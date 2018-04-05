Rumorpile: Alfa Romeo Readying A Giulia Based Coupe

Alfa Romeo is reportedly working on Giulia-based coupe that could go on sale as early as next year.

Autocar reports the new coupe will share most of the front panels found on the Giulia sedan, although a different grille is likely. The rest of the model will feature all new panels including a lower roof and rear-quarter panels. Engines are expected to be the same as the sedan - two versions of the 2.0L turbo-four (197 and 276 hp) and the twin-turbo 2.9L V6.

There is also an Formula 1-style energy recovery system (ERS) that is being worked on for this model. ERS basically harvests kinetic energy from braking as electricity and stores in a battery. A driver can use this electricity to add a bit more boost. According to sources, Alfa is working on two powertrains featuring this system - the higher-output version of the 2.0L turbo and the twin-turbo 2.9L V6. Outputs are said to be 345 hp for the 2.0L and 641 hp for the 2.9L.

Source: Autocar