  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Geneva 2019: Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer Concept

      A possible preview of the next Mitsubishi Outlander

    Mitsubishi has unveiled its oddly named Engelberg Tourer Concept.  Named for a Swiss ski resort known for its rugged terrain, the Engelberg Tourer is an agressive and sporty looking crossover that could preview the look of the next generation Mitsubishi Outlander. (Because the first thing you think of when you hear about a Swiss ski resort is a Japanese SUV - DD)

    The Engelberg is yet another PHEV Crossover, in this case using an improved version of the twin-motor PHEV system used in the Outlander PHEV.  The engine is a 2.4 liter 4-cylinder designed specifically for hybrid use.  The system works in a series hybrid mode where the engine acts as a generator to power the front and rear electric motors and is able to propel the SUV just over 40 miles in EV mode on the European test cycle. With a full battery and fuel tank, the Engelberg can cruise over 430 miles, again on the European test cycle.

    Inside, Mitsubishi has fitted the Engelberg with a minimalist yet luxury looking white and black interior.

    MITSUBISHI ENGELBERG TOURER Int02.jpg

    The navigation system can take into account the destination, weather, temperature, road conditions, and traffic to modify the drive mode and torque split to optimize battery and fuel usage.

    Mitsubishi will also be selling a home battery and charging system that allows the Engelberg to dynamically charge or discharge power from the user's home.

    Source: Mitsubishi Media

    dfelt
    49 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Dare I say it, but except for the UFO on the roof, that actually looks really good. Nicer interior than a Range Rover too. 

    Totally agree, minus the UFO roof as you point out, this actually works and works way better than the bloated Kidney Grill BMW put on their SUV Concept.

    While not a fan of the white interior, I do like what i see and would love it in a warm Mocha two tone.

    riviera74
    31 minutes ago, Potluck said:

    An extra from the Tron movie set. 

    Presumably Tron: Legacy.  This concept would fit right in.

×