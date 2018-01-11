Today Kia released some teaser renderings of the 2019 Kia Forte ahead of the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. This third generation Forte adopts a sleeker fastback sedan design intended to remind people of the Kia Stinger. Up front is a deeper interpretation of Kia's Tiger Nose grille and an aggressive lower air intake.
Around back are some impressive light-piped tail lights with an additional cluster for turn signals and reverse lights lower in the bumper.
Inside, the Kia has gone very minimalistic with few buttons and dials. A large freestanding infotainment screen dominates the center stack.
The 2019 Kia Forte will be officially unveiled at 11:35 am on January 15th at the Cobo Center in Detroit.
