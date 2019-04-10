Subaru Bringing 2020 Outback to New York

Subaru will be bringing an all-new 2020 Subaru Outback wagon to the New York International Auto Show next week. Like its predecessor, the Outback will continue to be based on the Legacy sedan. Subaru debuted the all-new 2020 Legacy sedan at the Chicago Auto Show in February.

We expect many of the updates to carry over from the Legacy. On the Legacy, the overall look doesn't change dramatically, however there is an all new modular platform under the skin with improved torsional rigidity and higher strength steel. The buy-up H6 engine is dropped in favor of a turbo-charged 2.4 liter boxer four-cylinder that produces 260 horsepower and 277 lb-ft of torque. The base engine is a 2.5 liter naturally aspirated boxer 4 with 182 horsepower and 176 lb-ft of torque. Both engines push their power through a CVT to Subaru's symmetrical all-wheel drive.

The interior gets a major update in both design and materials. An optional 11.6-inch touch screen can be ordered, but otherwise a 7-inch version is standard.

You can read more about the 2020 Legacy at our article below. We'll have more for you when the 2020 Subaru Outback is shown on April 17th at 11:15 am eastern.

Gallery: