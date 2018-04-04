Jump to content

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Infiniti To Transition Sedans From RWD to AWD

    The AWD system will have a rear-bias setup

    Back in January, Infiniti announced that it would electrify most of their lineup starting 2021. The long timeframe is to give Infiniti enough time to finish work on a new platform need for this plan. This in turn has cause Infiniti to delay the redesigns of the Q50, Q60 Coupe, and Q70 till this time.

    Speaking with Australian outlet GoAuto, Infiniti's product strategy vice-president Francois Bancon explained that he would liked to update their lineup of sedans and coupe quicker - the Q70 hasn't really changed since it was known as the M back in 2011. But the change to a new platform has caused the automaker to push them back.

    “We are going to have to change, this platform is a V6 platform, it is rear-wheel drive. We are going to have to shift because this platform is not an electrified platform. You need a battery, you need an electric motor, it’s a different package," said Bancon.

    “The oldest are the priority obviously, it’s not about one product versus another but it’s just about cascading management … and updating all of them. We would prefer to replace faster but we have some limits because it is a radical shift for us. It’s not about, well, you keep the platform but replace (the body design). When you change everything, including the manufacturing system, it is not a small change.”

    Bancon also dropped an interesting tidbit about the new platform. It will be all-wheel drive - gas engine driving the front-wheels and electric motors handling the rear. But will feature some sort of rear-bias.

    “Probably all-wheel drive, with some distribution more 50:50 (front-to-rear) than the 60:40 we have today, so probably a little more rear distribution than we have today. Since you shift electric you have a motor in the front and in the back, so rear-wheel drive does not make sense anymore. So with the new generation electrified platform … it’s a bit like Audi with its four-by-four (wheel drive).”

    The Q70 is expected to be the first model of this trio to transition, but Bancon admits that will only be for the Chinese market. The Q50 and Q60 are expected to follow.

    Source: GoAuto


    User Feedback


    smk4565

    The Q50 and Q70 come in all wheel drive now.  This sounds like they want to take an Altima and add electric motors to the rear and call it an Infiniti Q70.  Good luck with that.

    A Horse With No Name

    Good luck indeed...although I do like the Styling direction of Infinity passenger cars better than I Like Lincoln's. 

    Still...Cadillac, Audi, Benz and Lexus are so far ahead of infinity, Lincoln and Acura i don't think the last three will ever catch up as real luxury cars.

