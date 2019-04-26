Jump to content
    Cadillac Expands Big in China

      ...Doubling down on double digit growth...

    Cadillac is aiming to boost its dealership network in China to about 500 stores by 2025, about a 65% increase over the 302 it has in operation today. Cadillac President Steve Carlisle said that Cadillac in China has become a credible alternative to the German luxury brands, and that their average buyer age is 32 years old. 

    Cadillac has plans to introduce a new Cadillac model every 6 months through 2021. Carlisle also announced that Cadillac will release a refresh of the Cadillac XT5 later this year. 

    Cadillac sold over 205,000 vehicles in China last year, a 17 percent increase over the year prior. That compares to just 154,700 sales in the US. 

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required) 

    dfelt

    Excellent growth, hopefully a signs of better things to come for Cadillac in the US with more often refreshes and newer product sooner.

    Drew Dowdell

    It's telling when two of GM's brands sell bigger in China than in their home country of the U.S.  Cadillac is going to start getting more China-centric than US centric soon.

    Drew Dowdell
    6 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    How do you think 'more China-centric' will manifest itself product-wise?

    Differences in styling. A reliance on smaller displacement engines (already seeing this with the 2.0T). A lot more electrification.

    You know... all the things that are pointing that way in the whole industry where China is now the number one automotive market instead of the U.S.

    balthazar

    balthazar 5,843

    Posted (edited)

    How do you think the 'more China-centric' approach has shaped the mercedes s-class, where fully 1 out of every 2 are sold globally?

    Edited by balthazar

    riviera74

    It is certainly possible that Cadillac may become a lot more China-centric because that is already what has happened to Buick.  Almost all Buick product these days (Enclave aside) currently selling have its roots in the China marketplace.  It does make a lot of sense when a carmaker appeases its largest market just to get higher sales.

    dfelt
    58 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    How do you think the 'more China-centric' approach has shaped the mercedes s-class, where fully 1 out of every 2 are sold globally?

    I already thought that Most of the S-Class sold in China were 4 bangers with some 6 and a few rare 8 banger motors.

    smk4565
    3 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Differences in styling. A reliance on smaller displacement engines (already seeing this with the 2.0T). A lot more electrification.

    You know... all the things that are pointing that way in the whole industry where China is now the number one automotive market instead of the U.S.

    Agreed and I imagine China will be the  super power of the world in 20 years.  It won’t be the USA given their population size and economic growth rate.  

    • Upvote 1

    • Drew Dowdell
      First Impressions: 2020 Cadillac CT5: Comments
      By Drew Dowdell
      The Cadillac ATS and CTS didn't sell well.  They had great handling and a large selection of engines, but they were hampered by interiors that were cramped for the class and infotainment systems that could confound people.  Sedans are dying, Cadillac gets that too. That's why they are consolidating the ATS and CTS onto a single car called the CT5, released last week at the New York International Auto Show. Rumors have it that the CT5 will start in the mid-30s and Cadillac is insisting that, despite its size, the CT5 is aligned against the 3-series and C-Class. But in doing so, where does that leave the car? Could Cadillac be realigning their cars so they become the largest cars in a particular price class?  It would be a very traditionally Cadillac thing to do. There was a time when Cadillac would brag about having the longest production cars in its class. Even the original CTS was sized like a 5-series but priced like a 3-series.  More on that later. 
      I'm a lifelong fan of Cadillac.  I want to be excited about the CT5. While I do think the car looks handsome, it doesn't excite me like the CT6 does.  There is no one thing I can put my finger on, not even the black plastic triangle playing the part of a third window.  The car just doesn't command a presence as the CT6 does. And though the overall look of the front is handsome, I get flashbacks of Impala from certain angles. It does look far better in person than Cadillac's or my own photography show.
      Inside, Cadillac has upped their game on the quality of the materials, but they phoned the styling in. As some readers have pointed out, it even appears as if some trim pieces have been repurposed from the CTS. There is a large tablet stuck to the dash for the infotainment system, which is thankfully no longer the old CUE system. It looks to be similar in function and layout to those found in GMC's trucks. I have found that system to work well, so I don't see any problem there. A large dial in the center console can control the unit as well, useful if you're wearing gloves.  Capacitive touch buttons have been replaced by real physical buttons. They are well weighted and feel substantial, indeed even Mercedes-like for the HVAC controls.    Cadillac took to heart all of the criticism over their gauges in the previous cars and produced a good looking set of round dials for tach and speedometer with a driver information screen between.  The seats are firm and supportive, getting into position is quick and easy, but they don't match the 24+ way seats that Lincoln is offering these days.  Rear seat room has improved dramatically over the ATS, though feels about the same as a CTS.  Cadillac's Precision Control Shift is there.  I've found it annoying to use, but it has a similar operation to the BMW gear control that many people like, so maybe it is just me.  I think Cadillac (and everyone else) should chuck the shifter knob on their cars and go to something more digital.  One piece of technology in the CT5 that I really love is Cadillac's SuperCruise.  I've used SuperCruise to drive from Pittsburgh to New York, roughly 350 miles, and I was only actively piloting the car for about 10% of the time. 
      Engines in the CT5 seem to be introductory offers, but there is also room to grow. The base engine is a 2.0 liter twin-scroll turbo producing 237 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. That's a bit light for the class.  The optional engine is a 3.0 liter twin-turbo making 335 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque.  Both engines are mated to a 10-speed automatic with all-wheel drive optional. Both engines also have displacement on demand and can shut down cylinders to conserve fuel in light-load situations.  Cadillac has plenty of room to maneuver here with engines though. For future versions like V-Sport and V-Series, they have the 400hp version of the 3.0TT, or the 420hp 3.6TT, or the new 4.2 liter Blackwing when more performance is called for.  
      Overall, this could be a very compelling car starting at $34,995 and being as long as a Mercedes-Benz E-Class. That's where the size issue comes in. Cadillac would have a hard time moving this CT5 if they price it alongside the same size German models. If this is going to be Cadillac's strategy, offer the biggest car for the price, then they need to drum that mindset into the heads of consumers. That takes advertising dollars.  Otherwise, they are just going to be repeatedly compared to vehicles outside of their price class and lose in every comparison test.  The CT6 being priced just $1,000 more than an E-Class leads me to believe this is what they are intending to do.   
      Read other First Impressions from the New York International Auto Show below:
      First Impressions: 2020 Hyundai Venue
      First Impressions: 2020 Lincoln Corsair
      First Impressions: 2020 Ford Escape

       
       

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      First Impressions: 2020 Cadillac CT5
      By Drew Dowdell
      The Cadillac ATS and CTS didn't sell well.  They had great handling and a large selection of engines, but they were hampered by interiors that were cramped for the class and infotainment systems that could confound people.  Sedans are dying, Cadillac gets that too. That's why they are consolidating the ATS and CTS onto a single car called the CT5, released last week at the New York International Auto Show. Rumors have it that the CT5 will start in the mid-30s and Cadillac is insisting that, despite its size, the CT5 is aligned against the 3-series and C-Class. But in doing so, where does that leave the car? Could Cadillac be realigning their cars so they become the largest cars in a particular price class?  It would be a very traditionally Cadillac thing to do. There was a time when Cadillac would brag about having the longest production cars in its class. Even the original CTS was sized like a 5-series but priced like a 3-series.  More on that later. 
      I'm a lifelong fan of Cadillac.  I want to be excited about the CT5. While I do think the car looks handsome, it doesn't excite me like the CT6 does.  There is no one thing I can put my finger on, not even the black plastic triangle playing the part of a third window.  The car just doesn't command a presence as the CT6 does. And though the overall look of the front is handsome, I get flashbacks of Impala from certain angles. It does look far better in person than Cadillac's or my own photography show.
      Inside, Cadillac has upped their game on the quality of the materials, but they phoned the styling in. As some readers have pointed out, it even appears as if some trim pieces have been repurposed from the CTS. There is a large tablet stuck to the dash for the infotainment system, which is thankfully no longer the old CUE system. It looks to be similar in function and layout to those found in GMC's trucks. I have found that system to work well, so I don't see any problem there. A large dial in the center console can control the unit as well, useful if you're wearing gloves.  Capacitive touch buttons have been replaced by real physical buttons. They are well weighted and feel substantial, indeed even Mercedes-like for the HVAC controls.    Cadillac took to heart all of the criticism over their gauges in the previous cars and produced a good looking set of round dials for tach and speedometer with a driver information screen between.  The seats are firm and supportive, getting into position is quick and easy, but they don't match the 24+ way seats that Lincoln is offering these days.  Rear seat room has improved dramatically over the ATS, though feels about the same as a CTS.  Cadillac's Precision Control Shift is there.  I've found it annoying to use, but it has a similar operation to the BMW gear control that many people like, so maybe it is just me.  I think Cadillac (and everyone else) should chuck the shifter knob on their cars and go to something more digital.  One piece of technology in the CT5 that I really love is Cadillac's SuperCruise.  I've used SuperCruise to drive from Pittsburgh to New York, roughly 350 miles, and I was only actively piloting the car for about 10% of the time. 
      Engines in the CT5 seem to be introductory offers, but there is also room to grow. The base engine is a 2.0 liter twin-scroll turbo producing 237 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. That's a bit light for the class.  The optional engine is a 3.0 liter twin-turbo making 335 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque.  Both engines are mated to a 10-speed automatic with all-wheel drive optional. Both engines also have displacement on demand and can shut down cylinders to conserve fuel in light-load situations.  Cadillac has plenty of room to maneuver here with engines though. For future versions like V-Sport and V-Series, they have the 400hp version of the 3.0TT, or the 420hp 3.6TT, or the new 4.2 liter Blackwing when more performance is called for.  
      Overall, this could be a very compelling car starting at $34,995 and being as long as a Mercedes-Benz E-Class. That's where the size issue comes in. Cadillac would have a hard time moving this CT5 if they price it alongside the same size German models. If this is going to be Cadillac's strategy, offer the biggest car for the price, then they need to drum that mindset into the heads of consumers. That takes advertising dollars.  Otherwise, they are just going to be repeatedly compared to vehicles outside of their price class and lose in every comparison test.  The CT6 being priced just $1,000 more than an E-Class leads me to believe this is what they are intending to do.   
      Read other First Impressions from the New York International Auto Show below:
      First Impressions: 2020 Hyundai Venue
      First Impressions: 2020 Lincoln Corsair
      First Impressions: 2020 Ford Escape

       
       
    • Drew Dowdell
      Cadillac Fully Unveils The CT5 Sedan: Comments
      By Drew Dowdell
      Cadillac fully unveiled the Cadillac CT5 sedan ahead of the New York International Auto Show today.   We had seen a preview of the CT5 a few weeks ago, but today, Cadillac gives us the full release.
      Laden with modern technology, Cadillac will be introducing their SuperCruise self-driving system to the segment. SuperCruise is the first truly hands-free system for limited-access highways. Safety features include Safety Alert Seat, Rear Camera Mirror with zoom and tilt adjustment, Forward Collision Alert, Low Speed Forward Automatic Emergency Braking, and Front Pedestrian Braking.  Available additional packages include Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control, Enhanced Forward Automatic Emergency Braking, Automatic Parking Assist with Braking, HD Surround Vision with Recorder, Rear Pedestrian Detection and Alert, and Reverse Automatic Braking.
      The base engine is a twin-scroll 2.0T with 237 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque routed through a 10-speed automatic to the rear or all wheels.  Optional will be a 3.0 liter twin-turbo producing 335 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque from 2400-4400 RPM.  Both engines have active fuel management and automatic start-stop. 
      The CT5 uses a long 116 inch wheelbase and fastback roof line borrowed from the Escala concept car. All-LED exterior lighting is standard and includes signature vertical lighting on all four corners. 
      Inside, the infotainment system features a 1080p 10inch diagonal touch screen mounted high on the dash for better visibility. A driver-selectable mode allows the driver to change the vehicle dynamics depending on driving style and road conditions. 
      The Cadillac CT5 will be shown at the New York International Auto Show starting April 17th.  Stay tuned for our thoughts on the CT5 from the show floor.
      You can read the full Cadillac Press Release on Page 2


      Cadillac Introduces First-Ever CT5
      Global debut of new American luxury sedan advances brand’s legacy by offering Super Cruise1

       
      Cadillac recasts the concept of American Luxury with the global debut of the unrivaled 2020 CT5 sedan.
      This all-new compact sedan advances the brand’s award-winning legacy with a distinctive fusion of design, performance and comfort, supported by Cadillac’s latest technologies — including Super Cruise1, the world’s first true hands-free driver assistance feature for limited-access freeways.
      “The first-ever Cadillac CT5 showcases Cadillac’s unique expertise in crafting American luxury sedans,” said Steve Carlisle, Cadillac president. “Its details elevate every drive and reward the senses.”
      An all-new fastback design underscores the CT5’s refined ride, complemented with a driver-centric interior that blends high technology and high-touch elements. Luxury and Sport models allow customers to tailor the car to their style preferences with unique design and trim.
      “Cadillac is dedicated to building the world’s most exhilarating luxury sedans,” said Carlisle. “Every element of the CT5 is focused on delivering an unrivaled experience, from the 10-speed transmission to Cadillac’s Super Cruise technology. The expansion of Super Cruise to CT5 reinforces our commitment to bringing the most innovative technologies to our customers.”
      Cadillac CT5’s Super Cruise technology will be available in calendar year 2020 on select models.
      CT5 highlights:
      At launch, the model range will include Luxury, Premium Luxury and Sport, with a Platinum package available on Premium Luxury and Sport models. A 2.0L Twin-Scroll Turbo engine is standard and Cadillac’s 3.0L Twin-Turbo V-6 is available on Premium Luxury and Sport models. Unique sound calibrations are tuned with the engines and each is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. The driving dynamics build on Cadillac’s award-winning RWD architecture and include standard Driver Mode Control. AWD is available. The latest Cadillac user experience2 with a large 10-inch-diagonal screen, as well as intuitive controls, including a rotary controller. A host of comfort and convenience features such as standard Adaptive Remote Start, cabin air purification ionizer and available front-seat lumbar massage. Driver awareness technologies include standard Safety Alert Seat3 and Cadillac’s latest generation available Rear Camera Mirror with zoom and tilt adjustment. Standard driver assistance technologies include Forward Collision Alert3, Low Speed Forward Automatic Emergency Braking3 and Front Pedestrian Braking3. Available driver assistance technologies including Advanced3 Adaptive Cruise Control, Enhanced Forward Automatic Emergency Braking3, Automatic Parking Assist with Braking3, HD Surround Vision with Recorder3, Rear Pedestrian Detection and Alert3, Reverse Automatic Braking3and more. A New Design Profile
      With a fastback profile inspired by the Escala concept, the first-ever CT5 charts a new direction for Cadillac sedan design that leverages the natural proportional advantage of the vehicle’s rear-drive platform to communicate power, presence and performance.
      “From every angle, the CT5 exudes athleticism, sophistication and confidence,” said Andrew Smith, executive director of global Cadillac design. “Cadillac’s signature hard-edge cues have evolved to a more sculptural and fluid expression of the brand’s design language.”
      A long, 116-inch wheelbase (2,947 mm) and lengthened side glass accentuate the car’s long, low proportion and sweeping fastback profile. Body sculpturing, including taut character lines, contributes to the car’s strong stance and speaks to Cadillac’s legacy of craftsmanship and technology.
      An all-LED exterior lighting strategy features signature vertical lights at all four corners of the vehicle.
      Bright exterior accents and unique grilles and fascias distinguish the CT5 Luxury and Premium Luxury models, while the Sport model is differentiated by darker accents and performance-inspired details, including unique grilles, fascias, rocker extensions, spoiler and standard 19-inch wheels4.
      High-Tech and High-Touch Interior
      CT5’s interior features elegant, wide surface lines and simple interfaces, focusing on quality, attention to detail, authenticity of materials and impeccable craftsmanship.
      Everything from the instrument panel to the center display is focused on the driver and essential touch points, emphasizing control. That includes a prominent, 1080dp high-definition full-color 10-inch-diagonal touchscreen mounted high within the instrument panel for visibility.
      FEATURE FOCUS: PLATINUM PACKAGE
      The Premium Luxury and Sport models are available with a Platinum Package featuring an exclusive Sedona/Jet Black motif with Opus semi-aniline leather seating surfaces in Sedona Sauvage. These surfaces are distinguished with a custom, layered fading perforation pattern, fine contrasting seat piping and decorative chevron accents. Both front, heated, ventilated and lumbar massage seats feature additional bolstering and 18-way adjustability. The package complements the seats with upgraded leather-trimmed armrests and center console, unique carbon fiber decorative trim and a thicker-rimmed steering wheel with authentic magnesium paddle shifters and alloy pedals.
      Intuitive Technology and Connectivity
      CT5 delivers thoughtful technology integration by offering an intuitive in-vehicle experience with a heightened sense of control. This is provided in everything from vehicle controls that conform to the driver’s driving style to the latest, more personal Cadillac user experience2, which provides more intuitive ways to interface with the system, including phone pairing via Near Field Communication and a new rotary controller.
      CT5 also features standard Adaptive Remote Start and an available hands-free power-release decklid to further customers’ convenience and comfort. Adaptive Remote Start automatically activates features such as the available adaptive heated/ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel and other climate systems, depending on the temperature. The hands-free decklid uses a motion sensor with Cadillac crest target projection that allows customers to activate the trunk release with their foot, supporting easy access.
      FEATURE FOCUS: SUPER CRUISE1
      Cadillac demonstrates its commitment to technology by bringing the Super Cruise driver assistance feature to the CT5. Cadillac’s Super Cruise driver assistance feature enables customers to drive hands-free on more than 130,000 miles of limited-access freeways in the U.S. and Canada, using LiDAR map data, high-precision GPS, a state-of-the-art driver attention system and a network of camera and radar sensors. The driver attention system helps keep drivers engaged by detecting and signaling when drivers need to pay more attention to the road.
       
      Turbocharged Performance
      CT5 is powered by a 2.0L Twin-Scroll Turbo engine and 10-speed automatic transmission with Electronic Precision Shift. This standard propulsion combination offers responsive off-the-line performance with excellent low-end torque. The twin-scroll turbocharger and a unique three-step sliding camshaft help the engine optimize performance across the rpm band for a greater feeling of on-demand power at all speeds.
      Cadillac’s powerful 3.0L Twin Turbo V-6 is available on Premium Luxury and Sport models, rated at an estimated 335 hp (250 kw) and 400 lb-ft of torque (542 Nm)5. Low-inertia turbochargers and a manifold-integrated liquid-to-air intercooling system help the engine produce exceptional power with virtually no lag and sustain it across most of the rpm band. Like the 2.0L Turbo, it is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission with Electronic Precision Shift.
      Both engines employ technologies such as direct injection, camshaft phasing, Active Fuel Management (cylinder deactivation) and automatic stop/start to balance performance, refinement and efficiency. Sound tuning via mechanical and electronic sources contributes to CT5’s optimized effect on the senses, with engine sounds tuned to augment the driving experience in a refined manner, while helping to minimize unwanted noise in the cabin.
      Evolved Driving Dynamics
      Building on the strengths of the superb RWD architecture that underpins Cadillac’s award-winning rear-wheel-drive sedans, the first-ever CT5 is designed to deliver an exhilarating driving experience while maintaining the brand’s signature blend of performance, comfort and refinement.
      Evolutionary enhancements of the front and rear suspensions, including Cadillac’s signature double-pivot MacPherson-type front suspension, are designed to improve road isolation and driver feedback. At the rear, a five-link independent suspension contributes to the car’s excellent feeling of control.
      Additional chassis and driving dynamics features:
      Standard Bosch premium electric, rack-mounted power steering system. Capable, confident and precise eBoost brakes. Brembo front brakes are standard on the Sport model. Standard ZF MVS passive dampers. All-wheel drive is available on all models. Standard customer-selectable drive modes allow CT5 to adapt even better to driver preferences and changing road conditions. The modes — Tour, Sport, Snow/Ice and new My Mode — can alter the calibrations for transmission shifting, steering and brake feel, front/rear torque split (with the available AWD system) and vehicle sound character to customize the driving experience.
      CT5 can handle a variety of road conditions no matter the climate, thanks to all-wheel drive available on every model along with a diverse range of tire choices, including 19-inch all-season run-flat tires and 18-inch Michelin self-seal tires. All tire options allow drivers to continue driving during most punctures that would sideline conventional tires, for immediate replacement/repair.
      Coming Soon
      The 2020 CT5 makes its public debut at the New York International Auto Show April 19-28 and will be available for ordering this fall. It will be manufactured at GM’s Lansing Grand River facility, which previously received a $211 million investment to build the next-generation Cadillac sedans. Pricing and additional information will be announced closer to the start of production. 

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Cadillac Fully Unveils The CT5 Sedan
      By Drew Dowdell
      Cadillac fully unveiled the Cadillac CT5 sedan ahead of the New York International Auto Show today.   We had seen a preview of the CT5 a few weeks ago, but today, Cadillac gives us the full release.
      Laden with modern technology, Cadillac will be introducing their SuperCruise self-driving system to the segment. SuperCruise is the first truly hands-free system for limited-access highways. Safety features include Safety Alert Seat, Rear Camera Mirror with zoom and tilt adjustment, Forward Collision Alert, Low Speed Forward Automatic Emergency Braking, and Front Pedestrian Braking.  Available additional packages include Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control, Enhanced Forward Automatic Emergency Braking, Automatic Parking Assist with Braking, HD Surround Vision with Recorder, Rear Pedestrian Detection and Alert, and Reverse Automatic Braking.
      The base engine is a twin-scroll 2.0T with 237 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque routed through a 10-speed automatic to the rear or all wheels.  Optional will be a 3.0 liter twin-turbo producing 335 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque from 2400-4400 RPM.  Both engines have active fuel management and automatic start-stop. 
      The CT5 uses a long 116 inch wheelbase and fastback roof line borrowed from the Escala concept car. All-LED exterior lighting is standard and includes signature vertical lighting on all four corners. 
      Inside, the infotainment system features a 1080p 10inch diagonal touch screen mounted high on the dash for better visibility. A driver-selectable mode allows the driver to change the vehicle dynamics depending on driving style and road conditions. 
      The Cadillac CT5 will be shown at the New York International Auto Show starting April 17th.  Stay tuned for our thoughts on the CT5 from the show floor.
      You can read the full Cadillac Press Release on Page 2


      Cadillac Introduces First-Ever CT5
      Global debut of new American luxury sedan advances brand’s legacy by offering Super Cruise1

       
      Cadillac recasts the concept of American Luxury with the global debut of the unrivaled 2020 CT5 sedan.
      This all-new compact sedan advances the brand’s award-winning legacy with a distinctive fusion of design, performance and comfort, supported by Cadillac’s latest technologies — including Super Cruise1, the world’s first true hands-free driver assistance feature for limited-access freeways.
      “The first-ever Cadillac CT5 showcases Cadillac’s unique expertise in crafting American luxury sedans,” said Steve Carlisle, Cadillac president. “Its details elevate every drive and reward the senses.”
      An all-new fastback design underscores the CT5’s refined ride, complemented with a driver-centric interior that blends high technology and high-touch elements. Luxury and Sport models allow customers to tailor the car to their style preferences with unique design and trim.
      “Cadillac is dedicated to building the world’s most exhilarating luxury sedans,” said Carlisle. “Every element of the CT5 is focused on delivering an unrivaled experience, from the 10-speed transmission to Cadillac’s Super Cruise technology. The expansion of Super Cruise to CT5 reinforces our commitment to bringing the most innovative technologies to our customers.”
      Cadillac CT5’s Super Cruise technology will be available in calendar year 2020 on select models.
      CT5 highlights:
      At launch, the model range will include Luxury, Premium Luxury and Sport, with a Platinum package available on Premium Luxury and Sport models. A 2.0L Twin-Scroll Turbo engine is standard and Cadillac’s 3.0L Twin-Turbo V-6 is available on Premium Luxury and Sport models. Unique sound calibrations are tuned with the engines and each is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. The driving dynamics build on Cadillac’s award-winning RWD architecture and include standard Driver Mode Control. AWD is available. The latest Cadillac user experience2 with a large 10-inch-diagonal screen, as well as intuitive controls, including a rotary controller. A host of comfort and convenience features such as standard Adaptive Remote Start, cabin air purification ionizer and available front-seat lumbar massage. Driver awareness technologies include standard Safety Alert Seat3 and Cadillac’s latest generation available Rear Camera Mirror with zoom and tilt adjustment. Standard driver assistance technologies include Forward Collision Alert3, Low Speed Forward Automatic Emergency Braking3 and Front Pedestrian Braking3. Available driver assistance technologies including Advanced3 Adaptive Cruise Control, Enhanced Forward Automatic Emergency Braking3, Automatic Parking Assist with Braking3, HD Surround Vision with Recorder3, Rear Pedestrian Detection and Alert3, Reverse Automatic Braking3and more. A New Design Profile
      With a fastback profile inspired by the Escala concept, the first-ever CT5 charts a new direction for Cadillac sedan design that leverages the natural proportional advantage of the vehicle’s rear-drive platform to communicate power, presence and performance.
      “From every angle, the CT5 exudes athleticism, sophistication and confidence,” said Andrew Smith, executive director of global Cadillac design. “Cadillac’s signature hard-edge cues have evolved to a more sculptural and fluid expression of the brand’s design language.”
      A long, 116-inch wheelbase (2,947 mm) and lengthened side glass accentuate the car’s long, low proportion and sweeping fastback profile. Body sculpturing, including taut character lines, contributes to the car’s strong stance and speaks to Cadillac’s legacy of craftsmanship and technology.
      An all-LED exterior lighting strategy features signature vertical lights at all four corners of the vehicle.
      Bright exterior accents and unique grilles and fascias distinguish the CT5 Luxury and Premium Luxury models, while the Sport model is differentiated by darker accents and performance-inspired details, including unique grilles, fascias, rocker extensions, spoiler and standard 19-inch wheels4.
      High-Tech and High-Touch Interior
      CT5’s interior features elegant, wide surface lines and simple interfaces, focusing on quality, attention to detail, authenticity of materials and impeccable craftsmanship.
      Everything from the instrument panel to the center display is focused on the driver and essential touch points, emphasizing control. That includes a prominent, 1080dp high-definition full-color 10-inch-diagonal touchscreen mounted high within the instrument panel for visibility.
      FEATURE FOCUS: PLATINUM PACKAGE
      The Premium Luxury and Sport models are available with a Platinum Package featuring an exclusive Sedona/Jet Black motif with Opus semi-aniline leather seating surfaces in Sedona Sauvage. These surfaces are distinguished with a custom, layered fading perforation pattern, fine contrasting seat piping and decorative chevron accents. Both front, heated, ventilated and lumbar massage seats feature additional bolstering and 18-way adjustability. The package complements the seats with upgraded leather-trimmed armrests and center console, unique carbon fiber decorative trim and a thicker-rimmed steering wheel with authentic magnesium paddle shifters and alloy pedals.
      Intuitive Technology and Connectivity
      CT5 delivers thoughtful technology integration by offering an intuitive in-vehicle experience with a heightened sense of control. This is provided in everything from vehicle controls that conform to the driver’s driving style to the latest, more personal Cadillac user experience2, which provides more intuitive ways to interface with the system, including phone pairing via Near Field Communication and a new rotary controller.
      CT5 also features standard Adaptive Remote Start and an available hands-free power-release decklid to further customers’ convenience and comfort. Adaptive Remote Start automatically activates features such as the available adaptive heated/ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel and other climate systems, depending on the temperature. The hands-free decklid uses a motion sensor with Cadillac crest target projection that allows customers to activate the trunk release with their foot, supporting easy access.
      FEATURE FOCUS: SUPER CRUISE1
      Cadillac demonstrates its commitment to technology by bringing the Super Cruise driver assistance feature to the CT5. Cadillac’s Super Cruise driver assistance feature enables customers to drive hands-free on more than 130,000 miles of limited-access freeways in the U.S. and Canada, using LiDAR map data, high-precision GPS, a state-of-the-art driver attention system and a network of camera and radar sensors. The driver attention system helps keep drivers engaged by detecting and signaling when drivers need to pay more attention to the road.
       
      Turbocharged Performance
      CT5 is powered by a 2.0L Twin-Scroll Turbo engine and 10-speed automatic transmission with Electronic Precision Shift. This standard propulsion combination offers responsive off-the-line performance with excellent low-end torque. The twin-scroll turbocharger and a unique three-step sliding camshaft help the engine optimize performance across the rpm band for a greater feeling of on-demand power at all speeds.
      Cadillac’s powerful 3.0L Twin Turbo V-6 is available on Premium Luxury and Sport models, rated at an estimated 335 hp (250 kw) and 400 lb-ft of torque (542 Nm)5. Low-inertia turbochargers and a manifold-integrated liquid-to-air intercooling system help the engine produce exceptional power with virtually no lag and sustain it across most of the rpm band. Like the 2.0L Turbo, it is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission with Electronic Precision Shift.
      Both engines employ technologies such as direct injection, camshaft phasing, Active Fuel Management (cylinder deactivation) and automatic stop/start to balance performance, refinement and efficiency. Sound tuning via mechanical and electronic sources contributes to CT5’s optimized effect on the senses, with engine sounds tuned to augment the driving experience in a refined manner, while helping to minimize unwanted noise in the cabin.
      Evolved Driving Dynamics
      Building on the strengths of the superb RWD architecture that underpins Cadillac’s award-winning rear-wheel-drive sedans, the first-ever CT5 is designed to deliver an exhilarating driving experience while maintaining the brand’s signature blend of performance, comfort and refinement.
      Evolutionary enhancements of the front and rear suspensions, including Cadillac’s signature double-pivot MacPherson-type front suspension, are designed to improve road isolation and driver feedback. At the rear, a five-link independent suspension contributes to the car’s excellent feeling of control.
      Additional chassis and driving dynamics features:
      Standard Bosch premium electric, rack-mounted power steering system. Capable, confident and precise eBoost brakes. Brembo front brakes are standard on the Sport model. Standard ZF MVS passive dampers. All-wheel drive is available on all models. Standard customer-selectable drive modes allow CT5 to adapt even better to driver preferences and changing road conditions. The modes — Tour, Sport, Snow/Ice and new My Mode — can alter the calibrations for transmission shifting, steering and brake feel, front/rear torque split (with the available AWD system) and vehicle sound character to customize the driving experience.
      CT5 can handle a variety of road conditions no matter the climate, thanks to all-wheel drive available on every model along with a diverse range of tire choices, including 19-inch all-season run-flat tires and 18-inch Michelin self-seal tires. All tire options allow drivers to continue driving during most punctures that would sideline conventional tires, for immediate replacement/repair.
      Coming Soon
      The 2020 CT5 makes its public debut at the New York International Auto Show April 19-28 and will be available for ordering this fall. It will be manufactured at GM’s Lansing Grand River facility, which previously received a $211 million investment to build the next-generation Cadillac sedans. Pricing and additional information will be announced closer to the start of production. 
    • Drew Dowdell
      Q1 2019: General Motors
      By Drew Dowdell
      The First of GM’s All-New Pickups Posts a 20 Percent Q1 Gain
      Industry retail sales, consumer sentiment rebounding GM average transaction prices set new first-quarter company record Chevrolet Trax, Equinox and Colorado set first-quarter company sales records DETROIT — General Motors (NYSE: GM) announced today that it delivered 665,840 vehicles in the first quarter of 2019, with a selling mix of trucks, SUVs and crossovers above 80 percent. GM’s focus on these vibrant segments helped it earn the highest average transaction prices for any first quarter in the company’s history.
      The Chevrolet Trax, Equinox and Colorado all set GM first-quarter sales records and the GMC Acadia posted its best quarter ever. The all-new Cadillac XT4 was the best-selling vehicle in its segment and the Buick Enclave was up 28 percent versus a year ago.
      The all-new full-size pickups from Chevrolet and GMC are also off to a very strong start.
      “Our production launch was very smooth and crew cab sales are brisk, especially those with premium trims,” said Kurt McNeil, U.S. vice president, Sales Operations. “We look forward to improving availability of our wide-range of cabs, trim series and powertrains.”
      First-quarter 2019 average transaction prices for GM's all-new, light-duty pickups were $8,040 higher compared to their outgoing models in the first quarter of 2018, with the GMC Sierra leading the segment, according to J.D. Power PIN estimates. Combined sales of the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 crew cabs — the first of the company’s all-new full-size pickups to launch — were up 20 percent year over year. Crew-cab production mix is currently running above 70 percent to meet strong customer demand, up 10 percentage points on average from the previous-generation trucks. More than 95 percent of the all-new GMC Sierra 1500 crew cab sales are high-end trims including SLT, AT4 and Denali. Availability of all-new regular-cab and double-cab pickups was very limited during the quarter due to launch timing, but full production of all cab styles started in March and they currently are arriving in dealer showrooms.
      GM will begin the next phase of its full-size pickup truck launch in the second half of the year with the all-new 2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD.
      “We are bullish on pickups and expect to gain sales momentum throughout the year,” said McNeil. “We are installing capacity in Flint to build more HD pickups in total, more crew cab models, more dualies and diesel models, too, all in response to dealer and customer demand.”
      Other new models launching this year include the XT6, Cadillac’s first three-row crossover, and the CT5, Cadillac’s new luxury-sport sedan. The all-new Chevrolet Blazer is also gaining momentum, and the brand will begin national advertising for the vehicle during the second quarter as production ramps up.
      Solid U.S. Economy, Strong GM Operating Discipline
      GM sales in the first quarter of 2019 were down 7 percent year over year compared to a very strong first quarter of 2018.
      “After a slow start to the year, the retail SAAR has risen each month since January,” said Elaine Buckberg, GM chief economist. “Consumer sentiment continued to recover in March and the other key drivers of auto sales like employment, wage growth and household balance sheets are healthy. The Fed paused in raising interest rates, which eases a headwind facing auto sales. Overall, the U.S. economy is in solid shape, which bodes well for the industry outlook.”
      GM’s Commercial deliveries, which are another barometer of economic strength, grew at an average annual rate of more than 7 percent from 2012 to 2017 and were up 11 percent year over year in 2018. Commercial deliveries were close to flat to a very strong first quarter a year ago, even with limited availability of regular light- and heavy-duty pickups, and heavy-duty crew-cab pickups.
      GM has demonstrated continued strong operating discipline and is very well positioned heading into the second quarter:
      The company’s incentive spending as a percentage of average transaction price was 13 percent, down close to a full percentage point year over year, according to J.D Power PIN. GM’s per-unit incentive spending was down $175 year over year, as domestic competitors increased their spending in the quarter, according to J.D. Power PIN. Average transaction prices rose $938 to a first-quarter record of $35,881, according to J.D. Power PIN. Inventory is a healthy 818,967 units heading into the second quarter, which tends to be a strong quarter for industry sales.   QUARTER 1 (CALENDAR YEAR-TO-DATE) JANUARY - MARCH   2019 2018 %Change Volume   2019 2018 %Change Volume   Cascada 746 918 -18.7   746 918 -18.7   Enclave 12,580 9,869 27.5   12,580 9,869 27.5   Encore 24,606 25,468 -3.4   24,606 25,468 -3.4   Envision 7,623 9,696 -21.4   7,623 9,696 -21.4   LaCrosse 2,902 7,066 -58.9   2,902 7,066 -58.9   Regal 3,408 3,708 -8.1   3,408 3,708 -8.1   Buick Total 51,867 56,804 -8.7   51,867 56,804 -8.7   ATS 522 3,962 -86.8   522 3,962 -86.8   CT6 2,188 2,467 -11.3   2,188 2,467 -11.3   CTS 2,428 2,442 -0.6   2,428 2,442 -0.6   Escalade 6,819 8,111 -15.9   6,819 8,111 -15.9   XT4 7,026 0 ***.*   7,026 0 ***.*   XT5 13,278 14,845 -10.6   13,278 14,845 -10.6   XTS 3,734 4,898 -23.8   3,734 4,898 -23.8   Cadillac Total 35,995 36,727 -2.0   35,995 36,727 -2.0   Blazer 3,023 0 ***.*   3,023 0 ***.*   Bolt EV 4,316 4,375 -1.3   4,316 4,375 -1.3   Camaro 12,083 11,792 2.5   12,083 11,792 2.5   Colorado 33,494 28,859 16.1   33,494 28,859 16.1   Corvette 3,943 4,457 -11.5   3,943 4,457 -11.5   Cruze 23,311 39,855 -41.5   23,311 39,855 -41.5   Equinox 88,500 82,398 7.4   88,500 82,398 7.4   Express 17,215 19,774 -12.9   17,215 19,774 -12.9   Impala 13,259 14,067 -5.7   13,259 14,067 -5.7   LCF 559 530 5.5   559 530 5.5   Malibu 34,197 34,150 0.1   34,197 34,150 0.1   Silverado 114,313 135,545 -15.7   114,313 135,545 -15.7   Sonic 4,460 5,983 -25.5   4,460 5,983 -25.5   Spark 6,423 6,945 -7.5   6,423 6,945 -7.5   Suburban 11,029 14,725 -25.1   11,029 14,725 -25.1   Tahoe 20,853 23,643 -11.8   20,853 23,643 -11.8   Traverse 34,223 38,198 -10.4   34,223 38,198 -10.4   Trax 24,580 20,482 20.0   24,580 20,482 20.0   Volt 2,520 3,478 -27.5   2,520 3,478 -27.5   Chevrolet Total 452,401 490,919 -7.8   452,401 490,919 -7.8   Acadia 31,200 29,900 4.3   31,200 29,900 4.3   Canyon 6,954 7,213 -3.6   6,954 7,213 -3.6   Savana 6,566 4,797 36.9   6,566 4,797 36.9   Sierra 40,546 41,468 -2.2   40,546 41,468 -2.2   Terrain 25,364 32,964 -23.1   25,364 32,964 -23.1   Yukon 14,947 15,002 -0.4   14,947 15,002 -0.4   GMC Total 125,577 131,344 -4.4   125,577 131,344 -4.4   GM Vehicle Total* 665,840 715,794 -7.0   665,840 715,794 -7.0                     76 selling days for the QUARTER 1 this year and 77 for same QUARTER last year.  

