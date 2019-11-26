Jump to content
    Aston Martin Launches its First SUV

      ...Broad range of capability from sportscar dynamics to off-road versatility...

    Aston Martin has unveiled their DBX SUV in Beijing China.  This is the first SUV in the brand's 106-year history. It is being build at a new plant in Wales that is part of Aston Martin's second century rebirth plan. 

     The DBX uses a bonded aluminum construction method to help keep weight down. At 4,949 lbs., it's relatively light weight for a full-size V8 powered luxury SUV.  An adaptive triple chamber air springs allow the DBX to raise ride height by 45mm or lower by 50mm. This allows for versatility in terrain and handling, but also helps with getting into and out of the vehicle, or with vehicle loading.  The air ride system also allows for variable spring stiffness, combined with an electric anti-roll control system and adaptive dampers helps the DBX handle more like a sports car than an SUV.

    Powered by an new version of Aston Martin's 4-liter, twin-turbo V8, that is also found in the DB11 and Vantage, the 542 horsepower and 516 lb.-ft of torque V8 can propel the DBX from 0 to 62mph in 4.5 second and achieve a top speed of 181 mph. The engine feature cylinder deactivation to increase fuel economy. All-wheel drive is standard and the power gets to all 4 wheels through a 9-speed automatic. An active center differential plus electronic rear limited slip differential allows torque to be transferred front to rear and side to side on the rear axle. 

    The interior of the DBX, as expected, is a sumptuous place to spend your driving time. The cabin has been designed to accommodate the 99th percentile male and 5th percentile female provides class leading headroom and legroom. All of the seats are trimmed in full grain leather while the headliner and blind for the full panel sun room covered in Alcantara finish. Buyers can choose from wood, composite, and metal veneers to suit any taste. 

    A 10.25 inch screen sits flush in the center console while a 12.3 inch. Apple Car Play is standard as well as a 360-degree camera system and ambient lighting with 64 colors. 

    The starting MSRP for the DBX in the U.S. is $189,900 with deliveries expected to start in late spring 2020.

    Source: Aston Martin

    ykX

    I am a big fan of Aston Martin and I find pretty much all of their cars amazing looking.

    This - not so much.

    dfelt

    I have always liked Aston Martin auto's and this ROCKS! :metal: Should help drive profits as they plan out the future of EVs.

    Excited to see this in person.

    Drew Dowdell
    3 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    I have always liked Aston Martin auto's and this ROCKS! :metal: Should help drive profits as they plan out the future of EVs.

    Excited to see this in person.

    and it sounds like you might actually fit in it. 

    ykX

    ykX 845

    Posted (edited)

    7 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    bUt ThEy oNlY mAkE cArS

    I have no problem with Aston making an SUV.  That's where the money today is and it is a big and profitable market.  I bet DBX will sell more than the rest of the lineup combined.

    I am just a little disappointed in the design.  It is not a bad looking SUV but I expected better from Aston. 

    Edited by ykX
    balthazar

    Is it just me or is there a LOT less stylistic latitude in SUV design than car design? You can go from a mid-engine exotic to a Ford Flex in cars, but SUVs are pretty much in a tight little range- all 4-drs with a rear hatch, 2-box design. Each brand to jump into the fray's offering just melts right into the crowd for me.

    Robert Hall
    35 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    Is it just me or is there a LOT less stylistic latitude in SUV design than car design? You can go from a mid-engine exotic to a Ford Flex in cars, but SUVs are pretty much in a tight little range- all 4-drs with a rear hatch, 2-box design. Each brand to jump into the fray's offering just melts right into the crowd for me.

    Not unlike how station wagons were in olden days, most of them stuck to the same general silhouette...the design limited by the need for the rear seat and cargo area....the bold coupe SUVs get around the 2 box design with a fastback hatch shape.    And the design doesn't work well with mid- or rear-engined layouts because of the need for cargo space. 

    Similar issues with pickup trucks--design limited usually by a vertical rear window and bed. 

    oldshurst442

    Ford Flex.   CUV or station wagon?

    In any case,  same basic shape of a 2 box design of a 1960s , 1970s  and 1980s station wagon while being the same 2 box design of an SUV...in any era.

    Tesla Cybertruck.

    Pick-up truck or SUV?

    Image result for tesla truck"

     

    Because THAT was done by Pontiac...and Im sure some other off road, adventure life style sport utility vehicle off-shoot from another manufacturer as well.

    Image result for Pontiac Aztec tent"

     

    And the Tesla truck is marketed as a pick-up, right?  

    Anyway, if anything, the Tesla does really break the mold in what an SUV or pick-up truck should look like, so there is that. 

     

     

     

     

     

     

    oldshurst442

    As far as the Aston Martin design definition of what an SUV/CUV should look like....as an Aston Martin...

    Image result for queen not impressed gif"

     

    #notimpressed

    Yeah. Id rather be looking at my nails too. 

     

     

     

    dfelt
    1 hour ago, balthazar said:

    Is it just me or is there a LOT less stylistic latitude in SUV design than car design? You can go from a mid-engine exotic to a Ford Flex in cars, but SUVs are pretty much in a tight little range- all 4-drs with a rear hatch, 2-box design. Each brand to jump into the fray's offering just melts right into the crowd for me.

    Seems the mandate is a Brick on Wheels. :P 

    smk4565
    4 hours ago, ykX said:

    I have no problem with Aston making an SUV.  That's where the money today is and it is a big and profitable market.  I bet DBX will sell more than the rest of the lineup combined.

    I am just a little disappointed in the design.  It is not a bad looking SUV but I expected better from Aston. 

    I agree, will be their #1 seller, probably they’ll add another SUV.  And it looks sort of good but sort of like a Mazda, could be better but isn’t bad.  Interior is nice.

    riviera74

    Imagine if the Aztek was not so butt ugly 15 years ago.  It would have sold a lot better if they had started with the Buick Rendezvous instead.

    Tesla's new Cyber Truck has the same problem as a 1959 Edsel: UGLY AF.

    balthazar

    A station wagon, tho, was a variant of a car: coupe, sedan, convert, wagon, sports... With a SUV... other than a couple 2-drs, theyre all 4-dr, 2-box.

    balthazar

    You cannot remotely compare the Tesla truck to ANY production car (I can think of). ‘59 Edsel is a dreamboat in comparison. 

    Edited by balthazar
    Robert Hall

    The Cybertruck is a very futuristic design, a radical departure from the usual 3 box design of pickups. It will be interesting to see how different the production model will look.  

    balthazar

    It’s not futuristic tho. We’ve seen it a hundred times from ‘70s-80s bad sci-fi movies. It’s actually retro like the Wagon Queen Family Truckster.

    It also craps all over the signature & established Tesla design language.

    Edited by balthazar
    Robert Hall
    12 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    It’s not futuristic tho. We’ve seen it a hundred times from ‘70s-80s bad sci-fi movies. It’s actually retro like the Wagon Queen Family Truckster.

    It also craps all over the signature & established Tesla design language.

    Kind of retro futuristic.  But definitely futuristic compared to production trucks.  

    USA-1

    Pretty sweet looking ride. I like the back end, very unique design with the LED taillights. Have always loved Aston's.

    oldshurst442
    13 minutes ago, USA-1 said:

    Pretty sweet looking ride. I like the back end, very unique design with the LED taillights. Have always loved Aston's.

    About the bolded part...

    Image result for tesla model 3"

    Image result for aston martin suv back"

     

    The ass of that Aston looks like the face of that Tesla.  Its unique because I think its the first time in automotive history that a car took inspiration of another for its ass...maybe Tesla's face is only good enough for Aston's ass?  

     

     

    19 minutes ago, ocnblu said:

    Nothing S3XY about the Psychotruck.

    I see what you did there!!!

    Edited by oldshurst442
    oldshurst442
    35 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    It’s not futuristic tho. We’ve seen it a hundred times from ‘70s-80s bad sci-fi movies. It’s actually retro like the Wagon Queen Family Truckster.

    It also craps all over the signature & established Tesla design language.

    I think it''s ugly as sin. But somehow I dont mind it either. 

    But I agree, it does crap all over Tesla's signature & established design language. 

    This will get buyers for year 1 and maybe year 2.  But beyond that not very much.  Its as almost as if this is a gimmick.  A publicity stunt. Because this styling is NOT for everyone.  I do not think that Cybertruck's design language lends to year after year after year sales gains.  The novelty will wear off  quickly I think.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    USA-1
    12 minutes ago, oldshurst442 said:

    About the bolded part...

    Image result for tesla model 3"

    Image result for aston martin suv back"

     

    The ass of that Aston looks like the face of that Tesla.  Its unique because I think its the first time in automotive history that a car took inspiration of another for its ass...maybe Tesla's face is only good enough for Aston's ass?  

     

     

    I see what you did there!!!

    The Tessy 3 does kind of have a "rear spoiler" look to the nose!

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442
    3 minutes ago, USA-1 said:

    The Tessy 3 does kind of have a "rear spoiler" look to the nose!

    And I could hear @ocnblu say from the top of his lungs up here in Montreal...(that is quite the distance from Lancaster)

    "Yeah! Spoiled Rotten!"  

    USA-1
    1 hour ago, Robert Hall said:

    The Cybertruck is a very futuristic design, a radical departure from the usual 3 box design of pickups. It will be interesting to see how different the production model will look.  

    I still think Musk is screwing with everybody. They'll release the actual Cyborgtruck and say "Psych!" 🤣 Noway they are releasing the "Lego Truck" for an actual production truck. If so, they are all severely lacking oxygen out in the Bay Area. :dizzy: 

    4 minutes ago, ocnblu said:

    2017_nissan_juke_angularrear.jpg

    Feelings Feels GIF by blackbear

