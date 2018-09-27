Audi Isn't Planning On Stocking Any E-Trons At U.S. Dealers

If you're expecting to see an Audi e-tron at your local dealership next spring, we have some bad news for you.

According to Automotive News, Audi is testing a new retail model where dealers will not stock the model. Instead, they'll handle reservations for customers on the e-tron that begin with a $1,000 deposit. The hope is that will improve profitability of the e-tron.

"I think it would be a beautiful world if you can go to a dealer — and we'd like to find that beautiful world — with zero floorplan [expense] and proper, full gross on the car. This would be a beautiful state; so let's go see if we can find this dream state," said Audi of America President Scott Keogh.

This approach will allow all of Audi's dealers in the U.S. to sell the e-tron with worrying vehicle allocation and being stuck with trying move them off their lot.

"The same network that got us to double our sales, and got us to 200,000 units [annually], is going to be the same network that's going to lead this electric revolution for us. And that's a massive competitive advantage — an onboard and engaged network," said Keogh.

That isn't to say dealers will not be allowed to stock e-trons. A spokesman told Automotive News that dealers will be able to order e-trons for their inventory should they desire. They will also have demos available to buyers to check out.

Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)