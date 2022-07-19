Jump to content
  • David

    By David

    David

    By David

    2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV Reveal

      Chevrolet is growing its EV portfolio and driving Chevrolet into the heart of the growing midsize electric crossover segment.

    An available GM-estimated range of up to 320 miles on a full charge, the 2024 Blazer EV offers multiple distinct trims, multiple range options and a choice of FWD, RWD or AWD configurations giving customers more choices with a seamless EV experience designed to complement virtually any lifestyle.

    Snag_2109e3f8.png

    This was one very interesting press release as Chevrolet chose to use Inforgraphics to highlight the details of this affordable Mid-Size EV.

    Blazer EV highlights include:

    • Driving range options up to an available GM-estimated 320 miles on a full charge (depending on the trim)
    • 11.5 kW level 2 (AC) charging and standard DC public fast-charging capability of up to 190 kW, depending on the model, which enables approximately 78 miles of range to be added in 10 minutes, per GM estimates
    • Large, intuitive 17.7-inch-diagonal customizable infotainment touchscreen
    • Full LED exterior lighting, with choreographed walk-up/walk-away animation on RS and SS models
    • Beautiful, spacious and sustainably crafted cabin made with soft-touch materials
    • Available Super Cruise hands-free driving technology for compatible roads
    • Advanced safety features intended to inspire confidence, including Reverse Automatic Braking6 and Advanced Park Assist

    Blazer EV_SS inforgraphics.jpgBlazer EV_inforgraphics.jpg

    One interesting way of conveying information is in the Chevrolet B-Roll videos that they post on the Chevrolet Media center and that most news sources never show or point too. Here is the 12 minute and 55 second details on the Blazer EV.

     

    On top of this is the various images that Chevrolet released. Clearly, Chevrolet is planning on this Blazer to be used in far more ways than most might think about as just a consumer.

    The 2024 Blazer EV Police Pursuit Vehicle in Sterling Gray Metallic

    2024-chevrolet-blazer-ev_ppv-041.jpg

    Interiors seem to be a decent focus for Chevrolet, while the all black is still available, they do have a few two-tone interiors with a red/black two-tone at initial release.

    2024-chevrolet-blazer-ev-004.jpg

    There has been much discussion on the balance of buttons versus all touch screen and here Chevrolet seems to have listened to the market in offering a balance of buttons for basic items from the steering wheel to the immediate dash so that one does not have to hunt into the menus to find how to turn on basic AC or Heat, etc.

    2024-chevrolet-blazer-ev-036.jpg2024-chevrolet-blazer-ev-033.jpg

    One thing that this writer has come to dislike in various cheap ICE auto's and especially in Tesla is the center stack only screen. GM from Cadillac down to Cheverolet seems to feel safety of a screen right in front of the driver is still the safest way to get instant info rather than looking down and to the right.

    2024-chevrolet-blazer-ev-034.jpg

    17.7-inch-diagonal color touchscreen is the focal point of the cabin and the command center for the vehicle’s infotainment system and additional features. A large 11-inch-diagonal color Driver Information Center in the instrument cluster complements the central touchscreen.

    Additional interior highlights include:

    • Two-row layout with ample spaciousness and storage options, thanks to a flat floor enabled by packaging of the Ultium Platform
    • Standard ambient lighting with personalization function on RS and SS trims
    • Unique RS and SS trim and design cues, including blue and red contrasting stitching on the RS, and sueded microfiber seating on the SS, with Adrenaline Red seating surfaces and available Argon Orange accents
    • Heated and ventilated front seats on RS and SS, along with heated rear outboard seating positions that are standard on SS and available on RS

    Till today, we have only seen hints of the Blazer EV in the Radiant Red Tintcoat and now we have seen the Sterling Gray Metallic on the Police Pursuit vehicle so one can assume a solid white and black version will also be colors for the Blazer EV as well as another color they announced Iridescent Pearl Tricoat for the Blazer EV RS.

    2024-chevrolet-blazer-ev-040.jpg

    The Chevrolet Blaser EV 2LT will have a Galaxy Gray Metallic paint color.

    2024-chevrolet-blazer-ev-039.jpg

    Chevrolet seems to want to let the world in via their sky roof and also still keep decent space in the rear.

    2024-chevrolet-blazer-ev-028.jpg2024-chevrolet-blazer-ev-032.jpg

    The Blazer EV is based on the Ultium Platform with performance cues inspired by the Camaro and Corvette. Where Cheverolet has in the past let folks down with their SS (Super Sport) badged autos, here the inspiration has come through as the AWD Blazer SS will live up to the performance of a legendary SS with 557 HP, 648 lb-ft of torque with the WOW (Wide Open Watts) mode engaged, delivering a 6-60 sprint of less than 4 seconds.

    As Scott Bell, VP of Chevrolet has stated:

     “Along with the all-new Silverado EV and Equinox EV coming next year, we are making great strides in offering more choices for zero tailpipe-emissions vehicles — choices that make switching to an EV easier than ever.”

    “The Blazer EV SS has the soul of a true sports car,” “And while it represents the pinnacle of performance for Chevy’s EV lineup, all models offer stirring capabilities that will surprise and delight true performance devotees.”

    Lifestyle Technology

    The 2024 Blazer EV brings in things that many have only dreamed about in watching the Jetson cartoon show.

    From the latest technology in charging, infotainment and driver-assistance technology, these work together holistically according to Chevrolet offering greater convenience, comfort and confidence to the customer as they transition to an all-electric future.

    Many have come to enjoy the push button start in GM auto's, with the Chevrolet Blazer EV, push button start is a thing of the past as driving starts with hands-free start. With the key fob in the auto with you via your pocket, purse, etc. all one has to do to start driving is push the brake pedal after closing the door, the 2024 Blazer EV is ready to go.

    Technology highlights include:

    • Powered-opening charge port door: It features a powered opening when the door is pushed
    • Navigation to charging stations and route planning: Through the MyChevy app, this feature helps locate and plot routes to charging stations
    • Regen Braking: This feature can convert the kinetic energy of the vehicle’s forward momentum into electricity that’s stored in the battery pack to maximize the driving range. It also includes One-Pedal Driving, which can slow the vehicle to a full stop, using only the accelerator pedal
    • Available presence-based liftgateFor convenience, the tailgate can open hands-free when the key fob is recognized by the sensors at the rear of the vehicle
    • Available Super Cruise: The industry’s first true hands-free driver-assistance technology, allowing drivers to travel hands-free on compatible roads across the U.S. and Canada
    • Safety Features: Reverse Automatic Braking and Advanced Park Assist are part of the standard Chevrolet Safety Assist suite that also include Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Following Distance Indicator, Lane Keep Assist with Lan Departure Warning and IntelliBeam.

    GM EV strategy is to keep your auto current from end to end with OTA updates on all hardware and software allowing owners to continue to upgrade and personalize their autos like never before.

    This technology continues with the Ultium Charge 360 system that starts by having an onboard 11.5 kW AC charging module for home charging and the ability to support public high-speed DC charging.

    Pricing

    Yes, the one thing many folks have stated over the last few years is that EVs are for the Rich, most cannot afford them. Here Chevrolet has placed the Mid-size Blazer EV to have a starting price of $47,595 for the 2LT and $51,995 for the RS. Both will go on sale at the start of summer of 2023. The SS will follow later in 2023 with a starting price of $65,995 followed by the lowest price version, the 1LT and the PPV fleet model both on sale Q1 of 2024. The 1LT will have a starting price of $44,995

    • Like 1
    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    Robert Hall

    Looks good..very normal without the forced weird some EVs have...and I like that it appears to have normal door handles, rather than the non-standard door handles many EVs have.   A door handle is a door handle, doesn't need pointless complexity like on the Teslas or Mach-e..

    • Agree 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    My initial thought is I prefer the Mach-E, EV6 and Ionic 5 to this.  Essentially Chevy next summer is offering price, performance, and range that the other guys have now and I think the Kia and Hyundai look better than this.  
     

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41
    42 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    My initial thought is I prefer the Mach-E, EV6 and Ionic 5 to this.  Essentially Chevy next summer is offering price, performance, and range that the other guys have now and I think the Kia and Hyundai look better than this.  
     

    I much prefer the styling of those three over this but the non-SS trims look a hell of a lot cleaner and better looking than the SS. 

    Yeah, it doesn't really seem ground breaking in any way outside of maybe SuperCruise. The rest of this segment already has most of what this offers.  I'm curious about the FWD, RWD, and AWD available configurations and why that's even a thing. Not saying the option is a bad thing, just curious why it is a thing. 

    Is FWD cheaper than RWD? Is RWD cheaper than FWD? Are people actively choosing FWD over RWD without going AWD? 

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    David
    1 hour ago, ccap41 said:

    I much prefer the styling of those three over this but the non-SS trims look a hell of a lot cleaner and better looking than the SS. 

    Yeah, it doesn't really seem ground breaking in any way outside of maybe SuperCruise. The rest of this segment already has most of what this offers.  I'm curious about the FWD, RWD, and AWD available configurations and why that's even a thing. Not saying the option is a bad thing, just curious why it is a thing. 

    Is FWD cheaper than RWD? Is RWD cheaper than FWD? Are people actively choosing FWD over RWD without going AWD? 

    While there is no answer in the press release or the reveal last night, I also was asking myself on this and the only thing that made sense to me was geographical location and cost. In the south, a RWD might be more preferred where a FWD in the North with occasional snow would make more sense for those that could not afford AWD.

    The Ultium system seems to be very flexible in regard to which end of the auto the motor is on.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41
    12 minutes ago, David said:

    In the south, a RWD might be more preferred where a FWD in the North with occasional snow would make more sense for those that could not afford AWD.

    I get that but...why...? Why would they spend the money doing R&D for something they could have done just FWD and AWD? Enthusiasts are such a small market that it seems weird to possibly cater to us here? While it is probably a simple thing to add, it just seems weird. 

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Robert Hall
    14 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    I get that but...why...? Why would they spend the money doing R&D for something they could have done just FWD and AWD? Enthusiasts are such a small market that it seems weird to possibly cater to us here? While it is probably a simple thing to add, it just seems weird. 

    Gives them a marketing advantage over all the other FWD appliances out there. 

    • Agree 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    22 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    I get that but...why...? Why would they spend the money doing R&D for something they could have done just FWD and AWD? Enthusiasts are such a small market that it seems weird to possibly cater to us here? While it is probably a simple thing to add, it just seems weird. 

    There is no R&D for it if the AWD part is already done.  It's more of a delete than an addition.  Maybe they'll use FWD for those who want more cargo space in the back? *shrug*

    • Like 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41
    8 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    There is no R&D for it if the AWD part is already done.  It's more of a delete than an addition.  Maybe they'll use FWD for those who want more cargo space in the back? *shrug*

    If FWD has more space in the rear, then that is research and development to redo the hatch area. I doubt those dimensions change per motor configuration though. 

    And yes, there is R&D to, at the bare minimum, for the software side for FWD vs RWD. And, am I reading it correctly (or incorrectly), you can get the small or large motor as FWD or RWD? 

    "RS: Choice of standard FWD with a midsize battery pack or RWD with the larger motor and medium battery pack—you choose where you want the motor—with optional dual motors for AWD."

    While the consumer always wins with more options, I just don't understand it from their point of view because it may not cost a ton, but it costs money to do it this way. 

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    1 minute ago, ccap41 said:

    If FWD has more space in the rear, then that is research and development to redo the hatch area. I doubt those dimensions change per motor configuration though. 

    And yes, there is R&D to, at the bare minimum, for the software side for FWD vs RWD. And, am I reading it correctly (or incorrectly), you can get the small or large motor as FWD or RWD? 

    "RS: Choice of standard FWD with a midsize battery pack or RWD with the larger motor and medium battery pack—you choose where you want the motor—with optional dual motors for AWD."

    While the consumer always wins with more options, I just don't understand it from their point of view because it may not cost a ton, but it costs money to do it this way. 

    I would imagine the software changes are minimal.  Now, I have zero insight on what GM is actually doing, but I can tell you that dual-motor Teslas run primarily in FWD mode when driving normally and not in any of the various sport modes they offer. In Tesla's case, it is because the front motor is smaller and more efficient. The ECU will change the distribution of power dynamically to find the most efficient blend, and sometimes at cruising speed that means a trickle of juice to each motor.

    The FWD 1LT is the cost leader, designed to keep the entry price down (Range 247).  It is similarly designed to the 2LT which gets you a second motor and AWD, BUT there is more than one battery pack size available here, so I'm guessing the 293 range is an "up to" depending on if you get the bigger battery.

    The RS is the sportesque model with FWD being the base, and RWD or AWD being optional.  My guess is that the RWD version will also be paired with a larger battery pack and offer more power than the FWD.  The AWD will naturally be the most powerful version, but also possibly the version with the longest range just as the AWD LR Teslas are.  The SS will naturally be the most powerful and likely gives up some of its range to have a larger front motor.  The charts don't say which versions get which size batteries, so it is a bit of a guess on my part.

     

    • Like 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    David
    4 hours ago, ccap41 said:

    I get that but...why...? Why would they spend the money doing R&D for something they could have done just FWD and AWD? Enthusiasts are such a small market that it seems weird to possibly cater to us here? While it is probably a simple thing to add, it just seems weird. 

    Agree that it seems weird, but then I think @Robert Hall nailed it as a Marketing move and I will say that many dinge the Chevrolet Bolt due to being FWD only when there is room in the rear area for another motor for AWD or RWD.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41
    6 minutes ago, David said:

    Agree that it seems weird, but then I think @Robert Hall nailed it as a Marketing move and I will say that many dinge the Chevrolet Bolt due to being FWS only when there is room in the rear area for another motor for AWD or RWD.

    I completely understand FWD & AWD OR RWD & AWD. It's the FWD, RWD, or AWD that's confusing. 

    Interesting marketing tactic, imo. 

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Robert Hall
    41 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    I completely understand FWD & AWD OR RWD & AWD. It's the FWD, RWD, or AWD that's confusing. 

    Interesting marketing tactic, imo. 

    FWD is simpler for the rental spec and lower trims, probably.  And since they have an AWD version, doing a version that is RWD only probably is straight forward and not a large cost.  

    I have no idea what the dirty bits are like on a FWD or AWD EV--but I assume AWD in this context is simpler than in an FWD/AWD or RWD/AWD ICE vehicle since you don't have a transverse engine/transmission  or longitudinal engine/transmission to deal with..

    • Agree 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    David
    8 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    FWD is simpler for the rental spec and lower trims, probably.  And since they have an AWD version, doing a version that is RWD only probably is straight forward and not a large cost.  

    I have no idea what the dirty bits are like on a FWD or AWD EV--but I assume AWD in this context is simpler than in an FWD/AWD or RWD/AWD ICE vehicle since you don't have a transverse engine/transmission or longitudinal engine/transmission to deal with.

    Yes, in this regard, GM has been very clear on how the Software control of FWD/AWD/RWD is very simple to enable or disable as the code base is one.

    🤔 This does make me wonder how easy it might be down the road once they are very common to pick up a wrecked Blazer SS, buy a cheap 1LT Blazer and add the additional motor and anything else off the SS to your 1LT and then update the software on the control board.

    SLEEPER BLAZER 😛

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Robert Hall

    ^ just wondering out loud, will their be availability of used or wrecked EVs down the road to customize like that, or will EV makers want to buy them back to recycle and control access to parts and maintenance...

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    This vehicle inside or out isn't too far off the gasoline Blazer, but the EV is $10k more.  The Blazer as it is, isn't very popular sales down 17% YTD,  33,104 units sold YTD.  Venza is down 48% this year and still sold 35k units, but Toyota sold 70k 4Runners, Hyundai sold 58k Santa Fe, Jeep sold 134k Grand Cherokees, 99k Wranglers, Ford Edge 51k, Kia Sorrento 39k.  The Blazer is kind of a back of the pack seller in the mid-size SUV $35-50k segment.  I think they either needed a bigger departure from the current model or lower price.  The Hyundai Ionic 5 starts at $39,950, that's probably where the Blazer should have been.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We  Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...