Currently, the only Chinese built vehicles sold in the US are sold by US (Buick Envision, Cadillac CT6 PHEV) or European brands (Volvo S60 Inscription previous generation)