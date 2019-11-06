C8 Corvette Delayed Until February 2020

People have been waiting decades for a mid-engine Corvette, now the wait just got a little longer; the C8 Corvette has been officially delayed. You can blame the 40 day UAW strike and the fact that Chevrolet still has C7 Corvette orders to fulfill before Bowling Green can be switched over to build the new car.

Once the C7 orders have been filled, the plant will be shut down for an undetermined amount of time in order for new tooling to be brought in and training on the new car is completed. As of now, the scheduled start of production is February 2020.