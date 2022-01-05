GM Keynote @ CES 2022 is Virtual, yet we see the Chevrolet Truck and SUV to lead their BEV Portfolio!

GM CEO and Keynote presenter Mary Barra outlined the wave of change that is coming as society moves towards mass adoption of electric vehicles and how GM has transitioned from a basic automaker to a platform innovator, providing key Electric technology across a wide platform of uses more than just automobiles.

Per GMs global chief marketing officer, Deborah Wahl, and I quote:

“Technology driven by purpose will change the world,” “GM is redefining how people and goods are moved. Our commitment to a vision of a world with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion has positioned us to lead. As we implement our growth strategy, we have an opportunity and, frankly, an obligation to create a better future for generations to come. That’s the Ultium Effect.”

One can check out GMs Exhibit Zero here: Countdown Until GM Exhibit Zero: A Virtual Experience

Marry discussed how the "Ultium Effect" has allowed GM to take from idea to production in what has been considered some of the fastest changes in the auto industry. This Ultium Effect underpins the GMC Hummer EV Truck and Brightdrop EV600 both in delivery to customers now as production ramps up.

This Ultium platform will also underpin the soon to be released Cadillac LYRIQ, Chevrolet Silverado and Equinox EVs.

Mary also shared the Conceptual Future of Cadillac that covers from the Innerspace, a two-passenger autonomous auto, to their Social Space a take on autonomous luxury van and the Personal Space, a single passenger hover craft that gets you above the ground congestion. Full inside and outside images can be viewed here for all of the Cadillac Concept Portfolio: Cadillac Pressroom - United States - Photos

Yet while the Keynote touched on many things from SuperCruise to GMs global plans for auto's around the world was a focus on Chevrolet BEV portfolio for everyone. By 2025 the estimate is to have the following:

Silverado EV

Equinox EV

Blazer EV

These are in addition to the Bolt EV and EUV

The Silverado EV is a reimagined full-size pickup developed on the Ultium Platform in a First edition launch version RST featuring the following:

400-mile range battery pack 350kW fast charging standard

664 hp / 780 lb-ft of torque for the RST model with a 0 to 60 of 4.5 seconds

10,000 pounds maximum trailering, 1,300 lbs of payload with Tow/Haul mode with integrated trailering brake control and hitch guidance

10.2 kW of offboard power

Four-wheel steering

Fixed glass roof

Multi-Flex Midgate

Load floor of up to 10ft 10 inches when combined using the Multi-Flex Midgate

17-inch Diagonal LCD freeform infotainment screen

Over air updates and latest software features as they are released from GM

Trailering capable SuperCruise

Independent front and rear suspension with automatic adaptive air suspension allowing the vehicle to be raised or lowered up to 2 inches.

One of the cool parts that many Cheverolet customers loved about the legacy Avalanche truck is the return of a mid-gate that has been updated to match the needs of the 21st century.

This along with a more enhanced flexible rear seat.

Chevrolet is focusing on building best in class interior into their BEVs.

Over all this is a truck designed from the ground up to lead the BEV revolution. More images can be viewed at the following media web site: Chevrolet Pressroom - United States - Images

One of the most wondered thoughts was how Chevrolet would respond to the huge FRUNK that Ford introduced with their F150 Lighting and to that GMs answer is as follows:

While no sizing has been released yet, the press release did say this about the frunk: The eTrunk – a lockable, weatherproof compartment in the front of the vehicle – provides enough space to fit a large hard side suitcase and a multitude of accessory options for both fleet and retail customers to load gear based on the unique needs of the customer.

Pricing is another area that many have wondered about and while the First Edition RST Silverado EV truck will debut loaded at an MSRP of $105,000, Chevrolet will offer a complete portfolio of trucks with the Base WT or Work Truck starting at $39,900 + DFC or destination Freight Charge of $1,695. Customers will then find a complete portfolio of Trail Boss, Z71, LT, LTE and more with starting price points of $50,000, $60,000, $70,000, $80,000 and $90,000 allowing customers to choose the truck to meet their capability and pricing needs.

Videos released while animations show the planned options for the WT truck.

Full images and additional options for the WT truck can be viewed here: Chevrolet Pressroom - United States - Images

Many here on Cheers and Gears has stated that these high-priced trucks ignore the folks that cannot afford high 5 to 6 figure autos and GM answer is the Equinox EV. Arriving Fall 2023 with a starting MSRP of $30,000, the Equinox will be available from the start in both a fleet and retail version that include the LT and RS trims based on the Ultium Platform providing an affordable EV option to the global customer.

More details will come out closer to launch.

