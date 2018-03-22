Jump to content

  • William Maley
    By William Maley

    BMW Not Planning Mass Production of EVs Until 2020

    Costs the big issue

    BMW has plans of launching 25 electrified models by 2025 - 12 of those being fully electric. But don't expect to start seeing mass production of those 12 models anytime soon. BMW CEO Harald Krueger told analysts in Munich that its current electric vehicle technology is not profitable enough to scale up to volume production.

    “We wanted to wait for the fifth generation to be much more cost competitive. We do not want to scale up with the fourth generation,” said Krueger.

    The difference in costs between the fourth and fifth-generation according to Krueger "was a “two digit number” in percent terms."

    BMW is currently developing a sixth-generation of electric technologies that encompasses research into battery cells, and will hopefully bring down the costs.

    Currently, BMW's only EV is the i3. The lineup will expand beginning next year with the MINI E. This will be followed by the iX3 crossover in 2020. A sedan based on the iVision Dynamics concept will also be joining the lineup, though when exactly is unclear at this time. Auto Express which first reported this news says it will come out in 2020. But when asked by Automotive News Europe, Krueger said, "we shall see."

    Source: Reuters, Auto Express, Automotive News Europe (Subscription Required)


    dfelt

    Wonder if this delay is due to their new Battery plant co-creation deal they signed in China. Will take the next 24 months to build the site and get production started? :scratchchin:

