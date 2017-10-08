2017 Tokyo Motor Show: Toyota Tj Cruiser Concept Combines Minivan With SUV

The Tokyo Motor Show is full of oddities and strange vehicles. Case in point is the Toyota Tj Cruiser concept which blends the qualities of a minivan with the shape and capability of an SUV.

Toyota says the 'T' in Tj Cruiser stands for toolbox and it certainly looks like one. With slab sides and sharp angles, all that is missing is a grab handle. Various design touches such as a diamond steel-plate pattern for the grille and panels covered in bed-liner material gives the impression of toughness. A set of sliding doors and wide cargo hatch opening provides easy access to the cargo.

The interior follows the same design ideas as the exterior with straight lines and a pegboard design for the door panels. All seats except the driver's fold completely flat to provide maximum cargo space. The seat backs feature the bed-liner material as the exterior and tie-downs.

Toyota seems to be hinting that they could make this concept a production model. In their press release, the automaker says it would use the TGNA platform that underpins the Prius and C-HR. Power would come from a hybrid system with a 2.0L engine, and feature the choice of front or all-wheel drive.

Source: Toyota

