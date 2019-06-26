Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Audi Unveils Updated Q7

      ...now with even more grille...

    Audi has unveiled their updated Audi Q7 in Ingolstadt today.  The new Q7 gets a more robust look with an even larger grille than before, but overall retains the same basic shape.  The headlights can be optionally equipped with HD Matrix LED and Audi laser light. 

    Many improvements went into the suspension. Now available as an option is active roll stabilization to reduce the cars tendency to roll into the curve. Adjustable stabilizers reduce body movement on uneven roads.  Customers can also elect the S-Line option that offers a firmer suspension and a 0.6 inch lower ride height. 

    The powertrain at launch in the EU will be a choice of two diesel units, with a gasoline engine and a plug-in hybrid to follow later.  All of the ICE engines get a mild-hybrid setup using a belt-alternator-start (BAS) and 48 volt electrical system.  The BAS can recover up to 8kW of power into the battery. 

    The Q7 can be ordered in either a five or seven seat configuration.  The cockpit is fully digital and includes two large touchscreens for the MMI infotainment system. Adaptive cruise assist is standard and also includes traffic jam assist, active lane assist, and adaptive speed assist. Emergency assist is new to the Q7 and if it detects the drivers is inactive, the system will bring the car to a stop and initiate protective and rescue measures. 

    The 2020 Q7 launches in Europe in September with a US launch to follow later.

     

    Source and Images: Audi Media

    dfelt

    🤔 what are those weird squares in the grill? Lazer Light?

    Overall not a bad looking CUV.

    Drew Dowdell
    7 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    🤔 what are those weird squares in the grill? Lazer Light?

    Overall not a bad looking CUV.

    probably sensors for the active cruise control and traffic jam control.

    smk4565

    Lexus, BMW and Audi are going all in on this oversized grill thing.  Won’t be long before the copy cats start doing it.  

    It looks modern, I looks like an Audi.  Audi people will like it.

    ykX

    I like the new look a lot.  The current one looks like an egg, I think 2020 is a big improvement.

    surreal1272

    Ugly. The grill, while overly large, is completely ruined by the vertical “bars” running across it. The rest of it is just boring Audi to me but like some others said, Audi fans will love it. 

    dfelt
    1 hour ago, daves87rs said:

    Better looking...like. Hot chick with braces......

    Is that not why boys and girls were called Metal Mouth! ? 😛

     

