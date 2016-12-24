  • Sign in to follow this  
    Rumorpile: BMW 3-Series GT To Be Shown the Door?

    By William Maley

      • No more 3-Series GT in a couple of years?

    When the next-generation BMW 3-Series comes out in a couple of years, there could be a variant missing.

    BMWBlog has learned from a source that the 3-Series Gran Turismo (GT) is on the chopping block. The reason is that the 3-Series GT overlaps with the 4-Series Gran Coupe and it would make sense to focus one in the future. We're not sure if many BMW customers are cross-shopping a hatchback with a four-door coupe. We're thinking that the GT didn't meet BMW's sales expectations which is possibly why it could be getting the axe.

    The next 3-Series is expected to debut in 2018 with sales beginning towards the end of year.

    Source: BMWBlog

    smk4565

    No one will miss that.  People want a 3-series to be sporty or they want an X3 to fit some "active lifestyle" that they don't have.  They don't want whatever that wagon-hatch high rider is.

