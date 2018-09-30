Hyundai i30 Fastback Gets the N Treatment

In the U.S., we only get one body style of the Elantra GT. In Europe where the model is known as the i30, Hyundai offers the standard hatchback and a lift back variant called the i30 Fastback. It is quite a good looking compact and makes us somewhat jealous that Europe gets it. Now, Hyundai upped our jealousness with the introduction of the i30 Fastback N.

The Fastback follows the same recipe as the standard i30 N, beginning with a turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder engine producing either 246 or 271 horsepower - the latter for when you opt for the Performance Package. Torque stands at 260 pound-feet, but raises to 279 via a short overboost function. A six-speed manual transmission routes power to the front-wheels. The run to 60 mph takes 6.4 seconds for the standard model and 6.1 seconds for the Performance Pack.

Hyundai doesn't provide any details on the suspension or brakes, but we expect them to be similar to the i30 N hatchback. We'll hopefully have more information when the i30 Fastback N debuts next week at Paris.

And before anyone asks, the i30 Fastback N is not coming to the U.S.

Source: Hyundai