Jump to content

  • Greetings Guest!

    CheersandGears.com was founded in 2001 and is one of the oldest continuously operating automotive forums out there.  Come see why we have users who visit nearly every day for the past 16+ years. Signup is fast and free, or you can opt for a premium subscription to view the site ad-free.

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Hyundai i30 Fastback Gets the N Treatment

      Before you ask, the U.S. will not be getting it.

    In the U.S., we only get one body style of the Elantra GT. In Europe where the model is known as the i30, Hyundai offers the standard hatchback and a lift back variant called the i30 Fastback. It is quite a good looking compact and makes us somewhat jealous that Europe gets it. Now, Hyundai upped our jealousness with the introduction of the i30 Fastback N.

    The Fastback follows the same recipe as the standard i30 N, beginning with a turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder engine producing either 246 or 271 horsepower - the latter for when you opt for the Performance Package. Torque stands at 260 pound-feet, but raises to 279 via a short overboost function. A six-speed manual transmission routes power to the front-wheels. The run to 60 mph takes 6.4 seconds for the standard model and 6.1 seconds for the Performance Pack.

    Hyundai doesn't provide any details on the suspension or brakes, but we expect them to be similar to the i30 N hatchback. We'll hopefully have more information when the i30 Fastback N debuts next week at Paris.

    And before anyone asks, the i30 Fastback N is not coming to the U.S.

    Source: Hyundai


    Go to articles Paris Motor Show

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    There are no comments to display.



    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×

Important Information

We have placed cookies on your device to help make this website better. You can adjust your cookie settings, otherwise we'll assume you're okay to continue.

  I accept