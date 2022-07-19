2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV Reveal

An available GM-estimated range of up to 320 miles on a full charge, the 2024 Blazer EV offers multiple distinct trims, multiple range options and a choice of FWD, RWD or AWD configurations giving customers more choices with a seamless EV experience designed to complement virtually any lifestyle.

This was one very interesting press release as Chevrolet chose to use Inforgraphics to highlight the details of this affordable Mid-Size EV.

Blazer EV highlights include:

Driving range options up to an available GM-estimated 320 miles on a full charge (depending on the trim)

11.5 kW level 2 (AC) charging and standard DC public fast-charging capability of up to 190 kW, depending on the model, which enables approximately 78 miles of range to be added in 10 minutes, per GM estimates

Large, intuitive 17.7-inch-diagonal customizable infotainment touchscreen

Full LED exterior lighting, with choreographed walk-up/walk-away animation on RS and SS models

Beautiful, spacious and sustainably crafted cabin made with soft-touch materials

Available Super Cruise hands-free driving technology for compatible roads

Advanced safety features intended to inspire confidence, including Reverse Automatic Braking6 and Advanced Park Assist

One interesting way of conveying information is in the Chevrolet B-Roll videos that they post on the Chevrolet Media center and that most news sources never show or point too. Here is the 12 minute and 55 second details on the Blazer EV.

B-roll--2024-Chevrolet-Blazer-EV.mp4

On top of this is the various images that Chevrolet released. Clearly, Chevrolet is planning on this Blazer to be used in far more ways than most might think about as just a consumer.

The 2024 Blazer EV Police Pursuit Vehicle in Sterling Gray Metallic

Interiors seem to be a decent focus for Chevrolet, while the all black is still available, they do have a few two-tone interiors with a red/black two-tone at initial release.

There has been much discussion on the balance of buttons versus all touch screen and here Chevrolet seems to have listened to the market in offering a balance of buttons for basic items from the steering wheel to the immediate dash so that one does not have to hunt into the menus to find how to turn on basic AC or Heat, etc.

One thing that this writer has come to dislike in various cheap ICE auto's and especially in Tesla is the center stack only screen. GM from Cadillac down to Cheverolet seems to feel safety of a screen right in front of the driver is still the safest way to get instant info rather than looking down and to the right.

17.7-inch-diagonal color touchscreen is the focal point of the cabin and the command center for the vehicle’s infotainment system and additional features. A large 11-inch-diagonal color Driver Information Center in the instrument cluster complements the central touchscreen.

Additional interior highlights include:

Two-row layout with ample spaciousness and storage options, thanks to a flat floor enabled by packaging of the Ultium Platform

Standard ambient lighting with personalization function on RS and SS trims

Unique RS and SS trim and design cues, including blue and red contrasting stitching on the RS, and sueded microfiber seating on the SS, with Adrenaline Red seating surfaces and available Argon Orange accents

Heated and ventilated front seats on RS and SS, along with heated rear outboard seating positions that are standard on SS and available on RS

Till today, we have only seen hints of the Blazer EV in the Radiant Red Tintcoat and now we have seen the Sterling Gray Metallic on the Police Pursuit vehicle so one can assume a solid white and black version will also be colors for the Blazer EV as well as another color they announced Iridescent Pearl Tricoat for the Blazer EV RS.

The Chevrolet Blaser EV 2LT will have a Galaxy Gray Metallic paint color.

Chevrolet seems to want to let the world in via their sky roof and also still keep decent space in the rear.

The Blazer EV is based on the Ultium Platform with performance cues inspired by the Camaro and Corvette. Where Cheverolet has in the past let folks down with their SS (Super Sport) badged autos, here the inspiration has come through as the AWD Blazer SS will live up to the performance of a legendary SS with 557 HP, 648 lb-ft of torque with the WOW (Wide Open Watts) mode engaged, delivering a 6-60 sprint of less than 4 seconds.

As Scott Bell, VP of Chevrolet has stated:

“Along with the all-new Silverado EV and Equinox EV coming next year, we are making great strides in offering more choices for zero tailpipe-emissions vehicles — choices that make switching to an EV easier than ever.”

“The Blazer EV SS has the soul of a true sports car,” “And while it represents the pinnacle of performance for Chevy’s EV lineup, all models offer stirring capabilities that will surprise and delight true performance devotees.”

Lifestyle Technology

The 2024 Blazer EV brings in things that many have only dreamed about in watching the Jetson cartoon show.

From the latest technology in charging, infotainment and driver-assistance technology, these work together holistically according to Chevrolet offering greater convenience, comfort and confidence to the customer as they transition to an all-electric future.

Many have come to enjoy the push button start in GM auto's, with the Chevrolet Blazer EV, push button start is a thing of the past as driving starts with hands-free start. With the key fob in the auto with you via your pocket, purse, etc. all one has to do to start driving is push the brake pedal after closing the door, the 2024 Blazer EV is ready to go.

Technology highlights include:

Powered-opening charge port door: It features a powered opening when the door is pushed

Navigation to charging stations and route planning : Through the MyChevy app, this feature helps locate and plot routes to charging stations

Regen Braking: This feature can convert the kinetic energy of the vehicle’s forward momentum into electricity that’s stored in the battery pack to maximize the driving range. It also includes One-Pedal Driving, which can slow the vehicle to a full stop, using only the accelerator pedal

Available presence-based liftgate : For convenience, the tailgate can open hands-free when the key fob is recognized by the sensors at the rear of the vehicle

Available Super Cruise : The industry’s first true hands-free driver-assistance technology, allowing drivers to travel hands-free on compatible roads across the U.S. and Canada

Safety Features: Reverse Automatic Braking and Advanced Park Assist are part of the standard Chevrolet Safety Assist suite that also include Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Following Distance Indicator, Lane Keep Assist with Lan Departure Warning and IntelliBeam.

GM EV strategy is to keep your auto current from end to end with OTA updates on all hardware and software allowing owners to continue to upgrade and personalize their autos like never before.

This technology continues with the Ultium Charge 360 system that starts by having an onboard 11.5 kW AC charging module for home charging and the ability to support public high-speed DC charging.

Pricing