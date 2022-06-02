BMW Unveils the all-new 3rd Generation X1

BMW has released information and photos of the upcoming all-new 2023 BMW X1 crossover. This marks the 3rd generation of the X1 that was originally released in 2009. Arriving in the U.S. in the last months of 2022, grows slightly in exterior dimensions and gets a bump up of $3,200 over the outgoing model for a new base price of $38,600 plus $995 destination charge.

The new X1 features a larger, more upright stance, particularly in the grille that shares an immediate family resemblance to the full size X7. BMW plays some visual tricks with the rear window and wheel arches to make the X1 look wider. Exterior lighting is LED all around. The X1 grows 1.7 inches longer, 0.9 inches wider, 1.7 inches in height, and rides on a 0.9 inch longer wheelbase than before. Aerodynamics have been optimized to minimize wind noise and achieve a Cd of 0.27.

Inside is an all-new interior featuring newly developed seats for enhanced comfort over long distances. Optional sport seats further improve comfort with side bolsters, shoulder support, and additional adjustablity of seat angle and depth. The BMW Curved Display combines the driver's display and infotainment into same unit, angled towards the driver. Most controls are located within the screen system with few hardware buttons on the dash. A slim center console features a wireless mobile device charger with movable clasp that keeps the phone upright and visible to the driver. Four additional USB-C chargers and one 12-Volt standard power socket are located below the cup holders. The traditional BMW electronic gear selector has been replaced by a new toggle style selector. The HVAC system features slim air vents across nearly 3/4 of the width of the dash. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration come standard.

Powering the X1 is a heavily revised version of the previous 2.0 liter turbo 4-cylinder. Adopting a Miller-Cycle and a dual injection system using both direct and port injection, horsepower is up from 228 at 5,000 - 6,000 rpm to 241 horsepower at 4,500 - 6,500 rpm. Torque climbs significantly from 258 lb-ft/1,450-4,500 to 295 lb-ft/1,500 - 4,000. The fluid clutch 8-speed automatic has been jettisoned in favor of a 7-speed DCT with a wider gear ratio spread for efficiency. Drivers no longer need to select park as the transmission will automatically select it when the engine is shut off. If the vehicle is parked on an incline, the parking brake will automatically engage.

The BMW X1 is built in several plants globally and shares its platform with the Mini Countryman and Mini Clubman. It will go on sale in the U.S. in 4th quarter 2022.

Notable standard equipment.

18-inch V-spoke bi-color wheels style 866 with all-season non-runflat tires

7-speed Steptronic Dual Clutch Transmission

BMW Curved Display

Active Blind Spot Detection

Frontal collision Warning with City Collision Mitigation

Lane Departure Warning

Park Distance Control

Navigation

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility

SiriusXM with 360L + 1 year Platinum Plan subscription

LED headlights with cornering lights

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Black High-Gloss trim with Ambient Lighting

Power tailgate

Roof rails in Satin Aluminum

Satin Aluminum Line exterior trim

Privacy glass

Automatic high-beams

Space-saver spare wheel

Optional equipment.

Design xLine 18-inch V-spoke bi-color wheels style 866 with all-season non-runflat tires (Opt.) 19-inch Y-spoke bi-color wheels style 867 with all-season non-runflat tires (Opt.) 20-inch Multi-spoke alloy wheels style 869i with performance non-runflat tires Choice of Black High Gloss Trim with Ambient Light, Eucalyptus Open Pore Fine-Wood Trim with Ambient Light, or Aluminum trim with mesh effect with Ambient Light SensaTec dashboard Exterior design elements such as contrasting Air Curtain bumper inserts, body trim and kidney grille in Pearl Effect chrome

Convenience Package Comfort Access keyless entry with UWB technology for Digital Key Panoramic moonroof (or deletion) Auto-dimming interior and exterior mirrors Wireless device charging

Driving Assistance Professional Package (start of production TBD) Extended Traffic Jam Assistant for limited access highways Active Cruise Control with Stop&Go Active Lane Keeping Assistant with side collision avoidance Evasion Aid Front Cross Traffic Alert

Shadowline Package Mirror caps in black Extended Shadowline trim

M Sport Package 18-inch M V-spoke bi-color wheels style 838M with all-season non-runflat tires (Opt.) 19-inch M double-spoke bi-color wheels style 871M with all-season or performance non-runflat tires (Opt.) 20-inch Multi-spoke wheels style 869i with performance non-runflat tires Shift paddles Adaptive M suspension Roof rails in high-gloss Shadowline Sport seats Aluminum Hexacube trim with Ambient Light M Steering wheel Aerodynamic kit Shadowline exterior trim

Premium Package Universal garage door opener Comfort Access keyless entry Panoramic moonroof (or deletion) Auto-dimming interior and exterior mirrors Interior camera Parking Assistant Plus Head-Up Display Harman/Kardon premium sound system Drive Recorder Wireless device charging Live Cockpit Professional Anti-Theft Recorder Active Park Distance Control Surround View with 3D view (enables Augmented Reality overlays on navigation)

Remote engine start

Heated Front Seats & Steering Wheel

Universal garage door opener

Trailer hitch (delayed SOP)

Sport seats

Eucalyptus Open Pore Fine-Wood trim with Ambient Light

Aluminum trim with mesh effect with Ambient Light

