    Acura Turns Its Attention Back To Their Sedans

      Bringing back attention to sedans

    Acura's crossover lineup has been a bright spot for the Japanese automaker. For example, the redesigned RDX has been setting monthly sales records for sixth straight months since being launched in June. According to Automotive News, deliveries of the RDX "are outpacing 2017 by 22 percent." A fair number of automakers would take this as a sign to continue building out their crossover lineup. But Acura will instead focus on their car lineup.

    "We don't know what's going to happen in the future. What's critical is that we stay disciplined and balanced. [We'll] do our best to hit home runs with our sedans also," said Acura General Manager Jon Ikeda.

    Acura wants to emulate the success of the RDX onto their sedans. That means bringing a more aggressive design and adding more performance to their three sedans - the ILX, TLX, and RLX.

    But what about the CDX?!

    For a time, we have been hearing murmurs about Acura possibly bringing over the CDX from China. The CDX shares the same platform as the Honda HR-V, but features an extroverted design.  But an Acura spokesman tells Automotive News that the RDX "can reach down into that smaller segment with its pricing and sway consumers with its added room."

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)


    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    Drew Dowdell

    The RLX need an interior overhaul... material quality and fit is well below the segment average.

    The ILX feels too close to Civic. The TLX is average at best. 

    dfelt

    Yawn, so in other worlds, their head in the sand approach will stay as is as they are too afraid to compete.

    ykX
    8 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Yawn, so in other worlds, their head in the sand approach will stay as is as they are too afraid to compete.

    Compete with whom?  Lexus, BMW? They are entry level luxury, and they are probably fine with that position.

    In a recent Motor Trend comparison between XT4, QX50 and RDX, RDX won.  So applying what they did in RDX should work for them.

    Cmicasa the Great
    17 minutes ago, ykX said:

    Compete with whom?  Lexus, BMW? They are entry level luxury, and they are probably fine with that position.

    In a recent Motor Trend comparison between XT4, QX50 and RDX, RDX won.  So applying what they did in RDX should work for them.

    Cadillac seeming lost that comparo because it was noticeably smaller than the RDX.  Either way.. 

    The idea that all cars should be killed or forgotten is ridiculous.. and for once I'm siding with the Japanese on this. Ford, more so than GM.. as GM still has cars just cutting out the CT6 , Impala and its sisters, and the Cruze and Volt. Truthfully if they just keep thhe CT6 and Impala I wouldn't have a problem. The Malibu/Regal, along with a Sonic redesign can easily take the sales from the death of the Cruze, LaX, while the Volt's sales can be sopped up by the Bolt.. which I could see getting a boost in range soon. Anyway.. with the STOP of the death of the CT6.. Cadillac would have the same core cars that Acura has.. small medium and large

    A Horse With No Name
    10 minutes ago, Cmicasa the Great said:

    Cadillac seeming lost that comparo because it was noticeably smaller than the RDX.  Either way.. 

    The idea that all cars should be killed or forgotten is ridiculous.. and for once I'm siding with the Japanese on this. Ford, more so than GM.. as GM still has cars just cutting out the CT6 , Impala and its sisters, and the Cruze and Volt. Truthfully if they just keep thhe CT6 and Impala I wouldn't have a problem. The Malibu/Regal, along with a Sonic redesign can easily take the sales from the death of the Cruze, LaX, while the Volt's sales can be sopped up by the Bolt.. which I could see getting a boost in range soon. Anyway.. with the STOP of the death of the CT6.. Cadillac would have the same core cars that Acura has.. small medium and large

    Quoted for truth....and for once an economy of words and eloquence of language.  Well spoken.

    1 hour ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    The RLX need an interior overhaul... material quality and fit is well below the segment average.

    The ILX feels too close to Civic. The TLX is average at best. 

    The restyle on the TLX should appeal greatly to preschoolers whose vehicular styling experience comes from playing with legos while too tired for bed. Seriously.... someone saw this as a clay mock up and approved it for production?

    And for once I will side with Cmicassa and against the Japanese. We loose both the Impala and CT6 and get to keep THIS?

    40 minutes ago, ykX said:

    Compete with whom?  Lexus, BMW? They are entry level luxury, and they are probably fine with that position.

    In a recent Motor Trend comparison between XT4, QX50 and RDX, RDX won.  So applying what they did in RDX should work for them.

    Like Lincoln, their SUV's really outshine their sedans IMHO. One of my sisters just bought a new Acura SUV and loves it.  I like the technology and build quality of the TLX....latest front end refresh not so great.

    51 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Yawn, so in other worlds, their head in the sand approach will stay as is as they are too afraid to compete.

    I think that more than afraid to compete know their market and stick to it, much like Subaru. The Japanese seem much less culturally adept at taking risks....in America...I'd rather be a hammer than a nail...in Japan...the nail that sticks up gets hammered down.

    frogger

    MDX and RDX will continue to do well here but hard to see them growing volume much in other segments that are probably shrinking in sales but growing in competitors (Genesis, Alfa, Jag etc sedans).  I don't know why they haven't thrown the towel in on the RL/RLX yet.

     

     

     

    Drew Dowdell
    1 minute ago, frogger said:

    MDX and RDX will continue to do well here but hard to see them growing volume much in other segments that are probably shrinking in sales but growing in competitors (Genesis, Alfa, Jag etc sedans).  I don't know why they haven't thrown the towel in on the RL/RLX yet.

     

    I"m sure it is coming. 

    Cmicasa the Great
    20 minutes ago, frogger said:

    MDX and RDX will continue to do well here but hard to see them growing volume much in other segments that are probably shrinking in sales but growing in competitors (Genesis, Alfa, Jag etc sedans).  I don't know why they haven't thrown the towel in on the RL/RLX yet.

     

    Its weird right? I have no clue what the sales of these vehicles outside of the U.S. are.. or if they exists since at one time Acura was a U.S/Cana. brand only. Perhaps they see profits based on the fact that most Acuras are revised styling exercises on Honda cars and SUVs with standard AWD. I have only one time, other than the NSX, felt that Acura was special.. and that was the original LEGEND COUPE. That's it. 

    Robert Hall

    I think the crossovers are NA market only.  Some of the sedans are sold as Hondas in other markets, along w the NSX. 

    Cmicasa the Great
    23 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    I think the crossovers are NA market only.  Some of the sedans are sold as Hondas in other markets, along w the NSX. 

    Right.. but that makes my point. I find very little about Honda that appeals to me. So paying more for different styling makes no sense. With Chevy vs Buick at least.. I am buying domestic.. I am buying Buick heritage.. which exists.. and was prevalent before the Domestic haters attached the Blue Hair mantra on it as an actual characteristic. , plus I get upgraded interiors, quiet tuning, and more luxo styling. Even in terms of performance.. what does Honda really have in terms of consumer products? The Civic Si and Type R? Buick? Was a creator of the Muscle Car era with the Riviera GS,  Buick GSX, GNX, Grand National, and T-Type. Not to mention the current GS, which is a damn nice performer and even with the engine it has performs as well as many an Audi.  Acura??? I just never saw them as anything other than a Honda. And seriously.. when people say that the Corvette can't command prices above $120K.. I point to the HONDA EMBLEM (Europe/Asia) on the NSX and say WHY?

    ms4c6348.jpg?itok=WvakbDlY

    ykX
    15 minutes ago, Cmicasa the Great said:

    Right.. but that makes my point. I find very little about Honda that appeals to me. So paying more for different styling makes no sense. With Chevy vs Buick at least.. I am buying domestic.. I am buying Buick heritage.. which exists.. and was prevalent before the Domestic haters attached the Blue Hair mantra on it as an actual characteristic. , plus I get upgraded interiors, quiet tuning, and more luxo styling. Even in terms of performance.. what does Honda really have in terms of consumer products? The Civic Si and Type R? Buick? Was a creator of the Muscle Car era with the Riviera GS,  Buick GSX, GNX, Grand National, and T-Type. Not to mention the current GS, which is a damn nice performer and even with the engine it has performs as well as many an Audi.  Acura??? I just never saw them as anything other than a Honda. And seriously.. when people say that the Corvette can't command prices above $120K.. I point to the HONDA EMBLEM (Europe/Asia) on the NSX and say WHY?

    ms4c6348.jpg?itok=WvakbDlY

    Besides being domestic, there is not many Buicks that appeal to me over Acura today to be honest.  Not talking about muscle era.  I doubt current GS is better than TLX with V6 and SH-AWD.  I like Buick Enclave and might take it over the MDX, need to drive it once, and I like the Tour X but it is no performer and probably will be gone next year. 

     

    Robert Hall
    6 minutes ago, ykX said:

     I like the Tour X but it is no performer and probably will be gone next year. 

     

    I assume given their Opel nature, both varieties of the Regal will be gone soon. 

    riviera74

    Buick needs to seriously upgrade the Envision soon.  Acura needs to address their infotainment issues.

    Robert Hall

    Speaking of Buick, I wonder if they will be a CUV only brand in the US in a couple years (at some point I assume they will end the Opel deal for the Regals). 

    Edited by Robert Hall
    smk4565

    Acura needs to kill off the RLX, that car is hopeless and in a shrinking segment.  Double Whammy.  TLX and ILX need big upgrades, really that RLX interior is about what they should be putting in an ILX.  

    2 SUVs is not enough for this brand, they need a 3rd, or they'll just lose customers because you can't just ignore the segment below RDX especially as their sedan sales shrink away.

