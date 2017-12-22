Jump to content

  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Rumorpile: Audi R8 To Be Killed Off

    A couple of other projects have also been canned

    According to a new report from Automobile, the Audi R8 supercar will not have a third-generation model. The report says the R8 is a slow seller and Audi has decided it wouldn't be worth the money to develop a new one. The model will depart in 2020 when the replacement for the Lamborghini Huracán arrives - the R8 shares the same platform and engine.

    Audi has pulled the plug on a successor to the R8 e-tron and a supercar project known as Scorpion. The latter project would have used a V8 that would be made up of four 1.2L Ducati motorcycle engines.

    At least other performance projects seem to be on track. The upcoming RS4 and RS5 will use a new 2.9L twin-turbo V6 producing 450 horsepower. This engine is almost nearing its power ceiling as Automobile says the maximum power it can achieve is 470. There is the possibility of a plug-in hybrid powertrain using this engine along with an 85 kW electric motor to produce even more power - although, there are no scheduled plans to add this to either model.

    The next-generation RS6 and RS7 will retain the 4.0L twin-turbo V8 found in the current models.

    On top of Audi's RS offerings will be the RS Q8 due in 2020. Basically a coupe-styled version of the Q7, the RS version will use the same 4.0L twin-turbo V8 found in the upcoming Lamborghini Urus that produces 641 horsepower.

    Source: Automobile


    Drew Dowdell
    1 hour ago, balthazar said:

    Half of Audi's lineup are "slow sellers"- wonder if other models are also under consideration for getting chopped?

    That may be true in the US, but we're fast becoming a secondary market to China.  Just because a particular car sells poorly here doesn't mean it does in China. Buick sells more Regals in China than they sell of all Buicks in the US.

    balthazar

    I'm realize that but - the cost of importing, certifying, marketing, stocking parts & servicing a unique model that sells 250 units/month has got to be a net loss. My comment was not so much meant globally, but on a per market basis.

    Edited by balthazar
