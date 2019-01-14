Detroit 2019: Infiniti QX Inspiration Concept

Making its debut at the 2019 North American International Auto Show today, the INFINITI QX Inspiration mid-sized SUV concept serves as a precursor to the brand's first fully-electric vehicle. As a company with technological and powertrain innovation at its core, electrification is a natural next step for INFINITI, and the QX Inspiration design study previews the brand's plan to launch a range of high-performance electrified vehicles which promise an engaging drive and deliver range confidence.

The all-wheel drive QX Inspiration concept signals a new era for INFINITI design enabled by technology, with a form language hinting at the potency and character of electrified powertrains. The new concept sets a direct precedent for the company's first fully electric production car, illustrating how new architectures and technologies are influencing modern INFINITI design. It also draws on the Japanese spatial concept of 'Ma', demonstrating how open spaces between lines create tension and builds anticipation.

This Japanese DNA continues into the cabin. The interior of the QX Inspiration concept is hand-crafted using traditional techniques and a choice of materials inspired by a subtle Japanese sensuality. The development of new electrified vehicle platforms enables the creation of spacious, lounge-like interiors influenced by 'omotenashi', the Japanese approach to hospitality. Providing a seamlessly enabling and instinctive experience, the cabin incorporates technologies to create a welcoming environment, while assisting drivers and connecting occupants to the world around them.