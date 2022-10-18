Welcome to the New Standard of the World! Cadillac CELESTIQ

Drawing from every era and element of its rich heritage, Cadillac has delivered the most advanced, most luxurious and most important vehicles they might ever produce.

Welcome to the Cadillac CELESTIQ, a handcrafted, all-electric, ultra-luxury flagship showing the world the "Standard of the World" is back for Cadillacs electric future.

The CELESTIQ is built on legacy, cutting-edge technology integrated into a design with personalized luxury rooted in Cadillac's rich history of building handcrafted coached like the iconic 1933 V16 Aerodynamic Coupe and the 1957 Eldorado Brougham.

Each CELESTIQ is a personally commissioned luxury sedan, no two will be alike. The client will work directly with their selected dealer and the Cadillac Design team to realize their unique vision for the car. Unprecedented levels of personalization tailored to reflect each owner's tastes.

Per Global Vice President of Cadillac Rory Harvey, “CELESTIQ is like no Cadillac before it and the client experience is equally exceptional,” “Each vehicle is a unique expression of its owner, leveraging leading-edge technologies that make the driving experience personal and rewarding.” “With an extremely low volume of hand-built vehicles to be offered globally each year and an exclusive declaration process, CELESTIQ will truly be a custom-commissioned one-of-one,” “Each client will experience a personalized journey to make their vehicle exactly the way they desire.”

Exhilarating performance and range come from the foundation of the revolutionary Ultium Platform that makes up the CELESTIQ. A dedicated 111-kWh battery pack, two-motor, all-wheel-drive propulsion system to offer an estimated 600 horsepower and 640 lb-ft of torque with an estimated driving range of 300 miles on a full charge.

Cadillac CELESTIQ will deliver one of the quickest 0-60mph accelerations in the segment of 3.8 seconds. This is accomplished by a unique among the Ultium-based EVs with a 11.59:1 front ratio and 11:63:1 rear gear ratio which were specially calibrated to optimize range and performance.

The Ultium Platform also serves as a structural element of the vehicle, contributing to its overall strength and feeling of solidity, in addition to its performance. The CELESTIQ’s battery cells are mounted horizontally, enabling the vehicle’s long, low and lean proportions, while the low mounting position of the pack drops the vehicle’s center of gravity, enhancing handling and ride comfort, as well as maximizing interior spaciousness.

Regen on Demand Braking2 is standard and helps maximize driving range by converting the kinetic energy of the vehicle’s forward momentum into electricity that’s stored in the battery pack. It also includes One-Pedal Driving3, which can slow the vehicle to a complete stop using only the accelerator pedal, for very fine vehicle control.

Cadillac has had an exceptional reputation for isolated precision, meaning CELESTIQ offers the ultimate in ride refinement without sacrifices, Best of Both Worlds in the "Standard of the World".

Tony Roma, CELESTIQ chief engineer stated the following: “CELESTIQ offers responsiveness and athleticism typically associated with smaller performance vehicles,” “We have incorporated Cadillac’s expertise developing advanced chassis and suspension systems into an entirely new experience for the client.”

CELESTIQ's Isolated Precision includes the following:

Adaptive Air Suspension: CELESTIQ makes use of an air suspension system, rather than the coiled springs used in a traditional suspension system. Compared to traditional suspension systems, air suspension offers a softer, more isolated ride for greater ride quality.

Active Rear Steering: CELESTIQ will offer up to 3.5 degrees of out-of-phase rear steering, in which the rear wheels turn in the opposite direction of the front wheels for greater maneuverability at low speeds. At higher speeds, the rear wheels will turn in-phase with the front wheels.

Magnetic Ride Control 4.0: A signature Cadillac engineering innovation will find a new home in CELESTIQ. Originally developed for the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing, the system is the world’s fastest-reacting suspension technology, which allows for greater responsiveness and enhanced isolation from road imperfections.

Advanced AWD: CELESTIQ offers a two-motor electric drive unit. These motors work with torque optimizer modules that analyze torque requirements for given vehicle inputs. These modules turn the front or rear motors on and off as required to provide optimal torque to enhance ride quality and electric driving range.

Active Roll Control: The Cadillac-first Active Roll Control feature is a significant contributor to the vehicle’s nimble handling. It employs stabilizer bars embedded at the front and rear of the chassis to mitigate the rolling force exerted on the vehicle during turns and other maneuvers, enhancing the feeling of stability, control and occupant comfort.

Active Rear Spoiler: The CELESTIQ Active Rear Spoiler deploys at lower speeds to help improve aerodynamic efficiency and further raises at higher speeds to help keep the vehicle balanced.

Ride-focused tires: CELESTIQ will feature available 23-inch forged aluminum wheels with 23-inch summer-only Michelin Pilot Sport EV tires. This combination will offer strong rolling resistance performance and precision steering. Designed specifically for Cadillac, the tread pattern, self-sealing technology and foam inserts enable a quiet tire for greater ride isolation.

Electric Power Steering: CELESTIQ features a variable ratio front electric power steering system, similar to that found on the Cadillac Blackwings but calibrated specifically for CELESTIQ, that works in coordination with active rear steering to automatically adjust to the ideal steering ratio depending on vehicle speed resulting in an engaging and intuitive driving experience.

5-link front and rear suspension: CELESTIQ’s 5-link front and rear suspension provides exceptional performance tailored specifically for the high torque output of an electric vehicle motor. The suspension isolators are precisely tuned to minimize cabin disturbances yet allow proper road feel and handling response, delivering on Cadillac’s promise of isolated precision.

Charging is a seamless experience for the clients, be it at home or on the road, Cadillac is dedicated to making this a quick experience. CELESTIQ is equipped with a 200 kW DC fast charging system capable of adding 78 miles of range in 10 minutes via a public DC fast charger.

Client's can find EV charging via a simplified designed Ultium Charge 360 app on their smartphone showing charge points all over the U.S. and Canada through the current myCadillac Mobile app. This app will allow the client's to not only find nearby charging stations, but see real time charger availability, plane routes, start charging sessions and more.

The Ultium platform integrates the propulsions battery pack as a structural element of the auto, contributing to the overall strength, durability, low center of gravity and performance.

The CELESTIQ will be the first of the EVs to maximize Mega Castings where each mega cast will replace 30 to 40 components from a traditional stamping process. These benefits give more efficient use of interior and exterior space, simplicity and improved structural rigidity leading to superior isolation of the ultimate quiet ride.

Cadillac-CELESTIQ-Walkaround.mp4

On top of the MEGA CASTINGs, you will find 115 3D printed parts allowing for the ultimate in custom manufacturing for each client.

The steering wheel center is the largest metal part GM has printed in production, combining the show surface and the structural B-side of the part, while the seat belt adjustable guide loop is GM’s first safety-related 3D printed part.

Other 3D printed parts include window switches, grab handles, console decor and structural pieces under the vehicle’s surface.

Cadillac FLEX fabrication, what is this?

Each CELESTIQ vehicle will feature over 300 fabricated pieces throughout the body structure, chassis, interior and electrical components. This process utilizes metal sheets that can be folded and manipulated into the unique shapes required for the CELESTIQ design, a process that GM says is more akin to metallic origami than traditional stamping and brings back the customized metal work that Cadillac was well known for in the early 1900's.

CELESTIQ additional details:

A long dash-to-axle ratio lends to CELESTIQ’s classic proportions that are evocative of performance vehicles.

Precision advanced aluminum castings combined with advanced engineering and manufacturing allow CELESTIQ to house large 23-inch wheels.

The use of advanced casting techniques allowed CELESTIQ engineers to efficiently package all technologies – never compromising on design or client comfort.

Inside, the low, flat floor allows every seat to have equal levels of comfort – each with a full range of comfort adjustability.

The Fixed Smart Glass Roof eliminates the need for a sunshade or headliner, maximizing headroom.

The CELESTIQ architecture incorporates a unique 48-volt electrical system that's driven by a digital electrical architecture of its own, supporting the vehicles advanced feature technologies. Clients will find more than 30 virtual controls accommodating the vehicles high levels of seat and climate customization without the need for traditional buttons and switches.

Cadillac's transformation to be all electric by 2030 is what has manifested in the CELESTIQ and the styling of the LYRIQ in what is the new "Art of Travel" design philosophy.

Art of Travel considers the entire encounter with the vehicle, from its visual presence to the rich feel of its components, and the choregraphed experiences in which curated "sense of occasion" features transform the ordinary into the extraordinary.

Cadillac says this tailored approach to the CELESTIQ, LYRIQ and all Cadillac EVs will give every owner their own unique experience as their car makes common elements feel distinctly personal.

Erin Crossley, design director of CELESTIQ had this to say: “CELESTIQ is the purest expression of Cadillac’s legacy of design excellence,” “It revives the spirit of handcrafted coaches in a vehicle that is both an artistic tour de force and a peerless sensory experience.” “The result is an automobile that redefines luxury through the experiences it offers its driver and passengers.”

“Everyone poured their passions into CELESTIQ,” said Crossley.

Cadillac - Embracing the Avant-Garde

The striking, bold, fastback profile silhouette of the CELESTIQ is what challenging the ultra-luxury space is all about. The spirit of futurism and the avant-garde begins with the boldness of the grill, vertical lighting, but with a sense of modernity unlike anything else in its segment.

Taki Karras, exterior design manager for CELESTIQ said the following: “Every element and every surface was pushed to the next level with meticulous detailing, delivering a visionary design that is unique and breathtaking.” “It’s a progressive vision of Cadillac exterior design language that breaks from the norm of the ultra-luxury paradigms.”

Every metal surface seen on the exterior of the vehicle is real metal — including an aluminum grille, brushed aluminum bodyside, aluminum eTrunk™ lining, rocker, taillamp and headlamp trim, and brushed metal liftgate body openings.

The aluminum grille and Goddess in the fender is milled into cast aluminum, then the piece is machine-polished, brushed and tinted. The Goddess trim also features a unique crystal element to house premium LED lighting elements.

CELESTIQ’s full exterior embodies thoughtful details for an ultra-luxury experience.

CELESTIQ innovative technologies include the following:

Fixed Smart Glass Roof: In an industry-first feature, Suspended Particle Device Technology, multi-color ambient lighting, and lighting choreography create a unique interplay between the exterior and the amount of light allowed into the cabin through the four-zone Fixed Smart Glass Roof.

In an industry-first feature, Suspended Particle Device Technology, multi-color ambient lighting, and lighting choreography create a unique interplay between the exterior and the amount of light allowed into the cabin through the four-zone Fixed Smart Glass Roof. Automated Illuminated Charging Indicators: The charge port is surrounded by a ring of light that responds when the CELESTIQ is plugged in for charging. Visual cues indicate the state of charge, including a lit Goddess emblem above the charge port — a visual representation of how electrification is the soul of CELESTIQ and Cadillac. Additionally, the vehicle’s vertical lighting signatures in the headlamps and taillamps offer charging status indicators, indicating 10% charging increments.

The charge port is surrounded by a ring of light that responds when the CELESTIQ is plugged in for charging. Visual cues indicate the state of charge, including a lit Goddess emblem above the charge port — a visual representation of how electrification is the soul of CELESTIQ and Cadillac. Additionally, the vehicle’s vertical lighting signatures in the headlamps and taillamps offer charging status indicators, indicating 10% charging increments. Materials: Carbon fiber comprises several areas of the exterior, this material choice enables the designers to create distinctive forms not possible with traditional metal body panels. The visible metallic surfaces are authentic metal, including the aluminum grille, header, rocker, taillamp and headlamp trim, brushed aluminum bodyside trim, aluminum eTrunk™ lining, and brushed metal liftgate body openings.

Carbon fiber comprises several areas of the exterior, this material choice enables the designers to create distinctive forms not possible with traditional metal body panels. The visible metallic surfaces are authentic metal, including the aluminum grille, header, rocker, taillamp and headlamp trim, brushed aluminum bodyside trim, aluminum eTrunk™ lining, and brushed metal liftgate body openings. 3D Printing: The use of 3D printing and additive manufacturing is cutting-edge technology that produces several important CELESTIQ design elements, such as the steering wheel décor, which would be impossible to create with typical metal castings and CNC milling.

The use of 3D printing and additive manufacturing is cutting-edge technology that produces several important CELESTIQ design elements, such as the steering wheel décor, which would be impossible to create with typical metal castings and CNC milling. Exterior Lighting: Every single point of light in a CELESTIQ lighting animation is its own light source rather than the banks of lights used in many other vehicles. These individual LEDs — more than 1,600 per vehicle (depending on the sales market) — create a richer, deeper lighting experience. The choreography is accented by the Cadillac-first Digital Micromirror Device headlamps with 1.3 million pixels per side.

Every single point of light in a CELESTIQ lighting animation is its own light source rather than the banks of lights used in many other vehicles. These individual LEDs — more than 1,600 per vehicle (depending on the sales market) — create a richer, deeper lighting experience. The choreography is accented by the Cadillac-first Digital Micromirror Device headlamps with 1.3 million pixels per side. Lighting Choreography: The exterior lighting choreography begins when the client is approximately 15 feet away from the CELESTIQ and it detects the client’s key fob. The vehicle welcomes the client by illuminating the front Cadillac Crest, before light cascades from the middle of the black crystal shield grille to the headlamps, creating the impression the vehicle is powering up and preparing for the journey.

The exterior lighting choreography begins when the client is approximately 15 feet away from the CELESTIQ and it detects the client’s key fob. The vehicle welcomes the client by illuminating the front Cadillac Crest, before light cascades from the middle of the black crystal shield grille to the headlamps, creating the impression the vehicle is powering up and preparing for the journey. Power Open and Close Doors: There are no exterior door handles, for a cleaner, more aerodynamic appearance. Instead, the client can power open and close the doors easily with the press of a button.

There are no exterior door handles, for a cleaner, more aerodynamic appearance. Instead, the client can power open and close the doors easily with the press of a button. Wheel Choices: Carefully proportioned to fit its frame and proportions, the 23-inch wheels offered on CELESTIQ are available in almost countless color choices. All are matched with Michelin tires in which the sidewall is adorned with the Cadillac Precision pattern to inform the client that the tire was designed specifically for CELESTIQ.

The CELESTIQ interior design is a new standard of ultra-luxury and where Cadillac's Art of Travel design philosophy if fully realized. Craftsmanship is evident the moment a client enters the cabin, the sensory experience is ignited through the use of authentic worlds best materials and indulgent details.

Clients will find hand-wrapped materials, immersive interior lighting and embellishments that embody Cadillac's vision for exclusivity and customization.

Tristan Murphy, interior design manager has this to say: “With CELESTIQ, we’ve been able to push classic American luxury into a new modern space,” “Executed with exceptional craftmanship, there is a staggering variety of colors, trims and genuine materials that ensure no two vehicles will ever be alike.” “The interior is defined by long uninterrupted surfaces and theme lines; the sense of movement is all around you. With such a clean design, it allowed the details to shine, emphasizing precision in even the smallest of areas, truly highlighting a sense of space and scale , ”

The interior of the CELESTIQ features 450 distinct LEDs for an immersive sensory experience. Clients can personalize their color selections for each interior lighting zone or let the whole CELESTIQ curate lighting combinations to harmonize the cabin across the whole color spectrum. Clients will also find a default of 18 different lighting animations which showcase the interior's lighting capabilities where the choreography of light enhances the mood.

CELESTIQ is the expression of Cadillac's artistic vision rooted in that each CELESTIQ will be a commissioned piece of art. From the seats to the dash, doors, floor and walls and roof, everything will be personalized and custom.

Leatitia Lopez, lead colors, materials and finish designer stated this: “CELESTIQ provides an unparalleled freedom of expression for the client to create their dream vehicle with a multitude of possibilities to customize and personalize their interior and exterior through an immersive experience guided by the Concierge and Cadillac Design Team,” “CELESTIQ is so much more than the vehicle itself, it is a piece of art. We considered all aspects of the experience — from immersing the customer in the experience to creating an intimate connection with the vehicle through genuine materials, exceptional detailing and advanced technology.”

Authentic metals, leathers and premium materials is what makes a commissioned piece of art unique to each client.

Hand-Finished Metalwork: Many of the metal elements throughout CELESTIQ require detail and finish work such as fine milling, anodization and a final polishing by hand, reflecting the authenticity and high level of finish detail that goes into each handcrafted vehicle.

Many of the metal elements throughout CELESTIQ require detail and finish work such as fine milling, anodization and a final polishing by hand, reflecting the authenticity and high level of finish detail that goes into each handcrafted vehicle. Hand-Wrapped Leather: CELESTIQ leather surfaces are made with premium leather wrapped by artisans.

CELESTIQ leather surfaces are made with premium leather wrapped by artisans. Art and Color: The client is involved in every decision when it comes to the colors, materials and finishes, including the opportunity to develop new colors or paint to match in collaboration with the Cadillac design team. This enables an essentially infinite number of choices, ensuring each client’s vehicle will be a truly one-off creation.

The client is involved in every decision when it comes to the colors, materials and finishes, including the opportunity to develop new colors or paint to match in collaboration with the Cadillac design team. This enables an essentially infinite number of choices, ensuring each client’s vehicle will be a truly one-off creation. A Variety of Finishes: CELESTIQ will offer an endless range of exterior and interior colors, materials and finishes enabling clients to design a truly unique vehicle.

Unprecedented innovation through technology is what each client will find in the CELESTIQ. Artfully integrated technologies that exhilarate upon first impression and become indispensable elements of every driving experience.

The center piece of the interior and the CELESTIQ technology interface is the pillar-to-pillar, 55-inch-diagonal advanced HD display, the largest in the industry segment. Pixel density is comparable to 8K screens. This display will show the driver and shared vehicle information to the driver, while the passenger side allows the occupants to play media, use the internet, connect their smartphones and more. CELESTIQ has a Digital Blinds Active Privacy technology that provides a virtual privacy shield, dimming the passenger screen from the driver's view when in use.

The expansive, 55-inch-diagonal advanced HD screen is one of five high-definition displays in the vehicle, including a front console mounted 11-inch-diagonal touchscreen Front Command Center and a rear console mounted 8-inch-diagonal touchscreen Rear Command Center, which allow clients to control many features within the vehicle such as the seating positions, cabin temperature, door opening and closing, tinting the all-glass roof panel and more.

Rear passengers have their own 12.6-inch-diagonal advanced displays in front of them, mounted on the front seatbacks.

A crystal multi-functional controller directs the primary screen and is the crown jewel of the front center console, offering intuitive control of the infotainment system and other features. The exquisitely detailed dial is composed of fine metal and glass, and it houses the Cadillac Goddess emblem.

Connected Cameras: Starting with CELESTIQ, Cadillac will introduce a new connected camera platform. This platform will provide clients added peace of mind by giving them access to interior and exterior cameras through an intuitive mobile interface along with theft detection, crash recording and other useful features.

Google Built-In: Google built-in is a helpful, personalized and seamless way to enhance your in-vehicle experience. With Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Google Play you get access to hands-free help, live traffic updates, some of your favorite apps and more.

Fixed Smart Glass Roof: The all-glass roof panel, the largest in the industry, employs Suspended Particle Device technology to allow variable transmission, meaning the client can control the amount of light allowed into the vehicle in four zones — one for each passenger area. A feature unique to CELESTIQ. The effect enables ultimate control over the amount of light entering the vehicle. The tint levels for the zones vary from less than 1%, for the darkest level of opacity, to 20%, which is the standard tint level of a traditional sunroof. It is also treated with infrared reflective and low-emissivity coatings that help retain heat and prevent sunlight from raising the cabin’s temperature.

Furthermore, acoustic laminated glass is used extensively throughout the exterior of the vehicle, including all windows, to maximize sound isolation and provide a truly luxurious experience.

Advanced Climate System: CELESTIQ is the first vehicle to feature a Gentherm ClimateSense® four-zone microclimate system as standard equipment. It features 33 unique microclimate devices that allow each occupant to tailor their seat heating and cooling, along with advanced airflow technology that creates truly individualized comfort. All four-seating positions will feature the same level of individualized comfort, including a neck scarf, heated armrests as well as heated, cooled and ventilated seats. The system can also significantly reduce HVAC energy consumption.

Ultra Cruise: CELESTIQ advances Cadillac’s expertise in hands-free advanced driver assistance technologies with Ultra Cruise. The vehicle will be equipped with all of the necessary Ultra Cruise hardware to enable incremental feature growth via over-the-air updates in 2024.

Additional CELESTIQ technology highlights include:

A full suite of advanced, active safety features that’s backed by the most advanced sensor systems available from Cadillac.

that’s backed by the most advanced sensor systems available from Cadillac. Remote Auto Parking. When activated, it allows the vehicle to detect a parallel or perpendicular parking space and guide itself into the space — shifting gears, braking and steering, as needed. This is accomplished with the driver’s supervision, whether in the driver’s seat or outside the vehicle. The feature can also “unpark” the vehicle, pulling it out of the parking space without the client needing to be inside.

CELESTIQ Sound Experience

Sound is a fundamental component of the CELESTIQ sensory experience that plays a vital, complementary role to the visual and tactile elements.

Designers and engineers approached CELESTIQ sound features holistically, involving them in almost every aspect of the driving experience to elevate clients’ sense of place and environment.

CELESTIQ offers 41-speakers, including three exterior speakers. In the cabin, a 38-speaker AKG Studio Reference Audio System custom tuned by professional audio engineers utilizes three separate amplifiers powering 30 channels for complete audio immersion. The system features technologies such as 3D Surround, Vehicle Noise Compensation, Conversation Enhancement, Phone Zones, and more. Altogether, it is designed to deliver a crisp, nuanced and undistorted listening experience.

The CELESTIQ sound experience also offers quietness when desired. The vehicle will be equipped with Next Generation Active Road Noise Cancellation which works much like noise-cancelling headphones to help eliminate road noise. When coupled with other vehicle sound reduction measures, Next Generation Active Road Noise Cancellation helps to provide a clean sound canvas within the cabin.

The CELESTIQ sound experience is further elevated through Electric Vehicle Sound Enhancement technology, which balances and blends the propulsion system’s sound. When coupled with Cadillac’s curated sound library, the system provides an incredible aural experience.

Even the Fixed Smart Glass Roof contributes to quietness, as it is made of 7.5-mm-thick advanced noise-dampening glass — twice the thickness of a high-grade acoustic windshield, which helps minimize road noise.

Additionally, CELESTIQ introduces a Cadillac-first Vehicle Exterior Sound System, which provides Cadillac curated propulsion sounds while driving.

CELESTIQ World-Class Quality and Manufacturing

To deliver a Cadillac unlike any other, CELESTIQ is the recipient of a commensurately advanced quality program. It’s the most ambitious in the brand’s 120-year history, leveraging the full weight of its global testing centers for real-world validation, as well as the capabilities of state-of-the-art virtual testing that helps to reduce development time.

An unprecedented, sophisticated artisan manufacturing process for CELESTIQ also contributes to its quality, as each handcrafted vehicle will be constructed with obsessive levels of detail.

“Cadillac’s brand legacy was forged with hand-building the most advanced vehicles of their era,” said Roma. “We are returning to that tradition with CELESTIQ, creating a piece of automotive art with each one produced.”

Every CELESTIQ will be constructed at the General Motors Global Technical Center, in Warren, Michigan.

The CELESTIQ manufacturing area is a high-security “clean room”-type environment known as the Artisan Center, with access granted only to the artisans involved with construction. No more than six vehicles will be assembled at any time, ensuring the many layers of attention and quality control are painstakingly executed.

CELESTIQ will go into production in December 2023 with an MSRP to begin north of $300,000 and will go up based on the customization and personalization of each CELESTIQ. CELESTIQ is currently available by waitlist only at this time. One can visit https://www.cadillac.com for more information on the CELESTIQ and to sign up for the waitlist.