Mercedes Benz Introduces the New AMG GLE 53

– Affalterbach

Mercedes-AMG launches its performance offering for the new GLE generation with the GLE 53. The basis for the signature AMG driving dynamics is provided by the 429 hp 3.0-liter six-cylinder in-line engine, the fully variable all-wheel drive, the agile 9-speed automatic transmission, the AMG-specific drive programs and the AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL based on AIRMATIC with electro-mechanical roll stabilization. Thanks to the AMG-specific radiator grille with 15 vertical strips, it is immediately obvious that it is part of the AMG family. Numerous options such as the selectable performance exhaust system and the AMG steering wheel buttons make the driving experience even more dynamic.

"As the inventors of the performance SUV, it is important to us to continue to be at the top with the new generation of the GLE when it comes to innovations, driving dynamics, individuality and design. The first step here is the new Mercedes-AMG GLE 53, with which we offer our customers more power than the predecessor model as well as our fully variable all-wheel technology. Not least of all its striking radiator grill shows our new GLE 53 as a fully-fledged member of the AMG family," states Tobias Moers, Chief Executive of Mercedes- AMG GmbH.

Always staying nicely in line: six-cylinder engine with turbocharging

Its centerpiece is the electrified 3.0-liter engine featuring turbocharging and an electric auxiliary compressor. The 6-cylinder in-line engine generates 429 hp and delivers maximum torque of 384 lb-ft. Its EQ Boost starter generator briefly provides an additional 21 hp of output plus 184 lb-ft of torque and additionally feeds the 48 V on-board electrical system.

The EQ Boost starter-generator combines a starter and generator in a powerful electric motor and is fitted between the engine and transmission. This innovation as well as the intelligent charging via an electric auxiliary compressor and an exhaust gas turbocharger all have the same goal: to enhance the hallmark AMG performance and driving dynamics, but also to reduce fuel consumption and emissions. This move has been a successful one: The GLE 53 accelerates from zero to 60 mph in just 5.2 seconds.

It really turns on the pressure: electric auxiliary compressor

The electric auxiliary compressor builds up a high level of boost pressure without any delays until the big exhaust gas turbocharger kicks in. As a result, the 3.0-liter engine reacts quickly and provides a dynamic response without turbo lag. An additional bonus is the high level of refinement of the six- cylinder in-line engine.

It will be electrifying: 48 V on-board electrical system

The EQ Boost starter-generator can do even more. It also provides the 48 V on- board electrical system with electricity. The conventional 12 V electrical system is also supplied from the new network by means of a DC/DC converter. The 48 V battery increases the overall battery capacity in the vehicle, which supplies more electrical energy. An additional advantage: the same power requires only a quarter of the current when compared to a conventional system. The result is that the wiring can be thinner and therefore lighter, which indirectly contributes to efficiency. The existing 12 V system supplies power to consumers such as lights, cockpit, infotainment displays and control units.

EQ Boost starter-generator

The EQ Boost starter generator is a key component of the 48 V system and not only serves as a generator, but is also responsible for hybrid functions. This allows fuel savings that were previously reserved for high-voltage hybrid technology. For the first time, the EQ Boost starter-generator is also responsible for idle speed control.

The hybrid functions include boost with up to an additional 21 hp of output and 184 lb-ft of torque, energy recovery, shifting of the load point, gliding mode and the virtually imperceptible restarting of the engine with the start/stop function.

Because the belt for ancillary components on the front edge of the engine is omitted, the installation length of the new six-cylinder engine is also significantly reduced when compared with conventional six-cylinder engines. This creates space for an exhaust gas aftertreatment system mounted near the engine, which is particularly efficient. The particulate filter is the only part of the emission control system that is under the floor.

A special acoustic experience comes courtesy of the optional, selectable AMG Performance exhaust system. The variable adjustable exhaust flaps provide the option to change the sound of the vehicle at the touch of a button. Depending on the drive program, the sound characteristics change from unobtrusive comfort to maximum dynamic appeal.

Speedy shifting: AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G

The AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9-speed automatic transmission ensures dynamic gear shifting with extremely short shift times. It is optimally tuned to the engine and promises agile acceleration typical of AMG as well as speedy shifting – regardless of automatic or manual shift modes, controlled via the steering wheel shift paddles. Upshifts and downshifts are implemented instantly. Especially in the "Sport+" and in manual driving modes, the transmission is very responsive. Multiple downshifts enable quick bursts of speed and make shift operations acoustically more dynamic.

Grip: AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive

The new GLE 53 is equipped for maximum traction and dynamics with AMG Performance 4MATIC+ fully variable all-wheel drive. The intelligent steering variably links the permanently driven rear axle with the front axle and continually calculates the optimum torque distribution – depending on the driving situation and the driver's wishes. The all-wheel drive thus improves longitudinal dynamics as well as traction and lateral dynamics. The outcome: more powerful acceleration from a standing position and for short sprints.

Total stabilization: AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL

Redeveloped in Affalterbach, AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL based on AIRMATIC forms the basis of a driving experience characterized by a high level of agility, neutral cornering behavior and optimal traction. A new feature makes a significant contribution to the AMG-specific tuning for high levels of driving dynamics: the active roll stabilization with two electro-mechanical actuators working independently of one another on the front and rear axle, as well as fully variable torque distribution.

Not only does the system reduce rolling movements when cornering, it also enables more precise tuning of cornering and load changes. In addition, it increases driving comfort when driving straight ahead. Movements in the body can be actively and optimally adjusted to driving conditions.

Air suspension with continuously adjustable damping

The AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL based on AIRMATIC with particularly sporty spring/damper set-up, including adaptive adjustable damping ADS+ (Adaptive Damping System), combines outstanding driving dynamics with high ride comfort. The damping characteristics can be pre-selected in three modes, "Comfort", "Sport" and "Sport+", allowing a significantly more noticeable differentiation between excellent long-distance comfort and sporty driving dynamics. In addition, there are two new levels for off-road use - "Trail" and "Sand".

Thanks to pneumatic self-levelling at the front and rear axle, the GLE 53 maintains a constant ride height regardless of the vehicle load. The vehicle level is generally lowered by 15 mm in the AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs "Sport" and "Sport+". In the "Comfort" drive program, the vehicle is lowered by 15 mm from a speed of 75 mph. This reduces aerodynamic drag and, in turn, fuel consumption. In addition, handling stability improves thanks to a lower center of gravity. In order to increase the ground clearance on poor road surfaces or on ramps, the vehicle body level can be raised by up to 55 mm at the touch of a button with the engine running – both with the car stationary and in motion.

Everything under control: Sports steering and high-performance braking system

The electromechanical speed-sensitive power steering has a variable ratio. It wins over customers with AMG-specific rack and pinion ratio and precise feedback. In addition, steering power assistance is adjusted in two stages: "Comfort" or "Sport". The configuration is automatically activated based on the selected AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive program. They can optionally be personalized at any time in the "Individual" drive program.

The large size high-performance braking system slows down the performance SUV even with heavy loads and short braking distances. 400 x 36 mm internally ventilated and perforated integral brake disks are used on the front axle as well as 2-piston fixed calipers, painted silver with black AMG lettering. On the rear, the internally ventilated brake disks measure 345 x 25 mm and have a 1-piston floating caliper.

Select your program: AMG DYNAMIC SELECT

The GLE 53 has seven drive programs: Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Slippery, Individual, and Offroad (Trail and Sand). AMG DYNAMIC SELECT adapts important parameters such as the responsiveness of the engine and transmission, the characteristic curve of the accelerator and steering, the suspension damping and even the vehicle's sound. Selected using the paddle in the center console or the AMG steering wheel buttons, the programs are then visualized in the instrument cluster and on the multimedia display.

"Slippery": optimized for slippery road conditions, with reduced power and a flat torque curve for a driving configuration oriented toward stability.

"Comfort": comfortable and fuel-efficient driving, e.g. thanks to early upshifts. Suspension and steering are set up for an emphasis on comfort.

"Sport": sporty characteristics thanks to a more agile response to the driver's accelerator pedal input, shorter shift times, earlier downshifts and significantly more dynamic gearshifts. A more dynamic suspension and steering set-up.

"Sport+": extremely sporty characteristics thanks to an even more agile throttle response, increased acoustic emphasis during downshifts as well as selective torque control on upshifts with cylinder suppression for optimal shift times. Increased idle speed for faster pulling away. An even more aggressive set-up for suspension, steering and drivetrain.

"Individual": individual adjustment of the drive system, transmission, AMG DYNAMICS, suspension and exhaust system.

"Trail": safe driving at maximum performance on soft, muddy or slippery ground.

"Sand": sporty set-up for the best possible grip and control on sandy slopes and desert dunes.

AMG DYNAMICS is integrated into the AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs. In the "Basic", "Advanced" and "Pro" levels, it influences the control strategies of the ESP ® (Electronic Stability Program) or the all-wheel drive. The intelligent pilot control anticipates the desired vehicle behavior based on the driver's actions and the sensor data. The spectrum ranges from extremely stable to highly dynamic. Additionally there are the "Traction" and "Slide" levels in the off-road "Trail" and "Sand" drive programs when the ESP® is deactivated.

Quite the eye-catcher: exterior with AMG-specific radiator grille

The appearance of the GLE 53 captivates thanks to its exclusivity, powerful sportiness and progressive dominance. Thanks to the AMG-specific radiator grille with 15 vertical chromed strips, it is immediately obvious that it is part of the AMG family. Equally striking is the star in the double ring, the narrow headlamps and the striking A-Wing in the front bumper. Apart from the slats in the outer air inlets and the trim element on the A-Wing, the front splitter is also silver chrome-plated. The wheel arches in the same color as the car provide space for the large wheels – mounted with 20-inch light alloy wheels with AMG lettering as standard.

The horizontal chrome diffuser strip in the pronounced rear bumper and the special exhaust system with two round chrome tailpipes underline the powerful appearance from the rear and emphasize the width. The optional AMG Night Package further enhances the vehicle’s performance appearance. It includes A-wing trim, trim on the rear apron, tailpipes, front splitter, roof rails and window trim in refined black.

The color of love: interior design with red accents

The GLE 53 can be easily recognized by its characteristic red color accents. This starts with the seats, fitted standard with ARTICO / microfiber DINAMICA in black with red contrasting topstitching. They not only offer optimal lateral support, but also have an AMG-specific design and "AMG" badging in the front seat backrest. The top part of the instrument panel is covered in ARTICO. The black roof liner, standard red seatbelts, and the trim elements in aluminum brushed with light longitudinal grain underscore the sporty appearance.

Further elements to individualize the interior include unique leather seat covers and a wide range of high-quality trim elements, among other items. The carbon AMG trim elements add a particularly sporty feel to the interior.

A utility highlight is the optional, foldable third row seat, which make the GLE 53 a seven-seater. Thanks to the Easy Entry function of the fully electrically adjustable second seat row, the two rearmost passengers can conveniently reach their seats.

Stylishly chic: AMG-specific displays in the MBUX system

The innovative operating and display concept MBUX is included as standard in the GLE 53 and contains numerous AMG-specific content. With the widescreen cockpit, the instrument cluster and touchscreen multimedia display optically combine into one unit. Numerous functions can be activated via the intelligent voice-operated control "Hey Mercedes". The optional MBUX Interior Assist also allows intuitive, natural operation of different comfort and MBUX functions by movement recognition and gestures.

The instrument cluster has its own specific details such as the AMG start-up menu and the four selectable styles: "Classic", "Sport", AMG exclusive "Supersport" and "Discreet". When the AMG specific offroad modes "Trail" and "Sand" are activated, settings such as slope, incline and level can be selected and displayed on the instrument cluster. Rocker switches are embedded in the center console for displaying and controlling the drive programs, transmission, suspension, ESP® and exhaust system.

Hands sitting pretty on the steering wheel: AMG Performance steering wheel

The AMG Performance steering wheel in black Nappa leather combines maximum functionality, high-quality haptics and ideal ergonomics. Apart from the aluminum shift paddles, it also impresses thanks to the touch control buttons, which are intuitive to operate. The infotainment system can also be controlled with swiping finger movements.

Innovative steering wheel buttons optionally enhance the steering wheel with a round controller with an integrated display beneath the right-hand steering wheel spoke, plus two vertically positioned color display buttons with switches beneath the left-hand steering-wheel spoke.

Drive better: improve your skills with AMG TRACK PACE

With the optional AMG TRACK PACE, MBUX is enhanced with a virtual engineer, which enables up to 80 vehicle-specific data metrics as well as times on closed routes to be recorded and analyzed in detail. Many of these values can be displayed if desired on the widescreen cockpit or in the optional head- up display in real-time. After putting in some fast laps, the driver can use the data to analyze and, if necessary, improve their driving skills. In addition, acceleration and deceleration values (e.g. 0-60 mph, ¼ mile, 60-0 mph) can be measured and saved.

The driver can also record circuits and save them for later vehicle data recording and analysis. Thanks to a newly developed algorithm which determines the vehicle position as precisely as possible, AMG TRACK PACE even detects when the circuit has been left or has been shortened. This is done using GPS data as well as the sensors available in the vehicle (acceleration, gyroscope, steering angle, wheel speed).

Sporty fragrance: fuel for the senses

There is an exclusive fragrance for the interior, named "AMG#63" as part of the AIR-BALANCE package. It is an inspiring, sporty scent to match the spirit of the performance sports car brand.

The new Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 will celebrate its World Premiere at the Geneva International Motor Show and will go on sale in the U.S. in late 2020.

Data at a glance

Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Cylinders/arrangement 6/in-line Displacement (cc) 2999 Combustion engine output (hp) 429 at rpm 6100 Add. output with EQ Boost (hp) 21 hp Max. torque

Combustion engine (lb-ft) 384 at rpm 1800-5800 add. EQ Boost torque (lb-ft) 184 Acceleration 0-60 mph (s) 5.2

# # #