Nissan's VMotion 2.0 Concept Likely Previews the Next Altima

Nissan says the Vmotion 2.0 concept revealed today at the Detroit Auto Show previews the future of their sedan designs. We hope so since the Maxima is the only good looking model out of their current sedan crop.
The V-Motion grille that we have grown accustomed to on a number of Nissan models has been enlarged to up most of the space on the front end. There are deeply recessed bumper vents and steeply raked headlights on either side. Around the side, sharp character lines, deep cuts in the doors, and the floating roof that Nissan has been using on some of their vehicles. The concept rides on an 112.2-inch wheelbase (2.9-inches longer than the wheelbase on the Altima and Maxima) and overall length comes in at 191.3-inches (about half an inch shorter than the Altima).
For the interior, Nissan has provided seating for four people and a large amount of glass to make it feel bigger. The wide instrument cluster stretches into the center stack area.
The Vmotion 2.0 also follows the latest trend with concept cars of offering autonomous driving. For the Vmotion, Nissan is using the newest version of their ProPilot system which can navigate itself pm highways and through city intersections without any human involvement. The front emblem and rear diffuser will light up to notify other drivers that the vehicle is in autonomous mode.
Source: Nissan
Nissan unveils Vmotion 2.0 at 2017 North American International Auto Show
- Nissan Vmotion 2.0 is an exciting new concept for tomorrow’s busy professionals
- Created to showcase Nissan’s new sedan design direction – futuristic, dynamic, and more cabin-focused
- Showcases the evolution of the signature “V-motion” front design seen on many of today’s Nissan products
- Provides hints at the future of “Nissan Intelligent Mobility,” including a future vision for ProPILOT functionality, one which allows autonomous driving on urban roads and in intersections with the latest HMI
DETROIT – Nissan today revealed Vmotion 2.0, a new concept vehicle that signals the company’s future sedan design direction and Intelligent Mobility technology. It combines a high sense of style, emotional design, roominess, comfort and technology to make the mobility experience seamless for busy professionals constantly on the go. The vehicle was revealed during a press conference at the 2017 North American International Auto Show.
Nissan Vmotion 2.0 is the evolution of the “V-motion” front design signature seen on many of today’s Nissan products, such as the Murano mid-size crossover and Maxima 4-door sports car. Vmotion 2.0 takes the design a step further by forming an intelligent three-dimensional shape to create the volume and architecture of the vehicle. In this concept, the V-motion grille becomes the main fuselage, allowing for extremely sharp yet expressive surface language, accented by crisp character lines that resonate throughout the body.
Providing hints at the future of “Nissan Intelligent Mobility” – Nissan’s roadmap to achieve zero emissions and zero fatalities – the lighting around the front Nissan emblem glows to indicate when the vehicle is in ProPILOT mode, which is envisioned to provide autonomous driving support technology on urban roads and at intersections. Wrap-around rear glass and the floating C-pillar also provide an impression of intelligent and efficient aerodynamics.
The car’s silhouette is characterized by a “floating roof,” with a line flowing seamlessly from the steeply-raked A-pillars to the trunk lip. A unique carbon finisher with thin silver threads accents the roof line. An extended wheelbase shows off the car’s generous cabin, while the distinctive body surface is defined by Nissan’s “Emotional Geometry” design language.
The rear of the vehicle exudes class and strength. The signature boomerang-style taillights emphasize the width of the vehicle. Similar to the grille, the rear diffuser glows when the car operates in ProPILOT mode. The dynamic high-tension body is crafted in a warm silver paint with copper undertones. With a layered effect for the paint finish, a glimpse of the body at different angles reveals a subtle but different hue.
