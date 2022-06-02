BMW Unveils the all-new 3rd Generation X1

BMW has released information and photos of the upcoming all-new 2023 BMW X1 crossover. This marks the 3rd generation of the X1 that was originally released in 2009. Arriving in the U.S. in the last months of 2022, grows slightly in exterior dimensions and gets a bump up of $3,200 over the outgoing model for a new base price of $38,600 plus $995 destination charge.
The new X1 features a larger, more upright stance, particularly in the grille that shares an immediate family resemblance to the full size X7. BMW plays some visual tricks with the rear window and wheel arches to make the X1 look wider. Exterior lighting is LED all around. The X1 grows 1.7 inches longer, 0.9 inches wider, 1.7 inches in height, and rides on a 0.9 inch longer wheelbase than before. Aerodynamics have been optimized to minimize wind noise and achieve a Cd of 0.27.
Inside is an all-new interior featuring newly developed seats for enhanced comfort over long distances. Optional sport seats further improve comfort with side bolsters, shoulder support, and additional adjustablity of seat angle and depth. The BMW Curved Display combines the driver's display and infotainment into same unit, angled towards the driver. Most controls are located within the screen system with few hardware buttons on the dash. A slim center console features a wireless mobile device charger with movable clasp that keeps the phone upright and visible to the driver. Four additional USB-C chargers and one 12-Volt standard power socket are located below the cup holders. The traditional BMW electronic gear selector has been replaced by a new toggle style selector. The HVAC system features slim air vents across nearly 3/4 of the width of the dash. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration come standard.
Powering the X1 is a heavily revised version of the previous 2.0 liter turbo 4-cylinder. Adopting a Miller-Cycle and a dual injection system using both direct and port injection, horsepower is up from 228 at 5,000 - 6,000 rpm to 241 horsepower at 4,500 - 6,500 rpm. Torque climbs significantly from 258 lb-ft/1,450-4,500 to 295 lb-ft/1,500 - 4,000. The fluid clutch 8-speed automatic has been jettisoned in favor of a 7-speed DCT with a wider gear ratio spread for efficiency. Drivers no longer need to select park as the transmission will automatically select it when the engine is shut off. If the vehicle is parked on an incline, the parking brake will automatically engage.
The BMW X1 is built in several plants globally and shares its platform with the Mini Countryman and Mini Clubman. It will go on sale in the U.S. in 4th quarter 2022.
Notable standard equipment.
- 18-inch V-spoke bi-color wheels style 866 with all-season non-runflat tires
- 7-speed Steptronic Dual Clutch Transmission
- BMW Curved Display
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Frontal collision Warning with City Collision Mitigation
- Lane Departure Warning
- Park Distance Control
- Navigation
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
- SiriusXM with 360L + 1 year Platinum Plan subscription
- LED headlights with cornering lights
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Black High-Gloss trim with Ambient Lighting
- Power tailgate
- Roof rails in Satin Aluminum
- Satin Aluminum Line exterior trim
- Privacy glass
- Automatic high-beams
- Space-saver spare wheel
Optional equipment.
Design xLine
- 18-inch V-spoke bi-color wheels style 866 with all-season non-runflat tires
- (Opt.) 19-inch Y-spoke bi-color wheels style 867 with all-season non-runflat tires
- (Opt.) 20-inch Multi-spoke alloy wheels style 869i with performance non-runflat tires
- Choice of Black High Gloss Trim with Ambient Light, Eucalyptus Open Pore Fine-Wood Trim with Ambient Light, or Aluminum trim with mesh effect with Ambient Light
- SensaTec dashboard
- Exterior design elements such as contrasting Air Curtain bumper inserts, body trim and kidney grille in Pearl Effect chrome
Convenience Package
- Comfort Access keyless entry with UWB technology for Digital Key
- Panoramic moonroof (or deletion)
- Auto-dimming interior and exterior mirrors
- Wireless device charging
Driving Assistance Professional Package (start of production TBD)
- Extended Traffic Jam Assistant for limited access highways
- Active Cruise Control with Stop&Go
- Active Lane Keeping Assistant with side collision avoidance
- Evasion Aid
- Front Cross Traffic Alert
Shadowline Package
- Mirror caps in black
- Extended Shadowline trim
M Sport Package
- 18-inch M V-spoke bi-color wheels style 838M with all-season non-runflat tires
- (Opt.) 19-inch M double-spoke bi-color wheels style 871M with all-season or performance non-runflat tires
- (Opt.) 20-inch Multi-spoke wheels style 869i with performance non-runflat tires
- Shift paddles
- Adaptive M suspension
- Roof rails in high-gloss Shadowline
- Sport seats
- Aluminum Hexacube trim with Ambient Light
- M Steering wheel
- Aerodynamic kit
- Shadowline exterior trim
Premium Package
- Universal garage door opener
- Comfort Access keyless entry
- Panoramic moonroof (or deletion)
- Auto-dimming interior and exterior mirrors
- Interior camera
- Parking Assistant Plus
- Head-Up Display
- Harman/Kardon premium sound system
- Drive Recorder
- Wireless device charging
- Live Cockpit Professional
- Anti-Theft Recorder
- Active Park Distance Control
- Surround View with 3D view (enables Augmented Reality overlays on navigation)
- Remote engine start
- Heated Front Seats & Steering Wheel
- Universal garage door opener
- Trailer hitch (delayed SOP)
- Sport seats
- Eucalyptus Open Pore Fine-Wood trim with Ambient Light
- Aluminum trim with mesh effect with Ambient Light
Specifications
|2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
|Body
|No. of doors/seats
|5 / 5
|Length / Width / Height (in)
|177.2 / 72.6 / 64.6
|Wheelbase (in)
|106.0
|Track, front / rear (in)
|62.3 / 62.3
|Ground clearance (in)
|8.1
|Turning circle (ft)
|38.4
|Fuel tank capacity (gal)
|14.3
|Curb weight (lbs)
|3,750
|GVWR (lbs)
|4,850
|Luggage capacity (cu ft)
|TBD
|Engine
|Config. / no. cylinders / valves
|Inline / 4 / 16
|Engine technology
|BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, high precision injection, VALVETRONIC fully variable valve control and Double-VANOS variable camshaft timing
|Capacity (cc)
|1,998
|Stroke / bore (mm)
|82.0 / 94.6
|Compression ratio (:1)
|10.5
|Max output (hp @ rpm)
|241 @ 4,500-6,500
|Max torque (lb-ft @ rpm)
|295 @ 1,500-4,000
|Driving Dynamics and Safety
|Suspension, front
|Single-joint spring strut axle in lightweight aluminum-steel construction
|Suspension, rear
|Three-link axle in lightweight steel construction
|Brakes, front
|Single-piston floating-caliper disc brakes
|Brakes, rear
|Single-piston floating-caliper disc brakes
|Driving stability systems
|DSC incl. ABS and DTC (dynamic traction control), ARB technology (near-actuator wheel slip limitation), CBC (cornering brake control), DBC (dynamic brake control), Performance Control, Dry Braking function, fading compensation, drive-off assistant, DSC networked with xDrive all-wheel-drive system, optional Adaptive M suspension
|Steering
|Electric Power Steering (EPS) with Servotronic function; optional sport steering
|Steering ratio overall (:1)
|15.5
|Standard tires front / rear
|225/55 R 18 / 225/55 R 18
|Standard rims, front / rear (in)
|7.5J x 18 light alloy / 7.5J x 18 light alloy
|Transmission
|Type
|7-speed Steptronic Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT)
|Performance
|Power to weight (lbs/hp)
|15.6
|Output per liter (hp)
|120.5
|Acceleration 0-60 mph (sec)
|6.2
|Top Speed (mph)
|130 / 149 (with perf. tires)
