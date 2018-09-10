Jump to content

    Rumorpile: Next-Generation Audi R8 To Go Electric

      It appears the R8 is back on

    Back in December, we reported that Audi had no plans on introducing a third-generation R8 sports car due to slow sales. But a new report says Audi is moving forward with the next-generation R8 and is planning to make it electric.

    According to Autocar, plans for the next-generation R8 were unshelled as the automaker is planning to build out a range of all-electric models for their e-tron sub-brand. An electric supercar would be an excellent way to cap off the lineup. The model is expected to take some ideas from the PB18 concept shown last month at Pebble Beach. Autocar speculates the model could produce up to 1000 horsepower from its electric motors (the report doesn't say how many motors).

    Production could begin at the company's Neckarsulm, Germany in 2022.

    Source: Autocar


