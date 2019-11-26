Aston Martin Launches its First SUV

Aston Martin has unveiled their DBX SUV in Beijing China. This is the first SUV in the brand's 106-year history. It is being build at a new plant in Wales that is part of Aston Martin's second century rebirth plan.

The DBX uses a bonded aluminum construction method to help keep weight down. At 4,949 lbs., it's relatively light weight for a full-size V8 powered luxury SUV. An adaptive triple chamber air springs allow the DBX to raise ride height by 45mm or lower by 50mm. This allows for versatility in terrain and handling, but also helps with getting into and out of the vehicle, or with vehicle loading. The air ride system also allows for variable spring stiffness, combined with an electric anti-roll control system and adaptive dampers helps the DBX handle more like a sports car than an SUV.

Powered by an new version of Aston Martin's 4-liter, twin-turbo V8, that is also found in the DB11 and Vantage, the 542 horsepower and 516 lb.-ft of torque V8 can propel the DBX from 0 to 62mph in 4.5 second and achieve a top speed of 181 mph. The engine feature cylinder deactivation to increase fuel economy. All-wheel drive is standard and the power gets to all 4 wheels through a 9-speed automatic. An active center differential plus electronic rear limited slip differential allows torque to be transferred front to rear and side to side on the rear axle.

The interior of the DBX, as expected, is a sumptuous place to spend your driving time. The cabin has been designed to accommodate the 99th percentile male and 5th percentile female provides class leading headroom and legroom. All of the seats are trimmed in full grain leather while the headliner and blind for the full panel sun room covered in Alcantara finish. Buyers can choose from wood, composite, and metal veneers to suit any taste.

A 10.25 inch screen sits flush in the center console while a 12.3 inch. Apple Car Play is standard as well as a 360-degree camera system and ambient lighting with 64 colors.

The starting MSRP for the DBX in the U.S. is $189,900 with deliveries expected to start in late spring 2020.