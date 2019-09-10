Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Mercedes-Benz Unveils the Vision EQS Concept

      The trailblazer for the EQ Family...

    Mercedes-Benz unveiled the Vision EQS Concept today in Frankfort. The Vision EQS represents the future of luxurious driving. 

    Powering the Vision EQS is a dual motor system with continuous all wheel drive with approximately 469 horsepower and with about 560 lbs.-ft of torque. The juice for all that power comes from an approximately 100 kWh battery.  The top speed is estimated at 124 mph and 0 to 60 will happen in less than four and a half seconds.  The Vision EQS is capable of DC fast charging up to 350 KW. Range is estimated at around 435 on the WLTP rating cycle. 

    The interior of the EQS is intended to remind passengers of the deck of a boat, taking its inspiration from luxury yachts. The interior uses a portion of recycled plastic reclaimed from ocean waste. The wood is Maple from ecologically managed forests in Germany.  By using wood from Germany, it ensures a short transportation distance to reduce the CO2 output of the assembly process. 

     

     

    Source: Automotive News

