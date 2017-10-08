2017 Tokyo Motor Show: Toyota Tj Cruiser Concept Combines Minivan With SUV

The Tokyo Motor Show is full of oddities and strange vehicles. Case in point is the Toyota Tj Cruiser concept which blends the qualities of a minivan with the shape and capability of an SUV.
Toyota says the 'T' in Tj Cruiser stands for toolbox and it certainly looks like one. With slab sides and sharp angles, all that is missing is a grab handle. Various design touches such as a diamond steel-plate pattern for the grille and panels covered in bed-liner material gives the impression of toughness. A set of sliding doors and wide cargo hatch opening provides easy access to the cargo.
The interior follows the same design ideas as the exterior with straight lines and a pegboard design for the door panels. All seats except the driver's fold completely flat to provide maximum cargo space. The seat backs feature the bed-liner material as the exterior and tie-downs.
Toyota seems to be hinting that they could make this concept a production model. In their press release, the automaker says it would use the TGNA platform that underpins the Prius and C-HR. Power would come from a hybrid system with a 2.0L engine, and feature the choice of front or all-wheel drive.
Toyota to Premiere Tj CRUISER at Tokyo Motor Show 2017
- The birth of a new van and SUV fusion genre aimed at drivers with active lifestyles
Toyota City, October 6, 2017―Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) intends to showcase its new crossover genre concept vehicle, the Tj CRUISER, for the first time at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show 2017* to be held at Tokyo Big Sight from October 25 through November 5. The Tj CRUISER represents the harmonious balance between the roominess of a cargo van and the powerful design of an SUV.
The Tj CRUISER was designed for drivers with lifestyles where work and play dovetail seamlessly. The "T" in Tj CRUISER stands for "Toolbox" in reference to how the car can be used like a toolbox, while the "j" stands for "joy" in reference to the joy of visiting various places by car. The name "CRUISER," which is traditionally used for Toyota's SUV lineup, is assigned to the Tj CRUISER to express the power of the vehicle. Inside, the passenger seat can be reclined completely flat, and not only can the Tj CRUISER easily hold outdoor equipment, it can also store large items such as 3-meter long surfboards and bikes.
Design
- The square-shaped cabin, similar to that of a van, exudes high utility. Meanwhile, the sturdy suspension realized by large SUV-sized tires is fused with a bold front. The Tj CRUISER symbolizes a new genre incorporating the strengths of a van with those of an SUV.
- The hood, roof, and fenders use materials (with special coating) that resist scratches and dirt, even when objects accidentally come into contact with them.
Interior Space
- The front and rear passenger seats can be reclined completely flat for storing long items up to 3 meters in length such as surfboards.
- The backs of the seats and deck boards include numerous tie-down points to enable easy anchoring of items from small packages to longer objects. Moreover, the large opening of the back door makes for easy loading and unloading of large items such as bikes.
- The seat cushion on the passenger seat directly behind the driver can be flipped up towards the front to create dedicated space for storing groceries or shopping items.
- The large openings of the sliding doors enable loading and unloading of large items from the sides and easy entry and exit for family members, as well.
Other Features
- Use of the next-generation TNGA platform expected
- The unit to run on a 2.0-liter class engine + hybrid system
- Front-wheel-drive, four-wheel-drive system to be used
