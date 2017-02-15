  • Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0

    And Velar Makes For Four Models At Range Rover

    By William Maley

      • What is this Velar?

    Next month at the Geneva Motor Show, Land Rover will unveil the newest member of the Range Rover family. Called the Velar, the model will slot between the Range Rover Evoque and Sport models. Rumor has it that Velar will look somewhat similar to the Sport with a more rakish roofline. It is also speculated that the Velar will use the underpinnings of the Jaguar F-Pace.

    "We call the Velar the avant garde Range Rover. It brings a new dimension of glamour, modernity and elegance to the brand. The Range Rover Velar changes everything," said Land Rover's chief design officer, Gerry McGovern in a press release.

    If you're wondering about Velar, it is derived from the Italian word 'velare' meaning to cover or veil. Velar also has some history with Land Rover as it was the codename for the original Range Rover.

    Source: Land Rover
    Press Release is on Page 2

    Introducing the Range Rover Velar

    • New addition to the Range Rover family, filling the white space between the Range Rover Evoque and the Range Rover Sport
    • ‘Velar’ name derived from the original Range Rover prototypes of 1969
    • World premiere on March 1, 2017; US debut at the 2017 New York International Auto Show

    (MAHWAH, N.J.) – February 21, 2017 - In 1970 Land Rover launched the original Range Rover. Almost half a century later that spirit of innovation continues with the introduction of the fourth member of the Range Rover family, to be unveiled on March 1, 2017.

    Elegant simplicity, a visually reductive approach and all-new consumer technologies are the hallmarks of the new Range Rover Velar. 

    Land Rover Chief Design Officer, Gerry McGovern, said: “We call the Velar the avant-garde Range Rover.  It brings a new dimension of glamour, modernity and elegance to the brand. The Range Rover Velar changes everything.”

    Refined for every occasion and for various terrains, the Range Rover Velar uses unique sustainable materials and advanced engineering to continue Land Rover’s drive to go Above and Beyond.

    The origin of the Velar name (pronounced vel-ar) dates back to the first Range Rover prototypes of the Sixties: the pioneers of the luxury SUV landscape.

    When development engineers needed to hide the true identity of the 26 pre-production Range Rover vehicles, they chose the name Velar, derived from the Latin ‘velare’ meaning to veil or cover.                               

    Full details of the Range Rover Velar will be announced on March 1, 2017.

    0

    Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0
    Go to articles Geneva Auto Show

    User Feedback


    dfelt

    Be interesting to see the true difference in interior size, features, etc. This is almost splitting hairs I think unless I have totally missed something which can be since my head is in the fog as I am working from home sick.

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    All these "Range Rovers" make no sense.  There is only one Range Rover in my mind and that is the big one that is a hard core off roader with lambs wool carpeting. All these watered down things should be called Land Rover Evoque or Velar.  

    The F-Pace shares its aluminum chassis with the Jag XE, so this might be a sporty vehicle.

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   You have pasted content with formatting.   Remove formatting

      Only 75 emoticons maximum are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×



  • Popular Stories

  • Today's Birthdays

    1. blue-bowtie
      blue-bowtie
      (38 years old)

  • Similar Content

    • William Maley
      And Velar Makes For Four Models At Range Rover: Comments
      By William Maley
      Next month at the Geneva Motor Show, Land Rover will unveil the newest member of the Range Rover family. Called the Velar, the model will slot between the Range Rover Evoque and Sport models. Rumor has it that Velar will look somewhat similar to the Sport with a more rakish roofline. It is also speculated that the Velar will use the underpinnings of the Jaguar F-Pace.
      "We call the Velar the avant garde Range Rover. It brings a new dimension of glamour, modernity and elegance to the brand. The Range Rover Velar changes everything," said Land Rover's chief design officer, Gerry McGovern in a press release.
      If you're wondering about Velar, it is derived from the Italian word 'velare' meaning to cover or veil. Velar also has some history with Land Rover as it was the codename for the original Range Rover.
      Source: Land Rover
      Press Release is on Page 2


      Introducing the Range Rover Velar
      New addition to the Range Rover family, filling the white space between the Range Rover Evoque and the Range Rover Sport ‘Velar’ name derived from the original Range Rover prototypes of 1969 World premiere on March 1, 2017; US debut at the 2017 New York International Auto Show (MAHWAH, N.J.) – February 21, 2017 - In 1970 Land Rover launched the original Range Rover. Almost half a century later that spirit of innovation continues with the introduction of the fourth member of the Range Rover family, to be unveiled on March 1, 2017.
      Elegant simplicity, a visually reductive approach and all-new consumer technologies are the hallmarks of the new Range Rover Velar. 
      Land Rover Chief Design Officer, Gerry McGovern, said: “We call the Velar the avant-garde Range Rover.  It brings a new dimension of glamour, modernity and elegance to the brand. The Range Rover Velar changes everything.”
      Refined for every occasion and for various terrains, the Range Rover Velar uses unique sustainable materials and advanced engineering to continue Land Rover’s drive to go Above and Beyond.
      The origin of the Velar name (pronounced vel-ar) dates back to the first Range Rover prototypes of the Sixties: the pioneers of the luxury SUV landscape.
      When development engineers needed to hide the true identity of the 26 pre-production Range Rover vehicles, they chose the name Velar, derived from the Latin ‘velare’ meaning to veil or cover.                               
      Full details of the Range Rover Velar will be announced on March 1, 2017.

      View full article

  • Recent Status Updates

    • Drew Dowdell

      Drew Dowdell

      Me: I'll take "Shopping" for $800.
      Alex:"This shopping location is popular on Sundays for groups of gay couples, families with small children, and college kids with parents in tow to gather."
      · 3 replies
    • Drew Dowdell

      Drew Dowdell

      @gmc Sierra Denali with manufacturer plates and a never used snow plow. Wonder what's going on here.
      · 2 replies
    • Drew Dowdell

      Drew Dowdell

      Wait a minute wait a minute.... Flynn commits an illegal act and the Republican reaction is "OMG! Who told on him? We have to find out who it was!!!"
      · 1 reply

  • Who's Online (See full list)