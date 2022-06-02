Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    BMW Unveils the all-new 3rd Generation X1

      .. grows modestly bigger, but gets a $3,200 price increase.

    BMW has released information and photos of the upcoming all-new 2023 BMW X1 crossover.  This marks the 3rd generation of the X1 that was originally released in 2009. Arriving in the U.S. in the last 2023 BMW X1 14.webpmonths of 2022, grows slightly in exterior dimensions and gets a bump up of $3,200 over the outgoing model for a new base price of $38,600 plus $995 destination charge.

    The new X1 features a larger, more upright stance, particularly in the grille that shares an immediate family resemblance to the full size X7.  BMW plays some visual tricks with the rear window and wheel arches to make the X1 look wider. Exterior lighting is LED all around. The X1 grows 1.7 inches longer, 0.9 inches wider, 1.7 inches in height, and rides on a 0.9 inch longer wheelbase than before. Aerodynamics have been optimized to minimize wind noise and achieve a Cd of 0.27.

    2023 BMW X1 17.webpInside is an all-new interior featuring newly developed seats for enhanced comfort over long distances. Optional sport seats further improve comfort with side bolsters, shoulder support, and additional adjustablity of seat angle and depth. The BMW Curved Display combines the driver's display and infotainment into same unit, angled towards the driver. Most controls are located within the screen system with few hardware buttons on the dash. A slim center console features a wireless mobile device charger with movable clasp that keeps the phone upright and visible to the driver. Four additional USB-C chargers and one 12-Volt standard power socket are located below the cup holders.  The traditional BMW electronic gear selector has been replaced by a new toggle style selector.  The HVAC system features slim air vents across nearly 3/4 of the width of the dash.  Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration come standard.

    Powering the X1 is a heavily revised version of the previous 2.0 liter turbo 4-cylinder. Adopting a Miller-Cycle and a dual injection system using both direct and port injection, horsepower is up from 228 at 5,000 - 6,000 rpm to 241 horsepower at 4,500 - 6,500 rpm. Torque climbs significantly from 258 lb-ft/1,450-4,500 to 295 lb-ft/1,500 - 4,000.  The fluid clutch 8-speed automatic has been jettisoned in favor of a 7-speed DCT with a wider gear ratio spread for efficiency.  Drivers no longer need to select park as the transmission will automatically select it when the engine is shut off. If the vehicle is parked on an incline, the parking brake will automatically engage. 

    The BMW X1 is built in several plants globally and shares its platform with the  Mini Countryman and Mini Clubman. It will go on sale in the U.S. in 4th quarter 2022.

    Notable standard equipment.

    • 18-inch V-spoke bi-color wheels style 866 with all-season non-runflat tires
    • 7-speed Steptronic Dual Clutch Transmission
    • BMW Curved Display
    • Active Blind Spot Detection
    • Frontal collision Warning with City Collision Mitigation
    • Lane Departure Warning
    • Park Distance Control
    • Navigation
    • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
    • SiriusXM with 360L + 1 year Platinum Plan subscription
    • LED headlights with cornering lights
    • Dual-zone automatic climate control
    • Black High-Gloss trim with Ambient Lighting
    • Power tailgate
    • Roof rails in Satin Aluminum
    • Satin Aluminum Line exterior trim
    • Privacy glass
    • Automatic high-beams
    • Space-saver spare wheel

    Optional equipment.

    • Design xLine
      • 18-inch V-spoke bi-color wheels style 866 with all-season non-runflat tires
      • (Opt.) 19-inch Y-spoke bi-color wheels style 867 with all-season non-runflat tires
      • (Opt.) 20-inch Multi-spoke alloy wheels style 869i with performance non-runflat tires
      • Choice of Black High Gloss Trim with Ambient Light, Eucalyptus Open Pore Fine-Wood Trim with Ambient Light, or Aluminum trim with mesh effect with Ambient Light
      • SensaTec dashboard
      • Exterior design elements such as contrasting Air Curtain bumper inserts, body trim and kidney grille in Pearl Effect chrome
    • Convenience Package
      • Comfort Access keyless entry with UWB technology for Digital Key
      • Panoramic moonroof (or deletion)
      • Auto-dimming interior and exterior mirrors
      • Wireless device charging
    • Driving Assistance Professional Package (start of production TBD)
      • Extended Traffic Jam Assistant for limited access highways
      • Active Cruise Control with Stop&Go
      • Active Lane Keeping Assistant with side collision avoidance
      • Evasion Aid
      • Front Cross Traffic Alert
    • Shadowline Package
      • Mirror caps in black
      • Extended Shadowline trim
    • M Sport Package
      • 18-inch M V-spoke bi-color wheels style 838M with all-season non-runflat tires
      • (Opt.) 19-inch M double-spoke bi-color wheels style 871M with all-season or performance non-runflat tires
      • (Opt.) 20-inch Multi-spoke wheels style 869i with performance non-runflat tires
      • Shift paddles
      • Adaptive M suspension
      • Roof rails in high-gloss Shadowline
      • Sport seats
      • Aluminum Hexacube trim with Ambient Light
      • M Steering wheel
      • Aerodynamic kit
      • Shadowline exterior trim
    • Premium Package
      • Universal garage door opener
      • Comfort Access keyless entry
      • Panoramic moonroof (or deletion)
      • Auto-dimming interior and exterior mirrors
      • Interior camera
      • Parking Assistant Plus
      • Head-Up Display
      • Harman/Kardon premium sound system
      • Drive Recorder
      • Wireless device charging
      • Live Cockpit Professional
      • Anti-Theft Recorder
      • Active Park Distance Control
      • Surround View with 3D view (enables Augmented Reality overlays on navigation)
    • Remote engine start
    • Heated Front Seats & Steering Wheel
    • Universal garage door opener
    • Trailer hitch (delayed SOP)
    • Sport seats
    • Eucalyptus Open Pore Fine-Wood trim with Ambient Light
    • Aluminum trim with mesh effect with Ambient Light

    Specifications
     

                                                         2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i
    Body
    No. of doors/seats 5 / 5
    Length / Width / Height (in) 177.2 / 72.6 / 64.6
    Wheelbase (in) 106.0
    Track, front / rear (in) 62.3 / 62.3
    Ground clearance (in) 8.1
    Turning circle (ft) 38.4
    Fuel tank capacity (gal) 14.3
    Curb weight (lbs) 3,750
    GVWR (lbs) 4,850
    Luggage capacity (cu ft) TBD
    Engine
    Config. / no. cylinders / valves Inline / 4 / 16
    Engine technology BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, high precision injection, VALVETRONIC fully variable valve control and Double-VANOS variable camshaft timing
    Capacity (cc) 1,998
    Stroke / bore (mm) 82.0 / 94.6
    Compression ratio (:1) 10.5
    Max output (hp @ rpm) 241 @ 4,500-6,500
    Max torque (lb-ft @ rpm) 295 @ 1,500-4,000
    Driving Dynamics and Safety
    Suspension, front Single-joint spring strut axle in lightweight aluminum-steel construction
    Suspension, rear Three-link axle in lightweight steel construction
    Brakes, front Single-piston floating-caliper disc brakes
    Brakes, rear Single-piston floating-caliper disc brakes
    Driving stability systems DSC incl. ABS and DTC (dynamic traction control), ARB technology (near-actuator wheel slip limitation), CBC (cornering brake control), DBC (dynamic brake control), Performance Control, Dry Braking function, fading compensation, drive-off assistant, DSC networked with xDrive all-wheel-drive system, optional Adaptive M suspension
    Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) with Servotronic function; optional sport steering
    Steering ratio overall (:1) 15.5
    Standard tires front / rear 225/55 R 18 / 225/55 R 18
    Standard rims, front / rear (in) 7.5J x 18 light alloy / 7.5J x 18 light alloy
    Transmission
    Type 7-speed Steptronic Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT)
    Performance
    Power to weight (lbs/hp) 15.6
    Output per liter (hp) 120.5
    Acceleration 0-60 mph (sec) 6.2
    Top Speed (mph) 130 / 149 (with perf. tires)
    ccap41

    Well, to be honest, it looks pretty sharp for a really small SUV. I assume it is FWD-based but I may have missed it. If so, I think the relatively flat hood makes those FWD proportions look surprisingly great. 

    I like it but nearly 40k for something this size seems insane to me. 

    David

    WOW, considering how cheap the interiors were on the last couple generations to me, this does look better on the inside. I agree with  @ccap41 that the price for this subcompact / compact? SUV is crazy. I have to guess that the Ultimate Driving machine means nothing to those that buy this with the drive by wire widget in the center arm reast.

    oldshurst442

    Hi!  My name is Oldshurst and I am an automotive bigot. 

    All CUVs look the same to me...therefore I judge them to be all the same.  I also HATE them all!!!  I wish they could all burn to the ground. 

    I am NOT for a more diverse automotive universe.  I prefer the automotive world to be car based coupes, sedans and convertibles while REAL SUVs should be relegated to work shops and off-roading.  Hauling stuff around should be done in pick-up trucks and fullsized vans and if we need to haul families around, sedan based wagons should be the ONLY way. We could stretch that to vans and minivans.  

    BMW X1 grows for 2023, adds more power | Automotive News

    The Brand New 2020 Cadillac XT6 Full Review

     

    Yup...all CUVs look the same and I am Oldshurst, an automotive bigot.

    PS:   I am NOT lying when I say that CUVs all look the same.  The rest is just humorous banter.  Except the part that I wished ALL CUVs dead dead dead!!!

    David
    5 hours ago, oldshurst442 said:

    Hi!  My name is Oldshurst and I am an automotive bigot. 

    All CUVs look the same to me...therefore I judge them to be all the same.  I also HATE them all!!!  I wish they could all burn to the ground. 

    I am NOT for a more diverse automotive universe.  I prefer the automotive world to be car based coupes, sedans and convertibles while REAL SUVs should be relegated to work shops and off-roading.  Hauling stuff around should be done in pick-up trucks and fullsized vans and if we need to haul families around, sedan based wagons should be the ONLY way. We could stretch that to vans and minivans.  

    BMW X1 grows for 2023, adds more power | Automotive News

    The Brand New 2020 Cadillac XT6 Full Review

     

    Yup...all CUVs look the same and I am Oldshurst, an automotive bigot.

    PS:   I am NOT lying when I say that CUVs all look the same.  The rest is just humorous banter.  Except the part that I wished ALL CUVs dead dead dead!!!

    This sounds like a throw back to the 70's or a 20 year younger version than @balthazar :rofl:

    Edit: Thinking on this, I guess that is what happened to cars as they all became generic appliances with the god awful coupe back. So then I guess CUVs will all dye and I wonder what will be next?  :scratchchin:

    Drew Dowdell
    2 hours ago, ccap41 said:

    Well, to be honest, it looks pretty sharp for a really small SUV. I assume it is FWD-based but I may have missed it. If so, I think the relatively flat hood makes those FWD proportions look surprisingly great. 

    I like it but nearly 40k for something this size seems insane to me. 

    Yes, it's FWD based as it is platform shared with the two Minis (and all Minis are FWD based).  The current one is pretty snug and at a guess it's like the 2023 GLC 300 where it gained size outside but with nothing extra for the driver and passengers.

    ccap41
    13 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Yes, it's FWD based as it is platform shared with the two Minis (and all Minis are FWD based).  The current one is pretty snug and at a guess it's like the 2023 GLC 300 where it gained size outside but with nothing extra for the driver and passengers.

    This is GLC-sized? If so, it's not nearly as small as I would have thought. We've had a loaner GLC and I really liked it. It certainly wasn't big but I didn't think it was necessarily too small either. 

    Has the X1 grown from the original generation(I'd assume so - everything has)? GLC-sized just seems quite a big larger than what I'm picturing for the original X1, which seemed about Ford Focus-sized with a 0.5 inch lift kit. 

    And thanks, I assumed it was still FWD-based but the low, flat hood does a good job of hiding it, in my opinion. 

    Robert Hall
    6 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    This is GLC-sized? If so, it's not nearly as small as I would have thought. We've had a loaner GLC and I really liked it. It certainly wasn't big but I didn't think it was necessarily too small either. 

     

    Closer to the GLB in size, I think...the X3 is the GLC competitor I think.

    Drew Dowdell
    6 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    This is GLC-sized? If so, it's not nearly as small as I would have thought. We've had a loaner GLC and I really liked it. It certainly wasn't big but I didn't think it was necessarily too small either. 

    Has the X1 grown from the original generation(I'd assume so - everything has)? GLC-sized just seems quite a big larger than what I'm picturing for the original X1, which seemed about Ford Focus-sized with a 0.5 inch lift kit. 

    And thanks, I assumed it was still FWD-based but the low, flat hood does a good job of hiding it, in my opinion. 

    No, this is one size down, but bigger than GLA.

    ccap41
    2 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    Closer to the GLB in size, I think...the X3 is the GLC competitor I think.

    I looked at this awhile ago and GLB and GLC are nearly IDENTICAL in exterior dimensions and, if I remember correctly, the GLB had more interior space. We had a loaner GLB then a loaner GLC so I got curious. 

    I was thinking X3 and GLC were the comparable ones as well. 

    3 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    No, this is one size down, but bigger than GLA.

    Ohhh okay, that makes sense then. Thanks!

    Robert Hall
    1 minute ago, ccap41 said:

    I looked at this awhile ago and GLB and GLC are nearly IDENTICAL in exterior dimensions and, if I remember correctly, the GLB had more interior space. We had a loaner GLB then a loaner GLC so I got curious. 

    I was thinking X3 and GLC were the comparable ones as well. 

    Ohhh okay, that makes sense then. Thanks!

    Yeah, the glib and glic are within an inch of each other in length.   So the X1 is between the glah and glib in dimensions.. 

    Drew Dowdell
    26 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    Closer to the GLB in size, I think...the X3 is the GLC competitor I think.

    GLB is larger than X1... this is an area where there's not a lot of direct competition in size and because of the Germans' insane numbering system it gets confusing.

    In order of size, based on my opinion of interior roominess feel

    1. GLA / X2 (hatchbacks with lift kits... aka squished crossover coupes)
    2. X1 / Q3 (Similar legroom to Encore, but wider)
    3. XT4
    4. Q4 e-Tron (This is about Encore GX in size)
    5. Q5
    6. X3 / GLC / GV70 / RDX
    7. GLB
    8. Corsair (the Corsair is a good 3 inches wider, so it feels roomier. The GLB has the 3rd row, but slightly less cargo room.)
    9. ..... big gap
    10. XT5
    11. ..... smaller gap
    12. X5 / GLE / XT6 / Aviator / GV80 / MDX
    17 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    Yeah, the glib and glic are within an inch of each other in length.   So the X1 is between the glah and glib in dimensions.. 

     

    21 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    I looked at this awhile ago and GLB and GLC are nearly IDENTICAL in exterior dimensions and, if I remember correctly, the GLB had more interior space. We had a loaner GLB then a loaner GLC so I got curious. 

    I was thinking X3 and GLC were the comparable ones as well. 

    Ohhh okay, that makes sense then. Thanks!

    Can't really go on exterior length.  The GLB is FWD base and the GLC is RWD based... the GLC also has some legitimate off-road chops if you really wanted to.  So while they may have similar exterior dimensions, the FWD packaging of the GLB gives more interior room.... enough so that you can get an optional 3rd row in it.

    The orientation of the engine really matters in packaging when talking about vehicles this small.

    ccap41
    10 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    So while they may have similar exterior dimensions, the FWD packaging of the GLB gives more interior room.... enough so that you can get an optional 3rd row in it.

    Oh yeah, that's 100% what it felt like driving the two of them and why I assumed the GLB had more interior space. 

    I do have to ask then, why'd you rate it(GLB) lower on your interior roominess list than the GLC? 

    Drew Dowdell
    Just now, ccap41 said:

    Oh yeah, that's 100% what it felt like driving the two of them and why I assumed the GLB had more interior space. 

    I do have to ask then, why'd you rate it(GLB) lower on your interior roominess list than the GLC? 

    Woop... that was a mistake.  I didn't make the list in exact order, I would remember something and go back an add it.  Will fix.

    Drew Dowdell
    11 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    Oh yeah, that's 100% what it felt like driving the two of them and why I assumed the GLB had more interior space. 

    I do have to ask then, why'd you rate it(GLB) lower on your interior roominess list than the GLC? 

    The whole range of these segments is really weird.... like the RDX is CRV based so it should feel pretty roomy inside, but it doesn't because of the way the dash is packaged.  There's a good bit of cargo space though so interior volume is fairly large... it just doesn't feel large.   So as a driver, it feels no bigger than an X3 even though technically there is more room out back.

    The XT4 feels big for the class as it competes with the tiny GLA, but small at the same time.  The low roof is a compromise for those who want "crossover coupes".

    The Corsair feels like a shortened version of a larger car, and it is FWD based so it gets those packaging efficiencies.... so even though it is roughly the same size as the GLC outside, it's got a lot more room inside.

    ccap41

    I think this one is a decent step in a positive direction though. It doesn't have the typical FWD shape to it, stubby and very sloppy hood, like my MKC. Maybe something is just playing tricks on my eyes though, lol. 

    Drew Dowdell
    1 hour ago, ccap41 said:

    I think this one is a decent step in a positive direction though. It doesn't have the typical FWD shape to it, stubby and very sloppy hood, like my MKC. Maybe something is just playing tricks on my eyes though, lol. 

    It's a specific styling direction that BMW is taking.... oddly enough it was started by Volvo that started putting RWD proportions in FWD vehicles.

    regfootball
    On 6/2/2022 at 3:59 PM, ccap41 said:

    Well, to be honest, it looks pretty sharp for a really small SUV. I assume it is FWD-based but I may have missed it. If so, I think the relatively flat hood makes those FWD proportions look surprisingly great. 

    I like it but nearly 40k for something this size seems insane to me. 

    I dunno, 40k seems to be the new price of entry these days.  At least you get decent hp and torque with this thing for your money.

    I wish the Equinox (same size) had this much power.

    ccap41
    On 6/4/2022 at 7:49 PM, regfootball said:

    I dunno, 40k seems to be the new price of entry these days.  At least you get decent hp and torque with this thing for your money.

    I wish the Equinox (same size) had this much power.

    I don't believe this and an Equinox are about the same size. I thought this was a noticeable amount smaller. 

    The Equinox starts are 26k.. 

    Robert Hall
    8 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    I don't believe this and an Equinox are about the same size. I thought this was a noticeable amount smaller. 

    The Equinox starts are 26k.. 

    The X1 is sized similar to the Trailblazer...

