Cadillac Bids Farewell to New York

One of the most controversial moves during Johan de Nysschen's tenure as Cadillac President was moving the brand's headquarters from Detroit to New York in 2015. Executives at GM explained at the time this would Cadillac to separate from the day-to-day operations of their mainstream brands - Buick, Chevrolet, and GMC. Sources at the time said another reason for the move came down to various GM executive worrying about Cadillac's worldview from Detroit "was too myopic for a brand with global aspirations."

But Cadillac will be moving out of their space at 330 Hudson Street in New York City back to Detroit. This was revealed by Cadillac's new president Steve Carlisle in a interview with the Wall Street Journal. The reason is that he wants the brand's leaders to be closer to GM’s vehicle design and engineering offices in Metro Detroit, especially considering Cadillac has a number of new and redesign models coming in the next few years.

“We have a huge number of launches ahead of us. We’ve got to think about how we take inefficiencies out of the communication process between the Cadillac team and the GM partners," said Carlisle.

Cadillac confirmed the move in a statement to The Detroit News.

"The move will place the Cadillac brand team closer to those responsible for the new Cadillacs, including design, engineering, purchasing and manufacturing, ensuring full integration of Cadillac’s global growth strategy. Cadillac will maintain a brand presence in New York City with the Cadillac House, an experiential brand center which serves as a public space for events, concerts and collaborative partnerships until longer term brand plans are in place," said the brand.

Cadillac didn't give a timeframe or where the headquarters would be located. Automotive News reports that U.S. Rep. Sander Levin, D-Mich., released a statement saying the headquarters would be based in Warren, MI - where GM has their technical center. A Cadillac spokesman declined to comment.

