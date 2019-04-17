6th Generation 2020 Subaru Outback Debuts in New York

- New XT models with 260-horsepower 2.4-liter turbocharged BOXER engine
- Debut of Onyx Edition XT trim level with unique exterior and interior
- Tablet-style high-definition SUBARU STARLINK 11.6-inch touchscreen
- New Hands-Free Power Gate
- Available segment-exclusive DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System
- Standard EyeSight Driver Assist Technology with Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control and new Lane Centering
For the first time since 2009, the Outback lineup offers a turbocharged engine. Standard on XT models, the 2.4-liter turbocharged BOXER engine delivers robust all-around performance with 260 horsepower at 5,600 rpm and 277 lb-ft of torque at 2,000 rpm. Meanwhile, the standard naturally aspirated 2.5-liter BOXER, with direct injection and nearly 90 percent of its parts new, delivers 182 horsepower at 5,800 rpm and 176 lb-ft of torque at 4,400 rpm.
All 2020 Outback models are paired with a CVT featuring an 8-speed manual mode function with steering wheel paddle shifters. The 2.4-liter turbo delivers a 3,500-lb. towing capacity, the most of any Outback in history, while the 2.5-liter provides more than a 600-mile range on a single tank. Manufacturer’s estimated fuel economy is 26/33 mpg city/highway for the 2.5-liter and 23/30 mpg city/highway for the turbo.
