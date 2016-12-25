Volvo V90 Makes Its North American Debut, Will Only Be A Special Order Model

Next week at the Detroit Auto Show, Volvo will unveil the V90 wagon for North America. Completing the 90 series lineup, the V90 will be available with the T5 or T6 powertrains, and in either Inscription or R-Design trims. The V90 also marks a first for Volvo. Unlike other 90 series models, the V90 will be sold exclusively as custom order vehicle. You can do this through Volvo’s Online Concierge or Overseas Delivery service.

Pricing will be announced sometime next month.

Source: Volvo

The Volvo V90 Arrives in America

The Volvo V90 is coming to the United States in 2017 and builds on over 60 years of wagon heritage that started with the Volvo Duett. The V90 will make its North American debut at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit and will be available as a model year 2018 later this year.



“Wagons are an important part of Volvo’s history” said Lex Kerssemakers, President and CEO of Volvo Car USA, “after successfully launching the XC90 SUV, S90 sedan and most recently V90 Cross Country, we complete our 90 range with the introduction of our new luxury wagon.”

The V90 has received international praise for its combination of style and utility. Based on the new Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) and the new Volvo design language, the V90 will share interior design attributes with the award-winning XC90, such as the 12” Sensus Connect Touchscreen, open-pore wood trim and Nappa leather. Like the S90 the V90, drivers can expect the feeling of relaxed confidence and sedan-like driving dynamics with the storage capability of a crossover.

The V90 will be available with both T5 FWD and T6 AWD powertrains in either Inscription or R-Design trim. To provide a full range of options and personalization, the V90 will be sold exclusively as custom order vehicles starting soon via Volvo’s Online Concierge or Overseas Delivery. Both options offer unique buying experiences. Vehicles will be delivered to customers in summer 2017.



With Volvo Concierge, customers can choose the vehicle’s features online with a Volvo representative, who will personally guide customers through the ordering process. The vehicle will be delivered to their local Volvo retailer where customers can complete the purchase. With Overseas Delivery, customers can pick the color, interior, trim and engine with their Volvo retailer and receive two paid airline tickets and hotel accommodations to pick up the vehicle at Volvo’s Torslanda, Sweden factory.



“Luxury buyers seek to fully customize their vehicle while enjoying a personalized experience,” said Bodil Eriksson, Vice President, Product, Marketing and Communication. “The Volvo V90 attracts buyers who are determined to oversee every detail and customer order production via Concierge allows them to realize this.”



Currently, the S90 sedan, XC90 Excellence and S60 and V60 Polestar can be ordered through Volvo Concierge. The V90 wagon is the first carline exclusively available through Volvo Concierge or Overseas Delivery. Pricing and trim details will be announced next month.



