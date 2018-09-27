Jump to content

  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Audi Isn't Planning On Stocking Any E-Trons At U.S. Dealers

      Part of a new retail strategy

    If you're expecting to see an Audi e-tron at your local dealership next spring, we have some bad news for you.

    According to Automotive News, Audi is testing a new retail model where dealers will not stock the model. Instead, they'll handle reservations for customers on the e-tron that begin with a $1,000 deposit. The hope is that will improve profitability of the e-tron.

    "I think it would be a beautiful world if you can go to a dealer — and we'd like to find that beautiful world — with zero floorplan [expense] and proper, full gross on the car. This would be a beautiful state; so let's go see if we can find this dream state,"  said Audi of America President Scott Keogh.

    This approach will allow all of Audi's dealers in the U.S. to sell the e-tron with worrying vehicle allocation and being stuck with trying move them off their lot. 

    "The same network that got us to double our sales, and got us to 200,000 units [annually], is going to be the same network that's going to lead this electric revolution for us. And that's a massive competitive advantage — an onboard and engaged network," said Keogh.

    That isn't to say dealers will not be allowed to stock e-trons. A spokesman told Automotive News that dealers will be able to order e-trons for their inventory should they desire. They will also have demos available to buyers to check out.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)

    dfelt

    OK, at first this story had me saying Audi just shot themselves in the foot as way to many people like to touch, feel and kick the tires. Even Tesla buyers want to check the auto out first.

    Good to see that Demo units and if the dealer wants to stock it can. I would think every dealer MUST have a demo unit. Only way I can go and see if this is a potential auto for my family.

    balthazar

    What a bizarre 'plan'. Having a dealer buy an e-tron from audi or order when they get a deposit has zero effect on the profitability of audi other than minimizing the loss by not building one more than theoretically necessary. Dealer floor space occupation has no bearing on Corporate profitability.

    ocnblu

    Exactly.  There is no strength in the electric car market.  Demand is not deep enough.  You are hearing it from Audi, a component of one of, if not THE biggest automotive conglomerate on Earth.

