  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Mercedes Unveils the GLB Concept

      ...A small-SUV Concept, only thinly veiled..

    large.1912045935_2020MercedesGLBConcept007.jpgMercedes-Benz unveiled the Concept GLB at the Shanghai Motor Show today.   The GLC Concept is to fit between the Mercedes-Benz GLA and GLC in the lineup, yet have a more rugged appeal than the two.

    The concept sits on a relatively long wheelbase (111 inches) for its size and offers seating for up to 7 passengers. It is powered by a 4-cylinder turbo producing 224hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. It send power to the wheels via an 8-speed dual clutch transmission with 4Matic All-wheel drive standard.  The 4Matic is configurable into three modes depending on driving preferences and conditions.  In regular driving operation, the drive program "Eco/Comfort" is based on an 80:20 distribution (front axle:rear axle), while in "Sport" it is 70:30. In off-road mode the all-wheel drive clutch acts as an inter- axle differential lock, with the basic distribution a balanced 50:50.

    Inside is Mercedes MBUX system that looks largely carried over from the other A class cars and that can be activated with the phrase, "Hey Mercedes". 

    While Mercedes calls this a concept, we feel it is just a thinly veiled one as it uses a lot of production hardware. The production model will look pretty close to this concept.  

    Mercedes-Benz Press Release on Page 2

    Mercedes-Benz Concept GLB

    This is how spacious and robust a compact car can be

    With the Concept GLB at Auto Shanghai (April 18 to 25, 2019), Mercedes-Benz shows what SUV ideas on the company's compact car platform might be realized alongside the GLA as a sporty all-rounder. While the latter promises engaging driving enjoyment with its coupe-like lines, the Concept GLB places an emphasis on spaciousness with a robust character. The concept car (length/width/height: 182/74/75 in) has space for up to seven occupants, thanks to its long wheelbase (111 in). A number of sturdy features also signals that the Concept GLB feels right at home on rough tracks.

    "We asked ourselves whether there is still space between the GLA and GLC in our successful SUV range. The Concept GLB is the answer to this question. With it we are demonstrating the creative ideas we have for this segment, too," says Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG, responsible for Mercedes-Benz Cars Sales. "The Concept GLB is a durable and practical SUV with nonetheless compact dimensions. Whether it is a generous, seven-seater family vehicle or a versatile leisure time companion: we are certain that this concept will be of great interest to our customers." Customers highly appreciate the varied SUV portfolio of Mercedes-Benz. To date, more than six million customers worldwide have purchased a Mercedes-Benz SUV. In 2018, with more than 820,000 units sold, the SUVs were the strongest segment for Mercedes-Benz.

    SUV genes brought to the forefront: Exterior design

    The Mercedes-Benz Concept GLB has a distinctive presence in the world of compact SUVs thanks to its muscular proportions. The clear, surface- accentuated contours with minimal lines and precise joints convey effortless superiority and modernity. The upright front section with striking MULTIBEAM LED headlamps is clear evidence of off-road genes, as are the short overhangs at the front and rear. The long wheelbase and large greenhouse are key factors providing generous space for up to seven occupants.

    The muscular and sensuously contoured vehicle shoulder dominates the side view, an effect reinforced by the rising beltline. All-round protective cladding divides the overall proportions and emphasizes the vehicle's off-road character.

    The harmonious color concept has exterior paintwork in designo cashmere white magno with high-gloss black parts (e.g. the claddings or integrated roof box) as a contrast, plus discreet orange highlights in the radiator grille and as lettering on the outside mirror housings.

    The chrome underguard at the front with integral air inlets in a stainless steel look emphasizes the off-road qualities. The rear underguard echoes this theme, creating a balanced overall picture.

    Extra show car elements: equipped for expeditions

    With a series of distinctive extra elements, the concept vehicle exhibits a particularly robust character. At the front and rear, two shrouds emerge from the roof frame and accommodate LED spotlights acting as ambient lighting and orientation aids when driving off-road.

    The black roof rails end in a curve at the front and rear. A roof box is mounted on the rear area. The aggressive-tread off-road tires are on robust 17-inch wheels in a two-color design.

    High-quality finish and very spacious: the interior

    The interior of the Concept GLB reveals its membership of the new Mercedes- Benz compact car family, but as a showcar and SUV it has special leather features and trim elements. For the first time in a compact model by Mercedes- Benz, a third row seat is equipped, with two additional single seats that can be recess-flushed into the load compartment floor to increase load capacity. These seats are far more than emergency seats, and offer comfortable seating for two medium-sized occupants.

    Making space: flexible seat arrangements in the second and third row

    The backrest of the middle seat row is 40:20:40 split-folding, and can be folded down to create a level load surface. The seat surfaces have a 40:60 division. The second row is fore-and-aft adjustable by 5.5 in – by 3.5 in to the front, to increase luggage space or legroom for occupants right in the rear, and by 2 in to the rear if particularly generous legroom is required in a five-seat configuration. An eight-stage backrest incline adjustment in the second row also facilitates adjustment according to the space or comfort requirements.

    To facilitate access to the third row, the seats in the second row have an Easy- Entry function: when the unlocking lever on the top outer edge of the backrest is operated, the backrest folds forward and the entire seat can be pushed forward. A total of four child seats can be attached in the second and third seat rows.

    Contrast in chestnut: exclusive leather and open-pored walnut

    The seats, fittings and door panels are partially lined in nappa and nubuk leather, the predominant color tone being "chestnut brown". Echoing the exterior highlights, there are orange trim strips and seams in a few key places. The center sections of the front seats have two parallel rows of perforations in their woven nubuk leather covers, revealing the orange-colored fabric sub- layer. These extend from the front edge of the seat cushion to the upper edge of the integrated head restraint.

    The wood trim elements on the dashboard and center console are open-pore walnut. The walnut panels have a chiselled honeycomb pattern that fades out towards the edges. The pedals in the footwell feature decorative inserts in the same material within a high-gloss metal surround, with an identical honeycomb pattern.

    Dashboard: MBUX and off-road elements

    The basic architecture of the dashboard corresponds to that of the B-Class, with a widescreen cockpit facing the driver and functions and displays controlled via the Mercedes-Benz User Experience – MBUX. New features are the off-road- type tubular elements in milled aluminum, which round off the dashboard at the lower end. These give the dashboard support an impression of robustness, power and a certain factor of fun. Below the three round center elements is the air conditioning control panel with an intentionally analogue look, whose buttons create the impression that they have been milled from a solid aluminum cylinder.

    The robust character of the interior continues on the center console. Aluminum tubular elements with a brushed structure in a grab-handle look lend solidity to the design of the components and controls. Along the doors, the SUV character is reinforced by the horizontal grab handle, which forms a robust part of the door panel structure as a machined aluminum tube.

    Powertrain: Four-cylinder turbo with 224 hp

    The Concept GLB is powered by the M260 four-cylinder gas engine combined with an 8-speed-DCT dual clutch transmission, with a maximum output of 224 hp and peak torque of 258 lb-ft. The engine block of diecast aluminum with cast iron cylinder liners has CONICSHAPE® technology, which is also known in-house as "trumpet-honing". To further minimize piston friction and lower fuel consumption, the cylinder bore is widened at the lower end of the cylinder liners. The resulting conical shape resembles the mouth of a trumpet.

    An innovative low-friction oil and optimized piston rings also reduce friction losses. To take account of the higher specific output, the pistons themselves feature cooling ducts. This also ensures more efficient combustion. The balance shafts for smooth running are located in the lower section of the crankcase. To enhance comfort even further, there is a centrifugal pendulum damper in the powertrain.

    The aluminum four-valve cylinder head also features CAMTRONIC, a variable valve timing system that allows two-stage adjustment of the valve lift on the intake side of the valve assembly. In the partial-load range, this variable valve lift adjustment allows less air to be fed to the combustion chamber with a smaller valve lift, which leads to lower gas cycle losses. In higher load ranges the system switches to the higher valve lift to achieve the engine's full power delivery.

    All-wheel drive as a matter of course: 4MATIC with three selectable characteristic maps

    The Concept GLB is equipped with the permanent all-wheel system, 4MATIC, with variable torque distribution. This sporty all-wheel drive configuration allows the driver to use the DYNAMIC SELECT switch to influence the characteristics of 4MATIC. Three characteristic maps are available to control the all-wheel drive clutch, though the system responds flexibly to the current driving situation in any mode. In regular driving operation, the drive program "Eco/Comfort" is based on an 80:20 distribution (front axle:rear axle), while in "Sport" it is 70:30. In off-road mode the all-wheel drive clutch acts as an inter- axle differential lock, with the basic distribution a balanced 50:50.

    4MATIC components include the power take-off to the rear axle, which is integrated into the automated dual clutch transmission, and the rear axle differential with an integrated multiplate clutch, which is electro-mechanically operated. Via a crown wheel and a ball ramp, an electric motor exerts an axial force on the clutch pack to open or close the plates. The rear axle differential compensates the different paths/rotational speeds of the rear wheels. The advantages of this control system are above all non-rpm-dependent operation across the entire actuation range, pilot control of the clutch while still stationary and higher efficiency thanks to the ball ramp concept.

    A look back at Shanghai 2013: world premiere of the Concept GLA

    This is not the first time a compact SUV concept has celebrated its world premiere at the Shanghai auto show: On April 18, 2013 the Mercedes-Benz Concept GLA drew public attention. As a sporty, coupe-like evolution of this vehicle class, the showcar pointed a new way in the compact SUV segment. It combined a sporty spirit with the all-round qualities of a robust recreational companion.

    The multitalented GLA became orderable from the end of November 2013, and deliveries began in March 2014. Since then the GLA has become a major contributor to the success story of the compact Mercedes-Benz models. In 2018 over 609,000 customers worldwide took delivery of their new A or B-Class, their CLA, CLA Shooting Brake or GLA. This means that in 2018, one in four cars sold by Mercedes-Benz was a compact model.

    Source: Mercedes Benz Media

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments



    smk4565

    Here is the Ener-G Force concept car put to production form, so Mercedes does build concept cars. 

    I think this looks amazing inside and out and I don’t like crossovers.  The “active lifestyle” millennials that will never go off road will buy these up in waves because they think they’ll go off road and haul kayaks, just like they think they’ll commit to going to the gym 4 times a week as a New Year’s resolution.

    3rd row seat even if just for kids is a huge plus in this segment and Mercedes now has three 7 seat SUVs after having only 1 last year.  Also important because people don’t buy the seats they need they buy the number of seats they Might need.

    The production interior probably won’t be that, but I hope they offer that Alcantara and stitching and leather in a designo package. Also the roof lights, gotta offer that too.

    Frisky Dingo

    Funny, I seem to remember pegging this vehicle long ago for exactly what it is shaping up to be. And @Drew Dowdell either dismissed it, or thought it was a bad idea. Something along those lines. Looks like I have been vindicated! 😄

    Edited by Frisky Dingo

    balthazar
    1 hour ago, smk4565 said:

    Here is the Ener-G Force concept car put to production form, so Mercedes does build concept cars.

    A blinged-up production vehicle isn't a true concept. And this is still a "concept"- we all know how hard daimler pulled back with the new g-class after showing the ener-g concept.

    smk4565
    1 hour ago, balthazar said:

    A blinged-up production vehicle isn't a true concept. And this is still a "concept"- we all know how hard daimler pulled back with the new g-class after showing the ener-g concept.

    The Ener-G concept is the GLB.  The Ener-g concept was not a G-Wagon concept.  

    3 hours ago, Robert Hall said:

    I like the concept interior, esp. in brown.   The exterior is nice, not the mini-G-class as was rumored. 

    I thought it would have had more G-Wagen in it as well.  This is the Ener-G concept comps to life.  I do think this looks rather good, it might be their best looking SUV other than the G-wagen which is kind of love itnor hate it because of how obnoxious it is.

    dfelt

    @smk4565

    https://www.mercedes-benz.com/en/mercedes-benz/design/vision-ener-g-force-off-road-for-the-future/

    GLB is NOT the Ener-g force concept.

    See the source image

    To quote their own website!!!

    New off-road design idiom.

    “The Ener-G-Force is the vision of an off-roader that, while reflecting tomorrow’s adventures, also invokes the genes of the Mercedes-Benz off-road icon, the G model,” observes Gorden Wagener, Head of Design at Mercedes-Benz Cars. “Modern and cool, it could also be a clue about a new beginning for the off-road design idiom of Mercedes-Benz”.

    smk4565
    1 hour ago, dfelt said:

    @smk4565

    https://www.mercedes-benz.com/en/mercedes-benz/design/vision-ener-g-force-off-road-for-the-future/

    GLB is NOT the Ener-g force concept.

    See the source image

    To quote their own website!!!

    New off-road design idiom.

    “The Ener-G-Force is the vision of an off-roader that, while reflecting tomorrow’s adventures, also invokes the genes of the Mercedes-Benz off-road icon, the G model,” observes Gorden Wagener, Head of Design at Mercedes-Benz Cars. “Modern and cool, it could also be a clue about a new beginning for the off-road design idiom of Mercedes-Benz”.

    GLB looks a lot like that.  That concept "invokes genes" of the G-class, that is like when Chevy puts out a Blazer that is inspired by a Camaro, that is all marketing speak that has nothing to do with anything.  They never said Ener-G was a preview of the next G-wagen, the G-wagen wasn't going to change styling.

    GLB is for "tomorrow's off road adventures"

    dfelt
    1 hour ago, smk4565 said:

    GLB looks a lot like that.  That concept "invokes genes" of the G-class, that is like when Chevy puts out a Blazer that is inspired by a Camaro, that is all marketing speak that has nothing to do with anything.  They never said Ener-G was a preview of the next G-wagen, the G-wagen wasn't going to change styling.

    GLB is for "tomorrow's off road adventures"

    Wrong, if you actually read the web site, the Ener-G-Force is the size and concept of a future G-Wagon. Not a Small compact knock off with some style cues from it.

    GLB is not the Ener-G-Force.

    smk4565
    24 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Wrong, if you actually read the web site, the Ener-G-Force is the size and concept of a future G-Wagon. Not a Small compact knock off with some style cues from it.

    GLB is not the Ener-G-Force.

    That was never a future G-wagon, why would they ever change the styling?  in 2040 the G-wagen will look the same as it does today.  

    balthazar

    Because it's the W-Body Impala of Germany. Worse than that- it's older than dirt.

    Just imagine tho if the recent so-called 'redesign" of the g-wagon HAD been the ener-g concept, as shown; as the flagship it would have a pretty substantial trickle-down effect instead of being a left field Frankenstein of 1970s parts that you can't tell if it's a 1980 or a 2020.

    surreal1272

    I’ll give Benz credit. They at least show pics of the most expensive trim when releasing to the press. The reality is though that most of them sold will not carry the same high end material and colors schemes of the top of the line trim shown here. Take away the two tone color and you have a pretty boring design given the make and supposed “best or nothing else” marketing behind it. 

    surreal1272

    I’ll give Benz credit. They at least show pics of the most expensive trim when releasing to the press (concept or otherwise). The reality is though that most of them sold will not carry the same high end material and colors schemes of the top of the line trim shown here. Take away the two tone color and you have a pretty boring design given the make and supposed “best or nothing else” marketing behind it. 

     

    Oh and only 224HP on a seven passenger SUV? Seems like someone here has some crow to eat given their history of slamming brands Ike Cadillac and Lincoln for their “weak” engine offerings. 

    smk4565
    25 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    Because it's the W-Body Impala of Germany. Worse than that- it's older than dirt.

    Just imagine tho if the recent so-called 'redesign" of the g-wagon HAD been the ener-g concept, as shown; as the flagship it would have a pretty substantial trickle-down effect instead of being a left field Frankenstein of 1970s parts that you can't tell if it's a 1980 or a 2020.

    But nothing else is going to look like the G-wagen, that is why it is an icon.

    The biggest flaw I see in Mercedes design is with the SL.  That should look like the 1955 version and be a retro style to be to the car side, what the G-wagen is to the SUV side.  

    22 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    I’ll give Benz credit. They at least show pics of the most expensive trim when releasing to the press. The reality is though that most of them sold will not carry the same high end material and colors schemes of the top of the line trim shown here. Take away the two tone color and you have a pretty boring design given the make and supposed “best or nothing else” marketing behind it. 

    Compare the GLB to an XT4 or NX200 or 250 or whatever Lexus calls their small SUV which has almost the exact name a s Nissan commercial van.  And we know 300 hp is right around the corner from launch of the base model, which is more than any of these other compact 4-cylinder SUVs have.

    surreal1272
    11 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    But nothing else is going to look like the G-wagen, that is why it is an icon.

    The biggest flaw I see in Mercedes design is with the SL.  That should look like the 1955 version and be a retro style to be to the car side, what the G-wagen is to the SUV side.  

    Compare the GLB to an XT4 or NX200 or 250 or whatever Lexus calls their small SUV which has almost the exact name a s Nissan commercial van.  And we know 300 hp is right around the corner from launch of the base model, which is more than any of these other compact 4-cylinder SUVs have.

    That is just future guessing. Says right above that they are using the 224HP four banger and offering a bigger option down the road is a cop out (seeing as how that 300HP offering is for the much overused “AMG” model that will cost at least $20K more than the XT4) and proves my point about offering a weak motor on a seven passenger SUV. You also go the apples to oranges route yet again since the NX200 and XT4 don’t offer seven passenger seating (and with good reason). On top of that, Benz is supposed to offer more, according to your past comments. Here, they offer less and you offer up excuses you do not grant to Cadillac or anyone else not wearing a German label. 

    Edited by surreal1272
    smk4565
    10 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    That is just future guessing. Says right above that they are using the 224HP four banger and offering a bigger option down the road is a cop out (seeing as how that 300HP offering is for the much overused “AMG” model that will cost at least $20K more than the XT4) and proves my point about offering a weak motor on a seven passenger SUV. You also go the apples to oranges route yet again since the NX200 and XT4 don’t offer seven passenger seating (and with good reason). On top of that, Benz is supposed to offer more, according to your past comments. Here, they offer less and you offer up excuses you do not grant to Cadillac or anyone else not wearing a German label. 

    No one offers 7 seats in this segment.  A win for Mercedes.  

    The GLB 35 won't be a $20k premium, the 45's are a $20k premium.  

    Drew Dowdell
    20 hours ago, Frisky Dingo said:

    Funny, I seem to remember pegging this vehicle long ago for exactly what it is shaping up to be. And @Drew Dowdell either dismissed it, or thought it was a bad idea. Something along those lines. Looks like I have been vindicated! 😄

    I was dismissive of a Renegade sized vehicle.  Something that is nearly GLC sized and can seat 7 is another matter entirely.   I am actually really interested in this. 

    @smk4565  Why no comment on the engine?  It has less horsepower than the XT4. It can't even shut down cylinders like the Cadillac can. 

    dfelt
    4 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I was dismissive of a Renegade sized vehicle.  Something that is nearly GLC sized and can seat 7 is another matter entirely.   I am actually really interested in this. 

    Could be a good Encore replacement for you based on needs you have stated here in the Forums.

    Drew Dowdell
    1 minute ago, dfelt said:

    Could be a good Encore replacement for you based on needs you have stated here in the Forums.

    yeah.  I need something sooner than this will be available.  Plus, I don't want to buy new. Current thoughts are to replace the Cruze with a Canyon and replace the Encore with a 300S. 

    smk4565
    47 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I was dismissive of a Renegade sized vehicle.  Something that is nearly GLC sized and can seat 7 is another matter entirely.   I am actually really interested in this. 

    @smk4565  Why no comment on the engine?  It has less horsepower than the XT4. It can't even shut down cylinders like the Cadillac can. 

    My complaint with XT4 and XT5 and XT6 is only 1 engine choice.

    If 224 hp isn’t enough a 300 hp will be available probably at launch or close to given that the work is done on the 35’s.  And they might do a 400 hp GLB45, I would be surprised if they AMG everything.

    Robert Hall
    5 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    My complaint with XT4 and XT5 and XT6 is only 1 engine choice.

     

    For the women that lease these appliances, 1 engine choice is enough.  The XT* aren't performance vehicles, just FWD/AWD generics. 

    Edited by Robert Hall
    dfelt
    14 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    My complaint with XT4 and XT5 and XT6 is only 1 engine choice.

    If 224 hp isn’t enough a 300 hp will be available probably at launch or close to given that the work is done on the 35’s.  And they might do a 400 hp GLB45, I would be surprised if they AMG everything.

    XT4, XT5 and XT6 will probably get some engine updates and a v-sport would make sense. I see no reason that Cadillac could not V series everything.

    At least there is cylinder on demand with the Cadillac, this thing has pathetic horsepower. Clearly someone is mainlining meth as this is not the company line of "Best or nothing at all!"

    Might as well be nothing at all with this!

    See how this works!

    Robert Hall
    2 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    XT4, XT5 and XT6 will probably get some engine updates and a v-sport would make sense. I see no reason that Cadillac could not V series everything. 

    surreal1272
    1 hour ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I was dismissive of a Renegade sized vehicle.  Something that is nearly GLC sized and can seat 7 is another matter entirely.   I am actually really interested in this. 

    @smk4565  Why no comment on the engine?  It has less horsepower than the XT4. It can't even shut down cylinders like the Cadillac can. 

    He’s still looking for a way to move the bar again and make another apples to oranges comparison to justify any shortcomings on the part of Mercedes. 

    Frisky Dingo
    1 hour ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I was dismissive of a Renegade sized vehicle.  Something that is nearly GLC sized and can seat 7 is another matter entirely.   I am actually really interested in this. 

    @smk4565  Why no comment on the engine?  It has less horsepower than the XT4. It can't even shut down cylinders like the Cadillac can. 

     

    I don't remember the size being the topic of conversation. I recall it being the design language and body style, which I was advocating for something like this.

