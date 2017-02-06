2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 To Begin At $40,995

It is a good time if you happen to be interested in off-road pickups. The Ford F-150 Raptor, Ram Power Wagon, and Toyota's TRD Pro lineup offer their unique take. Soon, the 2018 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 will have its own take for your consideration.

Today, Chevrolet revealed the base price of the Colorado ZR2 which begins at $40,995 (includes a $940 destination charge). That will net you the extended cab model with the 3.6L V6. Chevrolet isn't talking pricing for the crew cab or the option of the 2.8L Duramax Turbodiesel. This price undercuts the base Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro by $705.

The list of standard equipment is quite extensive with front and rear locking electronic diffs, DSSV dampers, a 2-inch suspension lift, new bumpers, spray-in bedliner, 31-inch Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac tires, aluminum skid plate, six-speaker audio system, 8-inch touchscreen with Chevrolet MyLink, and wireless phone charging.

CHEVROLET ANNOUNCES 2017 COLORADO ZR2 PRICING STARTING AT $40,995

Chevy’s all-new off-road performance truck will be priced more competitively and have better standard equipment than the nearest comparable vehicles DETROIT — After revitalizing an entire truck market segment with the launch of the Chevy Colorado, Chevrolet continues to innovate in the midsize pickup segment. The high-performance, off-road ZR2 trim level will launch this spring for the 2017 model year with a starting price of $40,995 MSRP including a $940 destination fee.

“ZR2 is truly a segment of one and does everything well — from traversing heavy two-track trails to high-speed desert running and full-on rock crawling. We’re thrilled to be able to offer it for more than $2,500 less than the next closest comparable vehicles. Taken in the context of serious off-roading, $2,000 will buy you 50 years of annual passes to Arches National Park in Moab, Utah,” said Sandor Piszar, Chevrolet Trucks marketing director.

“Some vehicles that customers might cross-shop with ZR2 can spec out as much as $26,000 more than our truck — or the price of a well-equipped 2017 Colorado. When you buy a ZR2 at the starting price of $40,995, you are getting all of the significant off-road technologies standard with the vehicle, as well as an eight-speed automatic transmission and a wealth of other features at no additional cost.”

Available options on the 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 will include:

Class-exclusive 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission, capable of 186 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque Choice of crew- or extended cab configurations (including short and long beds, respectively) 7-speaker Bose premium audio system Dealer-installed, bed-mounted spare tire carrier Full-length black vinyl floor (no additional cost — standard interior features leather seats and carpet) The ZR2’s starting MSRP includes a number of key standard features unique to the trim level, such as:

Class-exclusive front and rear locking electronic differentials Revolutionary, segment-exclusive Multimatic Dynamic Suspensions Spool Valve (DSSVTM) dampers Off-road rocker protection Modified front and rear bumpers for better off-road obstacle clearance Exclusive ZR2 17 x 8-inch aluminum alloy wheels 31-inch Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac off-road tires New cast-iron control arms An aluminum skidplate that protects the radiator and engine oil pan Autotrac transfer case Transfer case shield Aggressive grille and hood combo unique to ZR2 Modified rear axle with a 3.42 ratio Front and rear tracks widened 3.5 inches over a standard Colorado Suspension lifted 2 inches over a standard Colorado Off-Road Mode Technology 4-wheel disc brakes Other standard features include:

Tow/haul mode Trailering Package, including trailer hitch and 7-pin connector Integrated trailer brake controller Spray-on bedliner Heated driver and passenger front seats Wireless phone charging Rear sliding window EZ Lift and Lower tailgate Locking tailgate Recovery hooks A six-speaker audio system with Chevrolet MyLink Radio with Navigation and an 8-inch diagonal color touchscreen, AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and a digital clock, Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones, voice-activated technology for radio and phone featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability as well as an auxiliary jack All-terrain spare tire with unique ZR2 wheel Four USB ports: one on the instrument panel, one in the center console and two in the rear of the center console Electronic automatic cruise control Rear window electric defogger OnStar 4G LTE with built-in Wi-Fi Rear Vision Camera Remote keyless entry Remote vehicle starter system 4-way power front driver and passenger seat adjuster with power driver lumbar control Rear seats with underseat storage Standard powertrain is the 3.6L DI DOHC V6 with a class-leading 308 horsepower and 275 lb-ft of torque that is shared with other Colorado models.

The ZR2 is available only as a four-wheel-drive vehicle.

The 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 goes on sale this spring.



