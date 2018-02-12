It was thought that BMW would use the Paris Motor Show later this year to debut the production version of the X7 three-row crossover. But a report from Autocar says the new model will bow at the LA Auto Show. Considering the model was developed for the U.S. and Chinese markets, this move makes some sense.

BMW has already built pre-production X7s at their Spartanburg, South Carolina plant for testing. The production model will also be built here.

Autocar reports that the X7 at launch will come with a range of six- and eight-cylinder gas and diesel engines. A plug-in hybrid and an M performance version are expected down the road.

It is still unknown when BMW is planning to send the X7 out to dealers, but a safe guess is sometime early next year.

Source: Autocar