  Anthony Fongaro
    Anthony Fongaro

    By Anthony Fongaro

    2025 Chevrolet Tahoe & Suburban Receive Updated Technology

       Certain trim-levels are available with GM's hands-free Super Cruise.

    Chevrolet’s refreshed 2025 Tahoe and Suburban are getting updated technology and safety features. Some of these updates come from the Silverado EV. These SUVs will come with a 17.7-inch touchscreen along with an 11-inch driver’s display. Once optional safety features such as adaptive cruise control, rear pedestrian alert, and side bicyclist alert are now standard.

    Along with the updated tech are two new features. The first one is called Connected Cameras. Standard on the RST, Z71, Premier, and High County, allows owners to see various exterior and interior angles. This also records crashes and thefts. OnStar service will be required, along with a subscription. GM’s hands-free Super Cruise will be available for LT, RST, Premier, and High Country.

    Tahoe and Suburban will have the same trim levels as before. These are LS, LT, RST, Z71, Premier, and High Country. A 5.3-liter V8 is standard on all but the High Country trim level. Standard on the High Country and optional on the RST, Z71, and Premier is the 6.2-liter V8. While the 5.3-liter V8 produces 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft, the 6.2-liter V8 makes 430 horsepower and 460 lb-ft. An updated 3.0-liter inline-six turbo diesel makes 305 horsepower and 495 lb-ft. Every engine gets a 10-speed automatic.

    Both SUVs come with animations for turn signals and approach lighting. Two new colors include Cypress Gray and Lakeshore Blue Metallic. RST and High Country trim levels get 24-inch wheels. While the Suburban can tow 8,200 pounds, the Tahoe can tow 8,400 pounds. Pricing has yet to be revealed. 
     

    ccap41
    13 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Me too! That would be a tough choice for me.

    Obviously, I'll need to see it in person but it looks freakin sweet in pictures. 

    I just hope a few people actually want it over black, white, or silver. 

    David

    Very interesting video

    @Drew Dowdell Do you know if Tesla requires some sort of subscription to Tesla to allow the 360 degree cameras to record what is going on with the vehicle the way GM is requiring Subscription to On-Star to allow recording use via the Camera's?

    Having the look at these two colors in their high-res pictures, I will take the Lakeshore Blue Metallic over the Cypress Grey.

    2025-chevrolet-tahoe-z71-003.jpg2025-chevrolet-tahoe-rst-001.jpg

    ccap41
    5 minutes ago, David said:

    @Drew Dowdell Do you know if Tesla requires some sort of subscription to Tesla to allow the 360 degree cameras to record what is going on with the vehicle the way GM is requiring Subscription to On-Star to allow recording use via the Camera's?

    I'm not Drew but, I don't believe you have to subscribe to that at Tesla. 

    Drew will correct me if I'm wrong. 😂

    David

    Here is the full press release on this: The Best Get Better: Meet Chevrolet’s New 2025 Tahoe and Suburban

    @riviera74

    As per the details at the end of the chart, the weight of the Passengers, cargo and options/accessories may reduce the amount you can tow.

    image.png

    Suburban has more interior room than the Tahoe and as such tow's less due to the increased number of passengers / cargo.

    Interesting observation, Suburban can have 2nd and 3rd row bench seats, but Tahoe has captain seats 2nd row only with bench seat for the 3rd row, so less people capacity.

    Pretty much, you can probably tow more with the suburban if you have less people/cargo.

    Drew Dowdell
    4 hours ago, riviera74 said:

    Why is the new Tahoe able to tow more weight than a new Suburban?

     

    Trailer weight rating is gross weight rating minus vehicle weight, and if you’re ġoing strictly by the book, also minus cargo and passenger weight. That’s why the 6.2 has a lower rating than the 5.3, it’s a heavier engine.

    That said, because people overload them all the time, they’re all very underrated.

    It’s the same scenario happens on the Silverado EV. It has a low tow rating, not because it can’t handle it, but because it’s a heavy vehicle and having a higher gross weight pushes it into a higher class like a 250/2500 series. In most states that requires an additional registration fee and higher insurance rates. So Chevy keeps the rating artificially low…but they’re coming out with a Max Tow package for those who want it that will have a higher GVWR.

