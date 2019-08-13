Acura Unveils Type S Concept

Acura has unveiled their Type S concept ahead of the Monterey Car Week kicking off in two days. This concept strongly previews the upcoming TLX and a Type S performance version. This time, Acura is promising greater acceleration to go with the Type S and not just better braking and handling.

The dash to axle ratio tells us that this concept is still front-wheel drive, as to be expected. But, adding to that better handling is almost certainly a version of Acura's SH-AWD. The short rear deck is there as is with most new sedan designs these days. The check-mark like tail lamps are a departure from the current Acura design theme while the headlight array is consistent with the current TLX.

While this concept looks pretty close to production, we'll probably see a more production ready version of the TLX in the coming months, perhaps at the LA Auto Show.