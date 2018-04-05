Jump to content

    By William Maley

    Rumorpile: Alfa Romeo Readying A Giulia Based Coupe

    Possibly have some Formula 1 Tech

    Alfa Romeo is reportedly working on Giulia-based coupe that could go on sale as early as next year.

    Autocar reports the new coupe will share most of the front panels found on the Giulia sedan, although a different grille is likely. The rest of the model will feature all new panels including a lower roof and rear-quarter panels. Engines are expected to be the same as the sedan - two versions of the 2.0L turbo-four (197 and 276 hp) and the twin-turbo 2.9L V6.

    There is also an Formula 1-style energy recovery system (ERS) that is being worked on for this model. ERS basically harvests kinetic energy from braking as electricity and stores in a battery. A driver can use this electricity to add a bit more boost. According to sources, Alfa is working on two powertrains featuring this system - the higher-output version of the 2.0L turbo and the twin-turbo 2.9L V6. Outputs are said to be 345 hp for the 2.0L and 641 hp for the 2.9L. 

    Source: Autocar


    oldshurst442

    Ive seen a couple of these Giulia's in my neighbourhood. Im starting to like it. 

    I think its hot....for now.  I did not like it at all when it came out. It grew on me to the point where I visualize myself owning one.  

    \With an explanation.  

    1. In red, its one helluva nice lookin' ride. One of the better ones, especially in red as today's cars dont really look all that good in red. Yes very BMW knock-off--ish looks, but in red, very hot and wild.  She is a temptress! 

    Image result for alfa romeo giulia quadrifoglio

    LOVE, LOVE those classic Italian style wheels.   

    2. The Ferrari derived V6 sounds INCREDIBLE!  

    3. I will NEVER EVER BUY one or even lease one as I heard that the F part of the FCA equation, be it Fiat or Alpha Romeo, has really really shytty reliability.  

    4. I will probably start not liking it again by the time summer rolls around...

     

    But a coupe version may also start to pick at my curiosity!  I welcome the thought of a coupe Giulia! 

     

    Edited by oldshurst442

    frogger

    They are visually not all that appealing to me, only time I noticed one was when they applied WOT and flew by me one time, that was pretty awesome.

     

    dfelt

    Saw one of the death trap Alfa Milano on the road today, surprised it was still running. I just find their style :puke: Cannot stand or see what is great about the alfa lineup.

    Costing money that should have been invested in Ram, Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler. :nono:

