Audi Unveils Updated Q7

Audi has unveiled their updated Audi Q7 in Ingolstadt today. The new Q7 gets a more robust look with an even larger grille than before, but overall retains the same basic shape. The headlights can be optionally equipped with HD Matrix LED and Audi laser light.

Many improvements went into the suspension. Now available as an option is active roll stabilization to reduce the cars tendency to roll into the curve. Adjustable stabilizers reduce body movement on uneven roads. Customers can also elect the S-Line option that offers a firmer suspension and a 0.6 inch lower ride height.

The powertrain at launch in the EU will be a choice of two diesel units, with a gasoline engine and a plug-in hybrid to follow later. All of the ICE engines get a mild-hybrid setup using a belt-alternator-start (BAS) and 48 volt electrical system. The BAS can recover up to 8kW of power into the battery.

The Q7 can be ordered in either a five or seven seat configuration. The cockpit is fully digital and includes two large touchscreens for the MMI infotainment system. Adaptive cruise assist is standard and also includes traffic jam assist, active lane assist, and adaptive speed assist. Emergency assist is new to the Q7 and if it detects the drivers is inactive, the system will bring the car to a stop and initiate protective and rescue measures.

The 2020 Q7 launches in Europe in September with a US launch to follow later.