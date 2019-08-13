Jump to content
    By Drew Dowdell

    Acura Unveils Type S Concept

      First of two Type S variants coming...

    Acura has unveiled their Type S concept ahead of the Monterey Car Week kicking off in two days. This concept strongly previews the upcoming TLX and a Type S performance version. This time, Acura is promising greater acceleration to go with the Type S and not just better braking and handling.

    The dash to axle ratio tells us that this concept is still front-wheel drive, as to be expected. But, adding to that better handling is almost certainly a version of Acura's SH-AWD. The short rear deck is there as is with most new sedan designs these days. The check-mark like tail lamps are a departure from the current Acura design theme while the headlight array is consistent with the current TLX. 

    While this concept looks pretty close to production, we'll probably see a more production ready version of the TLX in the coming months, perhaps at the LA Auto Show. 

    SHAD19_002_crop.jpg

    SHAD19_003_crop.jpg

    SHAD19_001_crop.jpg

    SHAD19_005_crop.jpg

    SHAD19_004_crop_2.jpg

    Source: Acura Media

    frogger

    I wonder if it is still on the Accord platform or whether they are using the new platform that underpins the RDX.

     

     

    Drew Dowdell
    10 minutes ago, frogger said:

    I wonder if it is still on the Accord platform or whether they are using the new platform that underpins the RDX.

     

     

    As it's a concept I can't tell you either way, but apparently all Acuras are moving to that platform eventually.  It depends on if the next TLX is just a heavy refresh of the current car or if it really is all-new on the new platform.

    smk4565

    I love how automakers solution to people moving from sedans to SUVs is to make sedans with sweeping roof lines and small trunks so you get less cargo space and less headroom, thus motivating people even more to look at an SUV rather than a sedan.

    This will be another turbo 4, front drive sedan, boring.

    dfelt
    26 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    I love how automakers solution to people moving from sedans to SUVs is to make sedans with sweeping roof lines and small trunks so you get less cargo space and less headroom, thus motivating people even more to look at an SUV rather than a sedan.

    This will be another turbo 4, front drive sedan, boring.

    Has way more style than the current Yawn of style at MB.

