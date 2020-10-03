Interactive Review: 2020 Lexus RX 350L Lux

This week at the Cheers & Gears' Detroit bureau sees the 2020 Lexus RX 350L Lux come in for an interactive review. It has been some time since I last drove any version of the RX and it has gone some significant changes. The key one is the introduction of a three-row version - designated by the L at the end. Another welcome change is an introduction of a touchscreen for the Lexus Enform infotainment system.

Power comes from a 3.5L V6 with 290 horsepower and 267 pound-feet of torque. This is paired with an eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive. Out the door, this RX 350 comes with an as-tested price of $63,540 with a $1,025 destination charge.

Here are some quick thoughts,

Acceleration isn't the RX's strong suit. The V6 moves the crossover at an adequate speed.

The touchscreen makes a huge difference in overall usability with Enform. I find myself not screaming at it - both internally and externally.

Third-row does eat up a lot of cargo space when up.

I'll be trying to squeeze myself into the third-row along with other items throughout my week in the RX. In the meantime, drop off any questions you have.