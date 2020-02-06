2021 Chrysler Pacifica Rolls Up With Optional AWD

Chrysler says the order books for the 2021 Pacifica will open in the third-quarter of this year, with sales beginning towards the end of the year.

Powertrains are unchanged, but Chrysler is adding all-wheel drive for all models except for the plug-in hybrid versions. The AWD system can automatically engage whenever it detects any sort of traction loss, and disengage to improve fuel economy.

The updated model begins with a new front end that has a taller grille and wrap-around LED daytime running lights. Around back is a new full-width taillight. Inside, Chrysler has installed a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen featuring UConnect 5. The updated system brings forth an new interface, Amazon Alexa voice assistant functionality, and the option of wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A new FamCam system allows front-seat passengers to monitor those in the back via cameras in the headliner. The new range-topping Pinnacle trim adds Nappa leather seats, second-row captain’s chair pillows, and a larger center console for the front.

Chrysler decided it was time to give the Pacifica a bit of freshening up for the 2021 model year and the end result rolled out at the Chicago Auto Show today.

February 6, 2020 , Chicago - The Chrysler brand is taking the Windy City by storm at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show, introducing the new-for-2021 Chrysler Pacifica and setting a new standard in the class by delivering available all-wheel-drive (AWD) capability combined with class-exclusive Stow 'n Go seating and more standard safety features than any other vehicle in the industry, all wrapped in a refreshed exterior and interior design.

"Through 37 years and more than 15 million minivans sold, Chrysler has defined the minivan segment, and we plan to continue redefining it with the new 2021 Chrysler Pacifica,” said Tim Kuniskis, Global Head of Alfa Romeo and Head of Passenger Cars – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. “Not only does this new Pacifica look more capable, it is more capable. It delivers more standard safety features than any vehicle in the industry, offers class-leading AWD capability paired with Stow 'n Go, a new customizable Uconnect 5 system that is five times faster, and you can even take Alexa along for the ride and see into rear-facing child seats with the new FamCAM™. We also have the new top-of-the-line Pinnacle™ model, and Pacifica is still the only hybrid in the segment. Whatever the challenge, Pacifica offers solutions.”

The new 2021 Chrysler Pacifica offers the most advanced AWD system in its class and is the only vehicle to offer AWD along with Stow ‘n Go seating. The seamless, fully automatic AWD system is the only vehicle in the segment capable of transferring all available engine torque to the rear wheels, or whichever wheels have more available traction. The Pacifica AWD system is also able to sense and stop the drive shaft from spinning when AWD is not required, a class-exclusive feature in the segment that improves efficiency and reduces emissions.



The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica will also offer 97 standard safety features – the most standard safety features in the industry. New LED lights and Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking (PAEB) – both offered for the first time in the class as standard equipment – join Blind-spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Path detection, Rear Park Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control with Full Stop, electronic stability control (ESC), Forward Collision Warning with Full Stop, Lane Departure Warning, eight airbags and more as standard safety features. All told, the Pacifica features 116 standard and available safety and security features.

The Pacifica’s new exterior design expression is much more deeply sculpted, athletic and modern in character, with utility-vehicle-inspired design cues. A new top-of-the-line Pinnacle model sets a new standard in the segment with a sophisticated, luxurious interior that incorporates a new integrated Ultra console — the most functional center console in its class — and elite appointments, such as quilted Nappa Caramel leather seats with new matching lumbar comfort pillows.

The all-new Uconnect 5 system, offered for the first time in a North American vehicle and standard across the Pacifica lineup, includes a largest-in-class 10.1-inch touchscreen, which is nearly 20 percent larger than the screen it replaces. The system is five times faster than Uconnect 4 and includes Alexa. With the Uconnect skill for Alexa, customers with Alexa-enabled devices at home can easily ask Alexa to start the car, lock/unlock doors and more. Uconnect 5 brings Amazon Alexa directly into the vehicle itself, giving occupants the freedom to interact with Alexa just as they do at home or on a personal device. With Alexa built-in, occupants can ask Alexa to play music, podcasts and audiobooks; add items to their to-do list; check news, weather, traffic, sports and other real-time information; and access tens of thousands of Alexa skills.



The new 2021 Chrysler Pacifica also gives parents a bird’s-eye view of their most precious cargo thanks to the new FamCAM interior camera that delivers a best-in-class high-definition image and allows the driver a view of rear-facing child seat occupants in the second row and even allows them to zoom in on passengers. Another first for the segment, new USB Type C ports allow devices to charge up to four times faster than standard USB outlets.

The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica will be built at the Windsor Assembly Plant in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. Orders open in the third quarter of 2020, with the vehicle available in dealerships in the fourth quarter of 2020. AWD also will be available on the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Launch Edition, which opens for dealer orders in the second quarter of 2020 and begins arriving in dealerships in late second quarter of 2020.

2021 Chrysler Pacifica: The most advanced AWD system in its class

The most awarded minivan over the last four years with more than 125 honors and industry accolades, the Chrysler brand heard the call from its customers for AWD and answered the bell with a new system that helps Pacifica owners haul people and things through all types of weather – be it rain or snow.

America’s only minivan to offer AWD along with Stow ‘n Go seating, the available system for the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica delivers enhanced traction in a wide range of driving and road conditions – from dry pavement to snow-covered roads to non-paved surfaces – and engages seamlessly at any speed without the need of driver activation.

The Chrysler Pacifica’s AWD system – the first available in a Chrysler minivan since 2004 – uses mechanical and electronic technology proven durable and capable on FCA vehicles. In addition, the system was put through its paces, with more than 1 million customer-driven-equivalent miles of testing prior to introduction on the 2021 Pacifica.

Key mechanical components of the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica AWD system include:

Power Transfer Unit (PTU): Splits torque from the nine-speed automatic transmission and routes it to the rear drive module

Three-piece Drive Shaft: Connects the power transfer unit and the rear drive module. Even with the additional driveline components, the Chrysler Pacifica AWD retains its second-row Stow 'n Go seating storage

Rear Drive Module: Houses electronically controlled wet clutch that manages torque to rear wheels; second-generation one-speed drive module optimized for weight and low-speed drag torque reduction

Other mechanical changes resulting in improved driving dynamics include the addition of a rear sway bar and revised tuning for the front and rear suspension. Ride height is increased 0.78 inches (20 millimeters).

Pacifica's seamless, fully automatic AWD system is the only one in the segment capable of transferring all available engine torque to the rear wheels, or whichever wheels have more available traction. The Pacifica AWD system, the most capable AWD in the class, is also able to sense and stop the drive shaft from spinning when AWD is not required, a class-exclusive feature in the segment that improves efficiency and reduces emissions.



The AWD system also employs a brake-lock differential system to help enhance traction, with fully automatic torque distribution between each wheel. If one wheel on an axle loses traction, the system applies the brake to the low-traction wheel, redirecting torque through the differential to the wheel with more traction. The 18-inch brake package for AWD features larger vented front and solid rear rotors and calipers with more capacity.

The AWD system engages automatically, based on a variety of sensor inputs that signal when enhanced traction is beneficial. For best traction performance, AWD is engaged when the Chrysler Pacifica begins to accelerate from a standing stop. Other inputs that signal AWD engagement include:

Cold exterior temperature

Use of windshield wipers

Slip detected at the front wheels

Heavy acceleration at certain vehicle speeds, such as overtaking during passing

Electronic stability control activation

Abrupt steering or sudden throttle inputs

Rough road conditions/grades

When the Chrysler Pacifica’s drivetrain detects that AWD is not needed, it disconnects the power transfer unit and the rear drive module automatically to stop the drive shaft from spinning, reducing driveline drag and improving efficiency.

The Pacifica AWD will feature new, standard self-sealing 235/60-R18 Michelin Premier All-season tires for 18-inch wheel applications, with 20-inch wheels offered with optional Pirelli self-sealing tires (late availability) or non-self-sealing Falken tires.



The AWD system will be available across all four gas-powered Chrysler Pacifica models: Touring, Touring L, Limited and Pinnacle.

Utility-vehicle-inspired exterior gives Chrysler Pacifica athletic character

The next expression of the Chrysler Pacifica has arrived, with an inspired refresh standard across the model lineup. The Pacifica features a bold, deeply sculpted face and sophisticated styling that does more with less to celebrate the entire width of the rear, resulting in an unmistakable visual jump from the current model.



The utility-vehicle-inspired presence begins to take shape right up front with a more “heroic” 3D diamond-style grille, which is accented with painted Gloss Black upper grille textures and a new Bright Chrome grille surround. The iconic Chrysler wing badge is Liquid Chrome and embellished with a new High Gloss Black insert.

The modern face is sculpted to create a more dominant upper grille. The slimmer lower grille mirrors the 3D diamond-style and Gloss Black appearance of the upper grille. New headlamps are crafted with a more aggressive, linear design. Standard new LED headlamps deliver increased light projection and standout boldly thanks to a daytime running lamp (DRL) appearance.

Larger and more deeply sculpted LED fog lamp bezels add visual energy and complement the sportiness of the overall design. Fog lamp bezels are also touched with the painted black texture of the grille and also outlined with L-shaped chrome details.



A new rear all-LED taillamp runs the entire width of the Pacifica, communicating a more upscale lit appearance and transforming the visual feel. The new lit taillamp is encapsulated in a High Gloss Black housing, with the Chrysler wing badge positioned prominently on top of the housing. The taillamp is cleanly and precisely integrated with the backup camera and aerodynamic functions in the single, simple housing. The rear is further dressed up with exterior trim features, including a lower tail end Bright Chrome valance molding.

When it comes to customizing the rims of the Pacifica, owners will have a full palette of options from which to choose with six new wheel designs offered in a wide menu of different finishes. Available wheels include:

New 20-inch polished with Baltic Gray pockets (Pinnacle)

New 20-inch machined face with Baltic Gray pockets and new "Foreshadow" finish (S Appearance)

New 18-inch full polish and new "Foreshadow" finish (S Appearance)

New 18-inch Fine Silver

New 18-inch polished and new "Foreshadow" finish (S Appearance)

New 18-inch polished with Baltic Gray pockets (Pinnacle)

17-inch Silver Litho (New Finish)

17-inch machined with Baltic Gray pockets (New Finish)

The Pacifica’s exterior palette will expand with a new Fathom Blue color available for the 2021 model year. The new hue beautifully travels between light and dark color tones, celebrating the sculptural qualities of the refreshed exterior.

The popular S Appearance package, introduced in 2017 and now chosen by one of every three Pacifica buyers, will continue in 2021 with new exterior Anodized Ink finishes on the grille surrounds and badging, and a new “Foreshadow” finish on the wheels. The Pacifica Red S Edition, introduced in 2019 for the 2020 model year with class-exclusive Rodèo Red premium Nappa leather seats, will also continue as an option for owners looking to customize their Pacifica Limited S from the factory.

Posh people mover: Pacifica Pinnacle model delivers most luxurious interior in its class

The interior refresh of the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica broadens its appeal with utility-vehicle style cues while setting a new standard in the class through use of premium materials, more striking color combinations and enhanced technology.

Leading the way is a new top-of-the-line model: Pacifica Pinnacle. The Pinnacle model features a luxurious and sophisticated interior, targeting customers who desire a vehicle loaded with premium appointments and features.

The Pinnacle offers the most luxurious interior in its class, with one of Pacifica's two new available integrated consoles designed to seamlessly flow into the instrument panel. The Pinnacle integrated Ultra center console, the most functional in its class, seamlessly blends into the instrument panel with the transition assisted by two soft wings bordered with accent stitch. The larger console area allows for the armrest to be relocated from the seats to the console and provides dual-leveled storage, featuring a storage tray on top and a deeper storage area underneath. A large pass-through underneath the console offers an abundant amount of covered storage, providing ample space for personal bags or other large items, such as a laptop.

The Pinnacle Ultra console offers 13.65 liters of overall storage, an increase of 4.55 liters, one-third more than the current model. Covered storage is 12.1 liters, also a one-third increase over the current model. Pinnacle also includes second-row storage bins in the floor. Total storage on the Pinnacle model is a best-in-class 227.6 liters — enough room to haul 60 gallons of milk.

A striking Caramel and Piano Black color theme, exclusive to the Pinnacle model, defines the interior. Caramel Nappa leather seats are embellished with quilted seat side bolsters and perforated seat inserts and seat backs on all three rows, including second row captain’s chairs, adding an elite premium touch point. In addition, seats are accented by Light Tungsten piping and stitching, which serves as a nice, subtle contrast with the richness of the Caramel seats. The Caramel color feel extends to the door panel armrest and bolsters with added Caramel accent stitching on the door upper.



A unique set of two fully movable lumbar comfort pillows for the second-row captain’s chairs match the quilted style and Caramel color of the leather seats and provide an additional dash of classy comfort and style for passengers. The lumbar pillows feature an embossed Chrysler logo on one side, with a suede pillow backing on the other.

The instrument panel pops thanks to a new mid-century Timber Hydro bezel that delivers distinct wood styling, while a Piano black finish elegantly dresses up the center stack bezel, PRNDL bezel and push-push storage bin door. Satin Chrome plating accents on the seat controls on the first and second row and on the sliding door handles enhance the overall premium aesthetics and also touch and feel for customers.The Pinnacle exudes luxury literally from top to bottom — the interior includes a vehicle-length black suede headliner and high-end Berber-construction floor mats.



Unique finishes stretch out to touch the exterior of the Pinnacle, including a Satin Carbon Grille and Platinum Chrome on all exterior surrounds, moldings and badging in place of standard Bright Chrome. A new Pinnacle side door nameplate in the Pacifica font is also Platinum Chrome.

The interior of the Limited model is also transformed with its own new integrated Premium console, a more compact iteration of the Pinnacle console. The Limited's Premium console also flows into the instrument panel and provides dual-level storage with a large pass-through storage area. Center storage is delivered through a tamboured door that is a half-inch wider and 1.25 inches longer than the current model. The Limited Premium console delivers 7.60 liters of overall storage, three liters more than the current model, and allows for inclusion of Stow 'n Go seating.

The Super console from the 2020 Pacifica Limited waterfalls to 2021 Pacifica Touring L models, while the 2021 Pacifica Touring model features a carryover of the Mid console.



Elite interior features become standard equipment more than ever before for the 2021 Pacifica lineup, including a seven-inch digital cluster, a soft-touch instrument panel with accent stitching and second-row sunshades.

2021 Chrysler Pacifica: Most standard safety features in the industry

The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica delivers the most standard safety features in the industry, with 97 standard and 14 new-as-standard safety features, including new LED lights and new PAEB.

As part of the 116 standard and available safety and security features for the Pacifica, LED lights and PAEB are both offered for the first time as standard in the class. New LED headlamps, DRLs, fog lamps and taillamp are standard across all four Pacifica models.



LED headlamps provide exceptional lighting with a balanced beam of light that minimizes glare on oncoming traffic while doubling the light output directly in front of the vehicle to provide additional driver comfort. The LED headlamps help to better view objects with improved down road and spread illumination. Side lighting offers a broader range of light and improves visibility while cornering, and is activated by either steering wheel angle input or turn signal activations when the headlamps are on.



Safety features now standard across Pacifica model lineup include:

PAEB: Works in tandem with FCA Gen 5 radar/forward camera/braking system to activate when pedestrians are in vehicle’s path and driver has not taken action to brake

Forward Collision Warning: Deploys brakes to alert driver about impact risk and assist with driver response

Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go: Maintains distance between Pacifica and vehicle in front of it and can bring Pacifica to controlled stop, if needed

LaneSense Lane Departure Warning-Plus with Lane Keep Assist: Leverages electronic power steering (EPS) to deliver torque input to alert and assist driver with corrective action and helps guide drivers back into lane if Pacifica drifts out

Rain-sensing Wipers: Turns wipers on automatically when rain is detected on windshield

Automatic High Beams: Turns high beams on and off automatically, reducing glare directed at vehicles in front or behind

Advanced Brake Assist: If inadequate force is applied to brakes in response to signal from Full-speed Forward Collision Warning-Plus, Advanced Brake Assist increases brake force automatically

Laminated Glass: Plastic inserted between glass panes provides added protection against breaks

Body Structure: Stronger metal body structure for A-pillar and B-pillar

Passenger Side Small Offset Rigid Barrier (SORB): New Pacifica delivers improved performance on SORB crush test issued by Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS)

LED Headlamps: New LEDs light up the night with a balanced beam of light that minimizes glare on oncoming traffic while doubling the light output directly in front of the vehicle

Supplemental Turn Signals: Signal lamps built into the housing of exterior mirrors allow turn signals to be viewed from the front, sides and rear of the vehicle to alert oncoming traffic and pedestrians

LED Fog Lamps: Provide improved illumination during inclement weather

Third-row Lock Out: Locks third-row seating so seats cannot be accidentally stowed or deployed

Additional advanced safety features are offered through a new, optional Safety Sphere Package, part of a new Premium Group Package available for 2021. Advanced features include:

360 Surround View Camera: Offers 360-degree views of Pacifica and its surroundings, including a bird’s-eye view, shared via the new 10.1-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen

Class-exclusive ParkSense Parallel/Perpendicular Park Assist: Uses ultrasonic sensors to guide driver into parking spaces

Front and Rear Park Assist with Stop (Rear-stop only): Uses ultrasonic sensors for front and rear park assist

The Pacifica will continue to offer eight standard airbags, unsurpassed 5 LATCH child seat positions and a KeySense programmable key fob that allows parents to set parameters regarding speed, stereo volume and other limitations. The Pacifica’s advanced body structure also uses high-strength steel and other materials to optimize occupant protection.

2021 Pacifica offers first North American application of all-new Uconnect 5 system

The most technologically equipped vehicle of its kind, the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica is bringing upgrades front and center with an all-new 10.1-inch touchscreen, part of the new Uconnect 5 system that will be offered for the first time in a North American FCA vehicle.



Delivering the largest standard touchscreen in its class, the 10.1-inch touchscreen is nearly 20 percent larger than the screen it replaces and enables processing speeds up to five times faster than the previous generation.



The all-new Uconnect 5 system offers more connected services and features for unmatched ease of use for both novice and expert users alike. The suite of new system highlights includes:

With the Uconnect skill for Alexa, customers with Alexa-enabled devices at home can easily ask Alexa to start the car, lock/unlock doors and more

Uconnect 5 brings Amazon Alexa directly into the vehicle itself, giving occupants the freedom to interact with Alexa just as they do at home or on a personal device

With Alexa built-in, occupants can ask Alexa to play music, podcasts and audiobooks; add items to their to-do list; check news, weather, traffic, sports and other real-time information; and access tens of thousands of Alexa skills

Occupants have the freedom to make verbal requests just as they do at home or on a personal device

Responses and streaming audio are delivered through the Pacifica's audio system, allowing anyone in the entire vehicle to easily interact with Alexa

Easier to personalize to fit up to six different user profiles, including valet mode. Each user can build their own profile with feature preferences for music, comfort and vehicle operation — for instance, in-vehicle climate controls can be changed with the push of a button based on user profiles

Ability to connect two phones simultaneously with Bluetooth capability, for users who carry multiple phones or for passenger interaction with the Uconnect 5 system along with driver

Easy to operate with frequently used features accessed by a single touch through exclusive home screen

New connected services offerings include:

Tom-Tom navigation with Maps Over The Air (MOTA) updates, predictive search, natural speak and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) or battery-electric vehicles (BEV) charge station locator

SiriusXM with 360L, new for Pacifica, offers owners a more personalized listening experience — FCA is the only automaker to offer with a free 12-month trial period

New wireless Apple CarPlay enables iPhone users to access Apple Maps, Messages, phone and Apple Music through Siri Voice control or the Uconnect touchscreen

New wireless Android Auto enables easy and safe access to Google voice search, Google Maps and Google Play Music via the Uconnect touchscreen or steering wheel controls

New Uconnect 5 system features unique to the Pacifica include upgraded Hybrid Electric Pages and Smartphone Control 2.0. The Uconnect 5 system can provide support for up to three customer-defined charging schedules and owners can schedule any combination of dates and times for charging, as well as monitor functions, such as battery performance, driving history and charging schedules. The new FamCAM interior camera is also accessible via the new Uconnect 5 10.1-inch touchscreen.



Additional connectivity features include Firmware Over The Air (FOTA) software updates to periodically update the Uconnect 5 system for performance and quality improvements. Uconnect 5 also offers a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot.



For Pacifica owners on the go, Uconnect Market can help make reservations, find and pay for parking, order pizza for the family and more all from the new 10.1-inch touchscreen. The Uconnect smartphone app makes it easy and convenient to start the vehicle, unlock doors or send an address to the navigation system. Vehicle maintenance information is also delivered through monthly vehicle health reports, in-vehicle messages or the vehicle info tab on the Uconnect smartphone app.

Cabin capability, convenience and comfort enhanced for 2021 Chrysler Pacifica

The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica builds upon Pacifica’s continued focus of providing owners with a comfortable and capable cabin experience, loaded with exclusive features and technological enhancements that make the ride more enjoyable for driver and passenger alike.

New for the 2021 is the FamCAM interior camera, which projects a best-in-class, high-definition image and allows the driver to keep close tabs on action happening in the back with segment-exclusive features, including a clear view of rear-facing child seat occupants, a split view display and a unique “zoom-to-seat” feature.



The FamCAM is cleanly positioned above the cabin between the front and second-row panoramic sunroof and the third-row fixed glass. FamCAM views are accessible through the 10.1-inch touchscreen and allow drivers to quickly click and zoom in. Memory setting functions keep the camera in the most recent position used to aid in ease of use and limit driver distraction.

The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica is even more equipped to keep vehicle occupants connected while on the go. Functionality is enhanced with more USB ports throughout the vehicle, including segment-first USB Type C ports, allowing devices to charge up to four times faster than standard USB outlets. The new Pacifica doubles available USB ports from the current model, with up to a combined total of 12 USB Type A and Type C ports, depending on the model and package chosen.

Keeping powered up will be simple with a new wireless charging system, available for the new integrated Ultra console on the Pinnacle and Premium console for the Limited model. A new LED light feature on the wireless charging system provides information on the charging status: a blue light indicates charging, red a foreign object detected and green signifies charging is complete.

The class-exclusive Uconnect Theater rear-seat entertainment system with two 10.1-inch seatback touchscreens adds additional games, such as Concentration, chess, Simon Clone (late availability) and backgammon (late availability), to keep both adult and child passengers entertained. The new offerings join nine existing games, including Are We There Yet and the License Plate Game, to provide the most built-in games in the industry, without need of Wi-Fi or a subscription.

For audiophiles, the Harman Kardon premium audio group adds a 10-inch rear quarter trim subwoofer to the 19-speaker system, with a 20-speaker system offered on the hybrid powertrain model. The 23-liter sealed enclosure delivers more dynamic bass through the dual-voice-coiled subwoofer and is designed to better integrate with the available Stow 'n Vac system (or storage bin).

The already vault-like cabin of the Pacifica is sealed even tighter to create the quietest minivan ever made by FCA. Wind noise has been reduced with new or upgraded glass, including acoustic front side glass for the Limited, Pinnacle and all PHEV models, acoustic windshield glass on all Pacifica models and thicker sliding door glass for all Pacifica models.

FCA engineers worked to make a quiet ride even quieter with better fitments and door and glass seals for all price classes, further reducing in-cabin noise. Road noise is also reduced with upgraded roof bow stiffness, upgraded glass and improved body sealing. The changes deliver a 6-8 percent increase in speech intelligibility.

First and only segment hybrid, award-winning Pentastar V-6 engine continue as powertrain options for Pacifica

The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica will continue to offer a choice of two powerful, efficient and advanced powertrains: the standard award-winning Pentastar V-6 engine and the still class-exclusive hybrid option.

The next generation of the award-winning Pentastar V-6 gasoline engine, which is mated to a segment-exclusive TorqueFlite nine-speed automatic transmission, delivers 287 horsepower and 262 lb.-ft. of torque.



The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid delivers more than 80 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) in electric-only mode, an all-electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles. The segment’s first hybrid vehicle features an FCA-designed, innovative dual-motor eFlite electrically variable transmission (EVT) paired with a specially modified version of the 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 gasoline engine. The Pacifica Hybrid is designed to offer a seamless driving experience, with no need for the driver to select between electric and hybrid modes.



The Pacifica Hybrid, ranked among the top five best-selling PHEVs in the industry, is equipped with a regenerative braking system that redirects the kinetic energy used to stop the brakes into energy that is used to charge the vehicle’s battery. The Pacifica Hybrid may be fully recharged via the 6.6-kWh on-board charger in as little as two hours using a 240-volt (Level 2) charger, available from Mopar through dealers.