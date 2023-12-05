2025 Chevrolet Tahoe & Suburban Receive Updated Technology

Chevrolet’s refreshed 2025 Tahoe and Suburban are getting updated technology and safety features. Some of these updates come from the Silverado EV. These SUVs will come with a 17.7-inch touchscreen along with an 11-inch driver’s display. Once optional safety features such as adaptive cruise control, rear pedestrian alert, and side bicyclist alert are now standard.

Along with the updated tech are two new features. The first one is called Connected Cameras. Standard on the RST, Z71, Premier, and High County, allows owners to see various exterior and interior angles. This also records crashes and thefts. OnStar service will be required, along with a subscription. GM’s hands-free Super Cruise will be available for LT, RST, Premier, and High Country.

Tahoe and Suburban will have the same trim levels as before. These are LS, LT, RST, Z71, Premier, and High Country. A 5.3-liter V8 is standard on all but the High Country trim level. Standard on the High Country and optional on the RST, Z71, and Premier is the 6.2-liter V8. While the 5.3-liter V8 produces 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft, the 6.2-liter V8 makes 430 horsepower and 460 lb-ft. An updated 3.0-liter inline-six turbo diesel makes 305 horsepower and 495 lb-ft. Every engine gets a 10-speed automatic.

Both SUVs come with animations for turn signals and approach lighting. Two new colors include Cypress Gray and Lakeshore Blue Metallic. RST and High Country trim levels get 24-inch wheels. While the Suburban can tow 8,200 pounds, the Tahoe can tow 8,400 pounds. Pricing has yet to be revealed.

