Rumorpile: Audi R8 To Be Killed Off

According to a new report from Automobile, the Audi R8 supercar will not have a third-generation model. The report says the R8 is a slow seller and Audi has decided it wouldn't be worth the money to develop a new one. The model will depart in 2020 when the replacement for the Lamborghini Huracán arrives - the R8 shares the same platform and engine.

Audi has pulled the plug on a successor to the R8 e-tron and a supercar project known as Scorpion. The latter project would have used a V8 that would be made up of four 1.2L Ducati motorcycle engines.

At least other performance projects seem to be on track. The upcoming RS4 and RS5 will use a new 2.9L twin-turbo V6 producing 450 horsepower. This engine is almost nearing its power ceiling as Automobile says the maximum power it can achieve is 470. There is the possibility of a plug-in hybrid powertrain using this engine along with an 85 kW electric motor to produce even more power - although, there are no scheduled plans to add this to either model.

The next-generation RS6 and RS7 will retain the 4.0L twin-turbo V8 found in the current models.

On top of Audi's RS offerings will be the RS Q8 due in 2020. Basically a coupe-styled version of the Q7, the RS version will use the same 4.0L twin-turbo V8 found in the upcoming Lamborghini Urus that produces 641 horsepower.

Source: Automobile