Ram Smashes Range Anxiety with their Ram 1500 REV

At New York International Auto Show today, Ram unveiled the all-new Ram 1500 REV truck. The version released today is all-electric and available in 350-mile or 500-mile configurations. Later, a REV XR version with an onboard regenerator will be offered to allow even greater distances. The 1500 REV boasts longer ranges than the Ford F-150 Lighting (230 miles or 320 miles) and the coming Chevrolet Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV twins (up to 400 miles), and the Rivian R1T (260+ to 320+ miles, a Max Pack battery with 400 miles has been promised, but never delivered). The Tesla Cybertruck claims to have a 500-mile range. However, the permanently delayed truck has yet to go on sale.

Ram also claims to have the fastest charging speed, with the ability to add up to 110 miles per 10 minutes of charging when connected to an 800-volt DC Fast Charger. The 1500 REV walks away with the towing capacity title and a brawny 14,000 lbs. The Ford and Chevy are rated for 10,000 lbs, while the Rivian R1T goes to 11.

Ram 1500 REV sits on Stellantis' all-new STLA body-on-frame architecture specificaly designed for electric vehicles. This new platform allows for efficient battery packaging with a wider section in the middle to accommodate a larger battery pack. Vehicle-to-vehicle, vehicle-to-home, and vehicle-to-grid gives the 1500 REV the ability to charge other EVs, provide backup power to a building, or even sell power back to the grid. Power panels onboard can provide 7.2 kW from the bed or an optional additional 3.6 kW in the frunk.

Ram is aiming for a 0-60 time of 4.4 seconds, 654 horsepower and 620 lb-ft of torque, and up to 24 inches of water fording capability. Range is helped by a class-leading 0.340 coefficient of drag, made possible in part by the full-length aero belly pan. Advanced air and multi-link suspension with active dampening are standard. Power comes from twin 250-kW electric drive motors. The front unit can automatically disconnect a wheel to allow free spin in certain situations while the rear utilizes a limited-slip differential.

The Ram 1500 REV wouldn't be an all-new vehicle without some autonomous driving capabilities, and it delivers with an automated parking system and eyes-on-road hands-free driving.

Inside is an interior geared towards luxury with carbon fiber, metal, and leather materials. In the center is a new 14.5-inch touchscreen with UConnect 5, a 12.3-digital gauge cluster, and an available 10.25-inch passenger display. Also available are a digital rearview mirror, Heads-up Display, high-end Klipsch Reference Premier audio system with 23 speakers, 24-way power seats with heat, cooling, and massage. Smartphone as a Key, using the Ram app, allows customers to enjoy a truly keyless experience. The digital key can also be shared with other smartphones with full control over access. If the phone is lost or without power, a wallet card can be carried for access.

The 2025 Ram 1500 REV will be available sometime next year.