Jump to content
Log In Method Change
  • David

    By David

    David

    By David

    GM Keynote @ CES 2022 is Virtual, yet we see the Chevrolet Truck and SUV to lead their BEV Portfolio!

      Mary Barra delivered today the Keynote speech for the 2022 CES show as a virtual address and in it we get to see the all new 2024 Chevrolet Electric Silverado Pickup and the 2024 Electric Chevrolet Equinox.

    GM CEO and Keynote presenter Mary Barra outlined the wave of change that is coming as society moves towards mass adoption of electric vehicles and how GM has transitioned from a basic automaker to a platform innovator, providing key Electric technology across a wide platform of uses more than just automobiles.

    Per GMs global chief marketing officer, Deborah Wahl, and I quote:

    “Technology driven by purpose will change the world,” “GM is redefining how people and goods are moved. Our commitment to a vision of a world with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion has positioned us to lead. As we implement our growth strategy, we have an opportunity and, frankly, an obligation to create a better future for generations to come. That’s the Ultium Effect.”

    One can check out GMs Exhibit Zero here: Countdown Until GM Exhibit Zero: A Virtual Experience

    SilveradoEVBarra02.jpg

    Marry discussed how the "Ultium Effect" has allowed GM to take from idea to production in what has been considered some of the fastest changes in the auto industry. This Ultium Effect underpins the GMC Hummer EV Truck and Brightdrop EV600 both in delivery to customers now as production ramps up.

    BrightDrop-EV600-Walmart-100.jpg

    This Ultium platform will also underpin the soon to be released Cadillac LYRIQ, Chevrolet Silverado and Equinox EVs.

    2024-Silverado-EV-RST-020.jpg2024-Chevrolet-Equinox-EV-001.jpg2023-Cadillac-LYRIQ-002 (2).jpg

    Mary also shared the Conceptual Future of Cadillac that covers from the Innerspace, a two-passenger autonomous auto, to their Social Space a take on autonomous luxury van and the Personal Space, a single passenger hover craft that gets you above the ground congestion. Full inside and outside images can be viewed here for all of the Cadillac Concept Portfolio: Cadillac Pressroom - United States - Photos

    Cadillac-Halo-Concept-Portfolio.jpgCadillac-Halo-Concept-InnerSpace-016.jpgCadillac-Halo-Concept-InnerSpace-001.jpg

    Yet while the Keynote touched on many things from SuperCruise to GMs global plans for auto's around the world was a focus on Chevrolet BEV portfolio for everyone. By 2025 the estimate is to have the following:

    • Silverado EV
    • Equinox EV
    • Blazer EV
    • These are in addition to the Bolt EV and EUV

    The Silverado EV is a reimagined full-size pickup developed on the Ultium Platform in a First edition launch version RST featuring the following:

    • 400-mile range battery pack
      • 350kW fast charging standard
    • 664 hp / 780 lb-ft of torque for the RST model with a 0 to 60 of 4.5 seconds
    • 10,000 pounds maximum trailering, 1,300 lbs of payload with Tow/Haul mode with integrated trailering brake control and hitch guidance
    • 10.2 kW of offboard power
    • Four-wheel steering
    • Fixed glass roof
    • Multi-Flex Midgate
    • Load floor of up to 10ft 10 inches when combined using the Multi-Flex Midgate
    • 17-inch Diagonal LCD freeform infotainment screen
    • Over air updates and latest software features as they are released from GM
    • Trailering capable SuperCruise
    • Independent front and rear suspension with automatic adaptive air suspension allowing the vehicle to be raised or lowered up to 2 inches.

    2024-Silverado-EV-RST-042.jpg2024-Silverado-EV-RST-038.jpg

    One of the cool parts that many Cheverolet customers loved about the legacy Avalanche truck is the return of a mid-gate that has been updated to match the needs of the 21st century.

    2024-Silverado-EV-RST-037.jpg2024-Silverado-EV-RST-035.jpg2024-Silverado-EV-RST-036.jpg

    This along with a more enhanced flexible rear seat.

    2024-Silverado-EV-RST-034.jpg2024-Silverado-EV-RST-033.jpg

    Chevrolet is focusing on building best in class interior into their BEVs.

    2024-Silverado-EV-RST-032.jpg2024-Silverado-EV-RST-031.jpg2024-Silverado-EV-RST-029.jpg2024-Silverado-EV-RST-023.jpg

    Over all this is a truck designed from the ground up to lead the BEV revolution. More images can be viewed at the following media web site: Chevrolet Pressroom - United States - Images

    2024-Silverado-EV-RST-026.jpg

    One of the most wondered thoughts was how Chevrolet would respond to the huge FRUNK that Ford introduced with their F150 Lighting and to that GMs answer is as follows:

    2024-Silverado-EV-RST-017.jpg

    While no sizing has been released yet, the press release did say this about the frunk: The eTrunk – a lockable, weatherproof compartment in the front of the vehicle – provides enough space to fit a large hard side suitcase and a multitude of accessory options for both fleet and retail customers to load gear based on the unique needs of the customer.

     

    Pricing is another area that many have wondered about and while the First Edition RST Silverado EV truck will debut loaded at an MSRP of $105,000, Chevrolet will offer a complete portfolio of trucks with the Base WT or Work Truck starting at $39,900 + DFC or destination Freight Charge of $1,695. Customers will then find a complete portfolio of Trail Boss, Z71, LT, LTE and more with starting price points of $50,000, $60,000, $70,000, $80,000 and $90,000 allowing customers to choose the truck to meet their capability and pricing needs.

    Videos released while animations show the planned options for the WT truck.

     Full images and additional options for the WT truck can be viewed here: Chevrolet Pressroom - United States - Images

    Many here on Cheers and Gears has stated that these high-priced trucks ignore the folks that cannot afford high 5 to 6 figure autos and GM answer is the Equinox EV. Arriving Fall 2023 with a starting MSRP of $30,000, the Equinox will be available from the start in both a fleet and retail version that include the LT and RS trims based on the Ultium Platform providing an affordable EV option to the global customer.

    More details will come out closer to launch.

    2024-Chevrolet-Equinox-EV-001.jpg2024-Chevrolet-Equinox-EV-006.jpg2024-Chevrolet-Equinox-EV-003.jpg2024-Chevrolet-Equinox-EV-005.jpg

     

    GM at CES 2022: Experience The Ultium Effect 

    Cadillac Introduces InnerSpace Autonomous Concept at CES 2022

    The Pickup Reimagined: Introducing the 2024 All-Electric Chevrolet Silverado

    Chevrolet Previews Equinox EV

    • Upvote 2
    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments



    • Popular Comment
    Drew Dowdell
    • Popular Comment

    So the Silverado EV shares no parts with the gas Silverado and has a mid-gate, but they're insisting on calling it the Silverado. The depths of the stupidity at GM never cease to amaze me.  It actually has fewer shared parts than the Avalanche/Silverado did back in 2013.

    But, it's got SuperCruise on the RST and and more tow rating than I need.... and I even love the color.

    Whatever, I'll buy NOS Avalanche badges and rebadge it myself.

     

    • Haha 3
    • Upvote 3
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    31 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    Drew has $100 he can get back at anytime 

    And a place in line in the meantime. I don’t expect to take delivery for at least 24 months, probably even longer.

    I’m a patient man. I waited how long to buy the Avalanche I have now?

    • Upvote 3
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    regfootball

    i only think this is significant from the standpoint of they are inferring the Blazer and Equinox will be comparably priced vehicles that exist in mainstream segments already.   the Equinox and blazer currently round out popular segments.  the compact and mid size SUV are market staples.  So it finally shows, to me at least (unless this is vaporware) that actual customers can get a desirable EV in a desirable segment that presumably isn't going to have an EV price penalty.

    The Lyriq, Hummer are just PR vehicles.  the Silverado will also have a crazy high price and isn't intended to cut into Chevy's current Silverado market.

    The Bolt is a toy, too small for what most people want.

    Room, space, styling and utility wise, the Blazer and Equinox EV seem to infer they are simply EV versions of normal desirable cars in desirable segments with looks consistent of what is popular in the market.  No goofy ass styling like a VW ID4 or Nissan Leaf, etc.

    So hopefully a start to providing real alternatives to real mass segments, not just PR cars anymore hopefully. And let consumers decide if it is for them of not.

    Still doesn't get them off the hook from keeping their gas cars fresh.  

    Edited by regfootball
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    12 minutes ago, regfootball said:

    the Silverado will also have a crazy high price and isn't intended to cut into Chevy's current Silverado market

    Starting at $39k for the WT model. Only the loaded RST will crest $100k. Most of the consumer models will be $75k-$85k like the Lightning.

    • Upvote 2
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272
    29 minutes ago, regfootball said:

    The Lyriq, Hummer are just PR vehicles.

    The Hummer? Yes. The Lyriq? No. The Lyriq starts at $60K and is a Caddy so that price is actually pretty damn good, if you ask me. The $100K GMC, though, clearly is. 

    • Upvote 3
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    Avalanche fans will be happy with that Silverado Electric.  But the $105k launch edition and even some of the other trims seem too expensive compared to a V8 gas Silverado LT that is like $50k.

    The Equinox EV looks ugly, but if they can pull off a $30k starting price then that is a huge win.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272
    5 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Avalanche fans will be happy with that Silverado Electric.  But the $105k launch edition and even some of the other trims seem too expensive compared to a V8 gas Silverado LT that is like $50k.

    The Equinox EV looks ugly, but if they can pull off a $30k starting price then that is a huge win.

    Stop it, stop it, stop it with the apples to oranges comparisons. They are even close to being equipped the same plus the EV has a ton more power than a standard V8 Silverado. Furthermore, there are lower trim models (staring at $39K) that will be I  that mix as well. Oh and I would pay $100K for the Chevy over that jellybean looking excuse of a monstrosity known as the EQS and it sure as hell looks better and is more capable than the fugly Cybertruck at ANY price point. 
     

    Oh and the Equinox looks better than any Benz CUV under $50K. 
     

    Nice job on yet another round of domestic bashing though. 

    • Upvote 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    Let's see if these $40k EV Silverado's or F150 Lightnings really exist.  Much like the $35,000 Tesla Model 3 that never happened, and $44,990 is the cheapest Model 3 you can get now.  Maybe GM and Ford will deliver on that, but I wouldn't be surprised if they only build the top trim versions for years and by the time they get to the low trim, it is a lot more than originally promised.

    • Downvote 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272
    24 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Let's see if these $40k EV Silverado's or F150 Lightnings really exist.  Much like the $35,000 Tesla Model 3 that never happened, and $44,990 is the cheapest Model 3 you can get now.  Maybe GM and Ford will deliver on that, but I wouldn't be surprised if they only build the top trim versions for years and by the time they get to the low trim, it is a lot more than originally promised.

    They stand a better chance of making that happen than Tesla and their chances are better than Daimlers chances of putting out an EV that doesn’t look like a used VW CC on the outside (wink wink EQS). Besides, no one expects the base price anyway, much like with every ICE vehicle. Most importantly here, at least GM and Ford are releasing vehicles that are actually in demand and have sell like hotcakes (pick ups and CUVs) instead of a $100K jellybean sedan that only Stevie Wonder will want. 

    Edited by surreal1272
    • Upvote 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565
    45 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    They stand a better chance of making that happen than Tesla and their chances are better than Daimlers chances of putting out an EV that doesn’t look like a used VW CC on the outside (wink wink EQS). Besides, no one expects the base price anyway, much like with every ICE vehicle. Most importantly here, at least GM and Ford are releasing vehicles that are actually in demand and have sell like hotcakes (pick ups and CUVs) instead of a $100K jellybean sedan that only Stevie Wonder will want. 

    All EV's are going to look like the EQS or be SUV's with sloped rear ends in the crossover coupe vein due to aero.   Mercedes is just ahead of the curve, I don't like how the EQS looks, but it has a .20 cD, and that EQXX concept which looks better has a .18 cD.  And more importantly that car is 3,800 lbs with 620 mile range.  These EV's are stupid heavy, so either they need a battery breakthrough that significantly cuts weight or crazy aerodynamics to get range so they don't need a huge battery.  

    • Haha 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272
    26 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    All EV's are going to look like the EQS

    I’m going to call 100% BS because most automakers have eyes. 

    28 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    SUV's with sloped rear ends in the crossover coupe vein due to aero

    The Lyriq has a slope but it is nowhere near “coupe” like so that’s not a correct assessment either. 

    • Upvote 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272
    9 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    be SUV's with sloped rear ends in the crossover coupe vein due to aero.

    I guess Rivian and GMC didn’t get that message. Neither of their EVs have any kind of coupe like slope. You are only making that a point of emphasis because that is what Daimler wants to do. 

    • Upvote 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41
    11 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    Let's see if these $40k EV Silverado's or F150 Lightnings really exist.  Much like the $35,000 Tesla Model 3 that never happened, and $44,990 is the cheapest Model 3 you can get now.  Maybe GM and Ford will deliver on that, but I wouldn't be surprised if they only build the top trim versions for years and by the time they get to the low trim, it is a lot more than originally promised.

    It likely all depends on what the pre-orders are but I'm sure there are work trucks preordered at the starting price. It's like looking for a truly base model truck now. They're made but very few buy them so they're kind of unicorns.

    I would put money on them producing the Pro and selling for the MSRP. 

    11 hours ago, surreal1272 said:

    Daimlers chances of putting out an EV that doesn’t look like a used VW CC on the outside (wink wink EQS).

    Hey now, don't do the CC dirty like that. The CC is/was a very attractive vehicle. The poor mans A7. 

    10 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    All EV's are going to look like the EQS or be SUV's with sloped rear ends in the crossover coupe vein due to aero.

    Did you miss the EQXX? Lower drag coefficient than the EQSh!t.

     

    EQXX.jpg

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272
    35 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    Hey now, don't do the CC dirty like that. The CC is/was a very attractive vehicle. The poor mans A7. 

    Don't get it twisted. I'm not VW fan but yes, the CC was a nice looking ride. However, It was more about the "best or nothing" building a $100K+ jellybean version of a $30K VW lol.

    35 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    Did you miss the EQXX? Lower drag coefficient than the EQSh!t.

    He actually did mention that in the same sentence.

     

    "and that EQXX concept which looks better has a .18 cD. "

     

    Oh and I wouldn't get my hopes up on the production model looking like that concept. That rear end will never pass crash standards here.

    Edited by surreal1272
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565
    34 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    It likely all depends on what the pre-orders are but I'm sure there are work trucks preordered at the starting price. It's like looking for a truly base model truck now. They're made but very few buy them so they're kind of unicorns.

    I would put money on them producing the Pro and selling for the MSRP. 

    Hey now, don't do the CC dirty like that. The CC is/was a very attractive vehicle. The poor mans A7. 

    Did you miss the EQXX? Lower drag coefficient than the EQSh!t.

     

    EQXX.jpg

    I saw the EQXX, I like that it weighs 3800 lbs, not 5,000 and I like the body shape.  Not really a fan of the front end, it needs more classic Mercedes look, but it’s a concept so it will change.  I imagine this is the basis for the C-class level EV.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    Also the EV Blazer better be an off roader we like the 4Runner, Wrangler, Bronco, etc.  Maybe not a removable roof, but off road focus, which is what they should have done the last time rather than another front drive 4-cylinder crossover.  

    • Haha 2
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Robert Hall
    23 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Also the EV Blazer better be an off roader we like the 4Runner, Wrangler, Bronco, etc.  Maybe not a removable roof, but off road focus, which is what they should have done the last time rather than another front drive 4-cylinder crossover.  

    I doubt they will do anything like that, I assume it will be just another generic CUV like the current ICE Blazer.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41
    46 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    He actually did mention that in the same sentence.

    I know, but, like, why even type that sentence out to immediately mention a non-jellybean possible future vehicle with a better aerodynamic drag coefficient? 

    It was more a knock on, 'why did you just say what you said to immediately contradict yourself?' 

    41 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Also the EV Blazer better be an off roader we like the 4Runner, Wrangler, Bronco, etc.  Maybe not a removable roof, but off road focus, which is what they should have done the last time rather than another front drive 4-cylinder crossover.  

    They could have "easily" made it a front-drive 4-cylinder crossover with some off-road chops. They could have done a similar job to the Bronco Sport/Cherokee Trailhawk. They didn't though and, at this point, I don't think it's necessary just because of the "Blazer" name. 

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272
    46 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Also the EV Blazer better be an off roader we like the 4Runner, Wrangler, Bronco, etc.  Maybe not a removable roof, but off road focus, which is what they should have done the last time rather than another front drive 4-cylinder crossover.  

    That also comes with AWD and a V6 as an option and doesn't NEED to be any of that since they have already committed to it being a CUV EV. Now, they could surprise everyone and do just that but for now, that does not appear to be the case.

    Edited by surreal1272
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...