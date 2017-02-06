  • Sign in to follow this  
    2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 To Begin At $40,995

    By William Maley

      • Chevrolet's Off-Road Special Gets Priced

    It is a good time if you happen to be interested in off-road pickups. The Ford F-150 Raptor, Ram Power Wagon, and Toyota's TRD Pro lineup offer their unique take. Soon, the 2018 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 will have its own take for your consideration.

    Today, Chevrolet revealed the base price of the Colorado ZR2 which begins at $40,995 (includes a $940 destination charge). That will net you the extended cab model with the 3.6L V6. Chevrolet isn't talking pricing for the crew cab or the option of the 2.8L Duramax Turbodiesel. This price undercuts the base Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro by $705.

    The list of standard equipment is quite extensive with front and rear locking electronic diffs, DSSV dampers, a 2-inch suspension lift, new bumpers, spray-in bedliner, 31-inch Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac tires, aluminum skid plate, six-speaker audio system, 8-inch touchscreen with Chevrolet MyLink, and wireless phone charging.

    Source: Chevrolet
    Press Release is on Page 2

    CHEVROLET ANNOUNCES 2017 COLORADO ZR2 PRICING STARTING AT $40,995

    • Chevy’s all-new off-road performance truck will be priced more competitively and have better standard equipment than the nearest comparable vehicles

    DETROIT — After revitalizing an entire truck market segment with the launch of the Chevy Colorado, Chevrolet continues to innovate in the midsize pickup segment. The high-performance, off-road ZR2 trim level will launch this spring for the 2017 model year with a starting price of $40,995 MSRP including a $940 destination fee.

    “ZR2 is truly a segment of one and does everything well — from traversing heavy two-track trails to high-speed desert running and full-on rock crawling. We’re thrilled to be able to offer it for more than $2,500 less than the next closest comparable vehicles. Taken in the context of serious off-roading, $2,000 will buy you 50 years of annual passes to Arches National Park in Moab, Utah,” said Sandor Piszar, Chevrolet Trucks marketing director.

    “Some vehicles that customers might cross-shop with ZR2 can spec out as much as $26,000 more than our truck — or the price of a well-equipped 2017 Colorado. When you buy a ZR2 at the starting price of $40,995, you are getting all of the significant off-road technologies standard with the vehicle, as well as an eight-speed automatic transmission and a wealth of other features at no additional cost.”

    Available options on the 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 will include:

    • Class-exclusive 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission, capable of 186 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque
    • Choice of crew- or extended cab configurations (including short and long beds, respectively)
    • 7-speaker Bose premium audio system
    • Dealer-installed, bed-mounted spare tire carrier
    • Full-length black vinyl floor (no additional cost — standard interior features leather seats and carpet)

    The ZR2’s starting MSRP includes a number of key standard features unique to the trim level, such as:

    • Class-exclusive front and rear locking electronic differentials
    • Revolutionary, segment-exclusive Multimatic Dynamic Suspensions Spool Valve (DSSVTM) dampers
    • Off-road rocker protection
    • Modified front and rear bumpers for better off-road obstacle clearance
    • Exclusive ZR2 17 x 8-inch aluminum alloy wheels
    • 31-inch Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac off-road tires
    • New cast-iron control arms
    • An aluminum skidplate that protects the radiator and engine oil pan
    • Autotrac transfer case
    • Transfer case shield
    • Aggressive grille and hood combo unique to ZR2
    • Modified rear axle with a 3.42 ratio
    • Front and rear tracks widened 3.5 inches over a standard Colorado
    • Suspension lifted 2 inches over a standard Colorado
    • Off-Road Mode Technology
    • 4-wheel disc brakes

    Other standard features include:

    • Tow/haul mode
    • Trailering Package, including trailer hitch and 7-pin connector
    • Integrated trailer brake controller
    • Spray-on bedliner
    • Heated driver and passenger front seats
    • Wireless phone charging
    • Rear sliding window
    • EZ Lift and Lower tailgate
    • Locking tailgate
    • Recovery hooks
    • A six-speaker audio system with Chevrolet MyLink Radio with Navigation and an 8-inch diagonal color touchscreen, AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and a digital clock, Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones, voice-activated technology for radio and phone featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability as well as an auxiliary jack
    • All-terrain spare tire with unique ZR2 wheel
    • Four USB ports: one on the instrument panel, one in the center console and two in the rear of the center console
    • Electronic automatic cruise control
    • Rear window electric defogger
    • OnStar 4G LTE with built-in Wi-Fi
    • Rear Vision Camera
    • Remote keyless entry
    • Remote vehicle starter system
    • 4-way power front driver and passenger seat adjuster with power driver lumbar control
    • Rear seats with underseat storage

    Standard powertrain is the 3.6L DI DOHC V6 with a class-leading 308 horsepower and 275 lb-ft of torque that is shared with other Colorado models.

    The ZR2 is available only as a four-wheel-drive vehicle.

    The 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 goes on sale this spring.

    User Feedback


    hyperv6

    Hmmm!

    With a crew cab and a little off sticker with my GM money on the GM card I might actually may consider this.

    I had not expected it this low price. I expected loaded up $48K and saw even Motor Trend or one of the magazine estimated starting price would be $42K

    the only option I would want is the upgrade on the stereo as the rest of the things I want are standard.

    Stew

    Um hum.  Amazing price for the capability.  As I figured undercuts he larger Raptor by roughly 10 grand (with the locking front while the Raptor only offers an LSD front and it is an option) and even undercuts the TRD Pro.  Very impressed.  I WILL have one of these even if I have to wait a few years for a used one.  

    Stew

    V6, extended cab, no options needed though I like that tire carrier and fullsize spare.  MT tested a new 17 4x4 and it a full second quicker to 60 that the 15-16s, 6.1 0 to 60, i can live with that. 

    ccap41

    I remember reading about that '17 4x4. The numbers made it look like a ringer because they didn't make sense how quick that truck was.

    I'll eat my crow when I hear about the 2.8's starting price.. anybody have a link to that old thread???

     

    Stew
    6 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    I remember reading about that '17 4x4. The numbers made it look like a ringer because they didn't make sense how quick that truck was.

    I'll eat my crow when I hear about the 2.8's starting price.. anybody have a link to that old thread???

     

    Just as a guess i am going to throw a 5k premium for the crew/diesel combo. 

    William Maley

    I might be able to shine some light on the Duramax diesel option. This is from Autoblog,

    Quote

    You might wonder what adding the Duramax diesel inline-four will do to the bottom line. The short answer is around $3,980 – the same as the basic step-up from the 3.6-liter V6 in the non-ZR2 Colorados to a Duramax. The longer answer involved a quick chat with a Chevrolet spokesperson, who told us that choosing the Duramax in the ZR2 may come bundled with some other features, so the real-world price for the diesel may be slightly higher. Whether the Duramax's ample torque and economy are worth the step-up in price will be up to the buyer.

     

     

    ocnblu

    It's just a sweet package and I can testify that I still see way more old-gen ZR2 pickups and Blazers on the road than lesser T-trucks... that stronger running gear and ready look transform them into trucks that ppl love to hold on to.

    hyperv6
    3 hours ago, Frisky Dingo said:

    I think some people on here better enjoy that crow they're eating right now!!!

     

    Oh, and SO MUCH EFFING WANT!!!!

    I was wrong and I with pleasure will say I was about 8 grand off. 

    Now you be honest and admit it is even cheaper fully loaded than you even expected. I just saw a magazine that predicted base price of $42K so there is a lot of people who never expected it. 

    1 hour ago, Frisky Dingo said:

    So my worst-case-scenario price was still conservative.

    Sorry I missed this you want a piece of crow too. There is enough for all of us.LOL!

    hyperv6
    2 hours ago, ccap41 said:

    "Yeah when I was thinking 48k I was thinking only if the diesel and crew cab. Eliminate those two options and it would be more like 43k. So those are my two numbers. 

    Single cab, 3.6 = 43k

    crew cab. 2.8 = 48k"

    https://www.cheersandgears.com/forums/topic/87730-2017-chevrolet-colorado-looks-to-give-toyotas-tacoma-trd-pro-a-run-for-the-money-comments/#comment-801989

    Dingo.PNG

    I figured around $44.999 as base on the crew and then the options would take it to around $47-48K. The Diesel I expected $49-50K. I did not ever see it coming in loaded at $40K. 

    Looking at the list there is really nothing to add but the Bose radio. I would not want plastic floor liners and I would skip the bed spare. It looks neat but I am not removing it every-time I want to haul something. 

    Now the question is will they add more power with the Camaro engine? It would appear as a natural addition at some point. Not everyone wants a Diesel. 

    Now I just need to sell the HHR and talk the wife into it. 

    To be honest the HHR will help as my buddy just sold his for $10K and made money on it from what he paid 2 years ago. It has more miles and more stone chips. Mine is nearly show room clean. I should get s decent price out of it. 

    I am excited. I just hope I can work all this out once they get more on dealer lots. I will not go get one and pay sticker or anything close to sticker. If needed I will wait it out a bit and also I have a ton of GM card money. I will wait for double value offerings. 

    Edited by hyperv6
    hyperv6

    Talked to the wife and she is all good on this. Now I just need to wait for supplies to come up to where they will deal. 

    I have the luxury that I do not need to have it right now and I refuse to pay the price just to be an early buyer.

    it has been a while since I have been excited about a vehicle.

    i had considered a Camaro but I would never want to take it in the salt or get stone chips. Though it would be a blast on snow. I miss my olds car days with posi. 

    With this it is a truck. Drive it.

