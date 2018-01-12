Spying: 2020 Cadillac CT5 Makes Its Spy Photo Debut

It has finally happened, the first spy shots of the upcoming 2020 Cadillac CT5 have been released.

The first item that jumps out is the hood scoop. No, we don't think this will make it into production as it is likely part of the camouflage to disguise the vehicle. Moving past that, the CT5 takes a fair amount of inspiration from the Escala concept. This is evident along the side where there is a fastback design for the roof and extra rear quarter window.

We're expecting an engine lineup similar to the CTS - a turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder, 3.6L V6, and twin-turbo 3.0L V6.

The CT5 will replace the ATS, CTS, and XTS when it goes into production in 2019.

Source: Autoblog, CarScoops