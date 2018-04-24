Infiniti's Q Inspiration Concept To Influence A New Electrified Platform

The platform will underpin a new electrified vehicle that will be one of five vehicles Infiniti will be built in China over the next five years.

We got a hint that Infiniti was planning an electrified platform earlier this month when Infiniti's product strategy vice-president Francois Bancon mentioned the redesign of the Q50/Q60/Q70 had to be pushed back due to work on a new platform.

"INFINITI is developing a new platform for electrified vehicles inspired by the Q Inspiration concept car, which shows the new design language for the age of autonomy and electrification. We very much had China in mind when designing the Q Inspiration, which shows a very sporty, performance-oriented electric concept, with a much bigger interior space," said Infiniti Chairman and Global President Roland Krueger.

Today at Auto China, Infiniti announced plans to develop a new electrified platform that will be inspired from the Q Inspiration Concept shown at Detroit earlier this year.

Infiniti announced earlier this year that it would begin to electrify their lineup beginning in 2021 with the launch of their first electric vehicle. But Infiniti doesn't have a platform that can easily accommodate the batteries and electric motors.

INFINITI Chairman and Global President Roland Krueger made the announcement today at a special Auto China preview event at the INFINITI Brand Experience Center in Beijing.

Representing the next step in INFINITI design, the exterior of the Q Inspiration features clear and concise lines with dynamic and confident proportions. It is the first manifestation of INFINITI's new form language for an era of advanced powertrains. The concept eschews classical sedan forms with its coupe-like appearance and elongated silhouette, presenting INFINITI's design vision for vehicles in this segment.

"The Q Inspiration concept car takes the traditional sedan architecture to its next stage of evolution. A shift towards smarter, more compact and less intrusive powertrains; we were able to create an alternative form with flowing gestures, more engaging in character and more enriching in experience. With its long cabin, balanced proportions and muscular stance, the concept heralds in a new era for INFINITI models."

-Karim Habib, INFINITI Executive Design Director

The Q Inspiration cabin follows a minimalist approach, with a concise and clean interior design enveloping the driver and passengers in a serene and comfortable environment. Advanced powertrains have liberated INFINITI's designers from the constraints of traditional powertrain architecture to realize a spacious interior. Modern technology and craftsmanship merge inside the cabin, presented in a way that enables, rather than distracts, the driver.

INFINITI is also reconfirming the company's commitment to electrification. For Chinese car-buyers, this translates into vehicles with increased performance and fuel economy with reduced emissions.