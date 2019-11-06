Jump to content
    C8 Corvette Delayed Until February 2020

      ...blame the strike...

    People have been waiting decades for a mid-engine Corvette, now the wait just got a little longer; the C8 Corvette has been officially delayed.  You can blame the 40 day UAW strike and the fact that Chevrolet still has C7 Corvette orders to fulfill before Bowling Green can be switched over to build the new car. 

    Once the C7 orders have been filled, the plant will be shut down for an undetermined amount of time in order for new tooling to be brought in and training on the new car is completed.  As of now, the scheduled start of production is February 2020. 

     

    Source: Autoblog

    USA-1

    Customer be like...wait I had plenty of time to think now so can I just change my C7 order to a C8? GM be like...Uh NO 2020 C8's are sold out...😂

    oldshurst442
    18 minutes ago, thedriver said:

    wont make it any prettier.

    Nope.  A delay wont make it more appealing to you. 

    But perhaps it will...in that the longer its delayed, the longer you will have to see it roaming around on public roads...

    oldshurst442
    46 minutes ago, USA-1 said:

    Thanks greedy UAW...

    The heads of the UAW I heard, will eventually be prosecuted for some kind of fraud.

    One guy resigned in hopes of eliminating his chances of being arrested? Did I hear that correct?

    Anyway, the C8 looks to be like a fantastic machine.

    I just hope Chevy could keep customers interested in it for another 60 years.  It was a tough sell at times when it was  front engined, yet it kept its core buyers intact. But as we all know, the Corvette program was nearly killed of several times in its history, the latest from C4 to the C5 due to waning customers and not making money on it  and almost from the C6 to the C7 due to the bankruptcy.

    Now that its core buyers are conflicted, will it have a fresh new core buyers to keep it going for another 60 years? 

    The mid-engined crowd is a finicky bunch...

    riviera74

    Clearing out C7 inventory is more important than the 40 day strike.  I suspect that the strike hurt other GM operations MORE than the resulting 90 day delay on the C8 Corvette.

    oldshurst442
    57 minutes ago, oldshurst442 said:

    The heads of the UAW I heard, will eventually be prosecuted for some kind of fraud.

    One guy resigned in hopes of eliminating his chances of being arrested? Did I hear that correct?

    Anyway, the C8 looks to be like a fantastic machine.

    I just hope Chevy could keep customers interested in it for another 60 years.  It was a tough sell at times when it was  front engined, yet it kept its core buyers intact. But as we all know, the Corvette program was nearly killed of several times in its history, the latest from C4 to the C5 due to waning customers and not making money on it  and almost from the C6 to the C7 due to the bankruptcy.

    Now that its core buyers are conflicted, will it have a fresh new core buyers to keep it going for another 60 years? 

    The mid-engined crowd is a finicky bunch...

     

    AFD2F145-BCF2-4228-AB32-D9BC6A39C8D2_zpshjpvhan0.jpg.41b943e7919e40e0d3ea2d94070457a7.thumb.jpg.9d54aea4c2e4ca18fac2d523d3e4a2b6.jpg  writes:

    What are you talking about?  Mid-engined exotic car owners are not finicky.  Where is your proof that mid-engined exotic owners are finicky?  I dont buy that at all.  You are generalizing and that is a not good when stating your opinions on a car forum. 

     

    ykX writes:

     

    Yeah...I know.  Forbes is stating that the car demographic for mid-engined exotics should favor the launch of the C8 due to the fact that..............

    Motor Trend did a study of.................

    Cars and Safety Weekly says that the young Millennials that are to buy the C8................

    This @oldshurst442 guy  just doesn't get it.   

    Robert Hall  writes:

    Im gonna have fun test driving it no matter what he says.  

     

    320x247-PixelSize-2018-Photo.thumb.jpg.d1364b19cbe8ea9f8459d306ad0b8722.jpg writes:     (react_haha.png  on my post)

     

    Yes. But I sat in it and well...Im 8 feet 9 inches tall and because its a GM product, I could fit easily in it because its a GM product and the C8 is also mid-engined but a comparable Ferrari...well the Ferrari sucks because Im 8 feet 9 inches tall and I cant fit my oversized legs and torso in the car. 

     

    oldshurst442To which I write back to all of you:

     

    Listen:  Alls Im saying is that Chevrolet nearly killed the Corvette program because.......

    and I hope Chevrolet will find a way to keep its core buyers intact while keeping new buyers happy and I hope they find new secrets of success in making new loyal Corvette buyers for the next 60 years.

    And...well, its true that the  mid-engined crowd's demands are a little different than what Chevrolet knows about the "muscle car" crowd.

     

    AFD2F145-BCF2-4228-AB32-D9BC6A39C8D2_zpshjpvhan0.jpg.41b943e7919e40e0d3ea2d94070457a7.thumb.jpg.9d54aea4c2e4ca18fac2d523d3e4a2b6.jpg writes back:

    What do you mean the muscle car crowd is different....

     

    ykX writes back:

     

    Muscle Car Review and Hot Rod Chevy say that............

     

     

     

     

     

     

    USA-1
    1 hour ago, oldshurst442 said:

    The heads of the UAW I heard, will eventually be prosecuted for some kind of fraud.

    One guy resigned in hopes of eliminating his chances of being arrested? Did I hear that correct?

    Anyway, the C8 looks to be like a fantastic machine.

    I just hope Chevy could keep customers interested in it for another 60 years.  It was a tough sell at times when it was  front engined, yet it kept its core buyers intact. But as we all know, the Corvette program was nearly killed of several times in its history, the latest from C4 to the C5 due to waning customers and not making money on it  and almost from the C6 to the C7 due to the bankruptcy.

    Now that its core buyers are conflicted, will it have a fresh new core buyers to keep it going for another 60 years? 

    The mid-engined crowd is a finicky bunch...

    Several heads at UAW upper mgmt. that need to roll, too corrupt anymore.

    C8 is gorgeous inside and out seen in person and sat in one of three that GM had touring the country and it was very impressive. Porsche and Ferrari guys showed up and were mighty impressed.

    There will be loyal Corvette owners that will be very happy with the C8 like myself and the Italian and Brit exotic guys will jump in too so it should do very well for the next 5 or 6 decades. I do think GM should still offer a C7 style front engine variant as a base or less expensive model though.

    23 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I wonder how many are going for the C7 over the C8 and vice versa. 

    Good point! Get the data for us chief! 😎👍🏻

    dfelt

    Shrek always be hard fit in Corvette or any other little sports car.

    🙄 Where is my mighty V Escalade?????????

    oldshurst442

    Ive been on youtube and several automotive sites searching for ANY C8 content. Ive also read hundreds if not thousands of comments on those sites and videos regarding the C8

    I found out that the majority of people all over the world (And yeah...Ive listened to GERMAN youtube videos, and Ive read  GERMAN comments...google translate for the comments but I have NO clue what the videos said...) 

    That the C8 is MOSTLY well perceived.  Fans from all kinds of types of vehicles applaud GM for having the balls to switch to mid-engine for the Corvette.  A vocal minority, but big numbers just the same just wished that GM kept the Corvette front engined the way it was. 

    Most comments liked the C8's exterior looks.  Most comments were about it looked BETTER than the other mid-engined exotics out there. 

    Trolls on US content commented how it looked like an Acura NSX or it was a Walmart Ferrari.

    I do not think the German comments were trolly, but it was fairly even split between the German folk liking the exterior looks, better than the C7 and C6 or those that liked the C8 but find the looks to be more European and that was a set back because at least the C7 and C6 had American styling design (same with the placement of the engine, these folk applauded the mid-engine effort but stated that the Corvette lost its specialness by being Front engined RWD)  and those that hated it because it reminded them too much of a Ferrari design.  

    But many many many comments were how before they would NEVER consider a Corvette, but the C8 won them over. Price and performance with that mid-engine layout being the reasons given.  Some said...(who knows if they really own a 911 or Ferrari)  that they would now ditch their German and Italian rides for the Corvette C8. 

    On the interior....hands down...comments were about how much better it looks and seems to be than previous generations.

    However, in the German comments, there were some trolls that called the Corvette American junk and that it will never hold a candle to a 911, BMW, Audi or Mercedces.   

    Just an anecdotal post...take that what you want from this post.  Enjoy it or rip me into pieces for it...

    USA-1

    USA-1 111

    Posted (edited)

    31 minutes ago, oldshurst442 said:

    Ive been on youtube and several automotive sites searching for ANY C8 content. Ive also read hundreds if not thousands of comments on those sites and videos regarding the C8

    I found out that the majority of people all over the world (And yeah...Ive listened to GERMAN youtube videos, and Ive reag to GERMAN comments...google translate for the comments but I hve NO clue what the videos said...) 

    That the C8 is MOSTLY well perceived.  Fans from all kinds of types if vehicles applaud GM for having the balls to switch to mid-engine for the Corvette.  A vocal minority, but big numbers just the same just wished that GM kept the Corvette front engined the way it was. 

    Most comments liked the C8's exterior looks.  Most comments were about it looked BETTER than the other mid-engined exotics out there. 

    Trolls on US content commented how it looked like an ACura NSX or it was a Walmart Ferrari.

    I do not think the German comments were trolly, but it was fairly even split between the German folk liking the exterior looks, better than the C7 and C6 or those that liked the C8 but find the looks to be more European and that was a set back because at least the C7 and C6 had American styling design (same with the placement of the engine, these folk applauded the mid-engine effort but stated that the Corvette lost its specialness by being Front engined RWD)  and those that hated it because it reminded them too much of a Ferrari design.  

    On the interior....hands down...comments were about how much better it looks and seems to be than previous generations.

    However, in the German comments, there were some trolls that called the Corvette American junk and that it will never hold a candle to a 911, BMW or Mercedces.   

    Just an anecdotal post...take that what you want form my post.  Enjoy it or rip me into pieces for it...

    Purist's will always be upset with change. The aftermarket guys are already blowing minds with C8 add on's.

    It will be great to see the C8 and Z06 next year as well as "Zora" in the near future rip the hater trolls to shreds and take euro exotics down at a fraction of their cost. Heck the BASE C8 Stingray is already on par with many foreign mid engine exotics. I can't wait to see what the AWD Hypercar C8 Zora 5.5L TT 850hp flat plane crank V8 mid ship and 200hp dual traction motors in front. Bring it Europe! 🇺🇸😎

     https://www.topspeed.com/cars/chevrolet/2020-chevrolet-c8-corvette-zr1-ar165292.html

     

    oldshurst442
    31 minutes ago, USA-1 said:

    Purist's will always be upset with change.

    It will be great to see the C8 and Z06 next year as well as "Zora" in the near future rip the hater trolls to shreds and take euro exotics down at a fraction of their cost. Heck the BASE C8 Stingray is already on par with many foreign mid engine exotics. I can't wait to see what the AWD Hypercar C8 Zora 5.5L TT 850hp flat plane crank V8 mid ship and 200hp dual traction motors in front. Bring it Europe! 🇺🇸😎

     https://www.topspeed.com/cars/chevrolet/2020-chevrolet-c8-corvette-zr1-ar165292.html

     

    Purists. Haters. 

    The C8 looks the part.  Love it or hate it, it speaks the mid-engine super car language.  On all levels. 

    It aint as elegant in the frontal area as say...the Ferrari 458, the car that it was benched mark after in the looks department and in the engineering driving and handling characteristics. Or the new McLaren GT which resembles it a little. 

    The Ferrari 488 and the F8 Tributo do seem to be more refined looks wise than the C8. But then again, the Vette is NOT supposed have refined lines.  But aggressive ones. And the C8  certainly does have that. 

    The rear.   The rear does seem unnecessarily busy., I myself wished it was more "refined" and smoothed over. But then again, the rear does need to have some sort of trunk to fit the targa top and the dumb golf bags that the Vette faithful so cherish...

    Who am I to declare war on the rear?  I am not a buyer of Corvette. Not now. Not in the near future.  But past, current and future Vette buyers required and require that...  

    But, Ive also listened to Tadge Juechter and his staff speak about how and why they chose those design elements in the car, and HE said that that is what the young designers are doing so that design is the future.  Along with the necessary engineering requirements...

    And if you look at the current and future supercar renderings from the exotic makers, you will see similar aggressive design themes that the Corvette C8 has adopted. And FUTURE design elements is the KEY here...    So Im  good with that.

    The ONLY thing I wished it had was its quad exhausts were centered like how it all started with the C5. 

    Irony being that I HATED that design element in 1997. But now I WANT it...

    The "Camaro rear tailights" look good on it.  I like them on the C7. I just dont like the black plastic that look like tears on the C7, but on the C8 they are MORE than awesome!!! 

    Performance wise?

    The Z51 KILLS it.

    The base base at below 60 grand...like what do you want more?

    At around 80-90 grand, this machine is the complete package. Minus the brand snobbery.

    But then again, Corvette has its own awesome brand image. 

    And yes, this is just the beginning.  Z06.  Hybrid 1000 HP plus variant...

    I love Ferrari.

    I love Ford GT (40)

    I LOVE the Viper. 

    Then there is CORVETTE for me on a whole other level. 

    But I am more of a fullsized and midized muscle car guy.   

     

    Robert Hall

    I'm really looking forward to seeing the C8 in person...guess it will be a while until I do.. :(

    I think it is a design that will look better in person than in photos...I like the proportions and over all shape...lots of creases.  About the only detail I really don't like in photos is the concave curve of the tail above the taillights...I think the rear would have looked better if the deck had been flat or slightly convex across. 

    USA-1

    USA-1 111

    Posted (edited)

    29 minutes ago, oldshurst442 said:

    Purists. Haters. 

    The C8 looks the part.  Love it or hate it, it speaks the mid-engine super car language.  On all levels. 

    It aint as elegant in the frontal area as say...the Ferrari 458, the car that it was benched mark after in the looks department. Or the new McLaren GT which resembles it a little. 

    The Ferrari 488 and the F8 Tributo do seemed more refined looks wise than the C8. But then again, the Vette is NOT supposed have refined lines.  But aggressive ones. And the C8  certainly does have that. 

    The rear.   The rear does seem unnecessarily busy., I myself wished it was more "refined" and smoothed over. But then again, the rear does need to have some sort of trunk to fit the targa top and the dumb golf bags that the Vette faithful so cherish...

    Who am I to declare war on the rear?  I am not a buyer of Corvette. Not now. Not in the near future.  But past, current and future Vette buyers required and require that...  

    But, Ive also listened to Tadge Juechter and his staff speak about how and why they chose those design elements in the car, and HE said that that is what the young designers are doing so that design is the future.  Along with the necessary engineering requirements...

    And if you look at the current and future supercar renderings from the exotic makers, you will see similar aggressive design themes that the Corvette C8 has adopted. And FUTURE design elements is the KEY here...    So Im  good with that.

    The ONLY thing I wished it had was its quad exhausts were centered like how it all started with the C5. 

    Irony being that I HATED that design element in 1997. But now I WANT it...

    The "Camaro rear tailights" look good on it.  I like them on the C7. I just dont like the black plastic that look like tears on the C7, but on the C8 they are MORE than awesome!!! 

     

     

    Have you seen a C8 in person? Can't remember reading that you have. I have and they are better in person, as with most vehicles.

    The base C8 Stingray is designed and offered to be affordable to more hard working Americans, but the Z cars will be as refined or more than the Italians and Brits, don't get me wrong I love the Prancing Horse 458 Italia or 488 GTB and F12 Berlinetta or 812 Superfast with the awesome Ferrari V12's, but the C8 has a place in my red blooded American heart.

    Exhaust pipes to the corners on the C8 are freer flowing than mandrel bending them hard to the center with the engine being mid mounted and would have taken away from the rear storage that's still pretty impressive. I asked the GM engineers several questions that were present for the C8 reveal event we had here in Arizona. The Elkhart Lake Blue one we had here was headed to the NCM in Bowling Green not to be crushed like other pre-production cars, so that was pretty neat info. too.

    oldshurst442
    12 minutes ago, USA-1 said:

    Have you seen a C8 in person? Can't remember reading that you have. They are much better in person, as with most vehicles.

    The base C8 Stingray is designed and offered to be affordable to more hard working Americans, but the Z cars will be as refined or more than the Italians and Brits, don't get me wrong I love the Prancing Horse 458 Italia or 488 GTB and F12 Berlinetta or 812 Superfast with the awesome Ferrari V12's, but the C8 has a place in my red blooded American heart.

    Exhaust pipes to the corners on the C8 are freer flowing than mandrel bending them hard to the center with the engine being mid mounted and would have taken away from the rear storage that's still pretty impressive. I asked the GM engineers several questions that were present for the C8 reveal event we had here in Arizona. The Elkhart Lake Blue one we had here was headed to the NCM in Bowling Green not to be crushed like other pre-production cars, so that was pretty neat info. too.

    If @Robert Hall is gonna have a hard time seeing a C8 in person, I come from Montreal, I bet that Ill be seeing one waaaaay after Bob will...

    But then again, Montreal's Auto Show happens in January. Maybe GM will have one on display. I will attend  if they do. 

    So no. Havent seen one in person. 

    Superfast 812?  Phoque I LOVE that car.  Not more than a Hellcat Challenger. But I LOVE that car. 

    The last thing I wanna do is bitch about engineering choices and why things are placed in the car. So I understand the exhaust pipes being where they are.   Part of my post above about the rear and the trunk also included the exhausts and why they are there. I just didnt mention that.

    Same reasons why the front is bulky.  Frunk.  Corvette needs to be a daily driver and that means engineers need to make space for stuff. And THAT is why the front is bulky.  Im sure if the Corvette was to be a purely speed and track machine, and NOT be a daily driven friendly car, then the car could have been more streamlined both in the front and in the back... 

     

     

     

    USA-1
    27 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    I'm really looking forward to seeing the C8 in person...guess it will be a while until I do.. :(

    I think it is a design that will look better in person than in photos...I like the proportions and over all shape...lots of creases.  About the only detail I really don't like in photos is the concave curve of the tail above the taillights...I think the rear would have looked better if the deck had been flat or slightly convex across. 

    Wait until you see it in person. The body lines flow very well front to back. I kind of wished they would have brought back nostalgic round quad taillights, but once I saw it in person without them it looks pretty sweet because they fit really well with the rest of the car.

    Robert Hall
    1 minute ago, oldshurst442 said:

    If @Robert Hall is gonna have a hard time seeing a C8 in person, I come from Montreal, I bet that Ill be seeing one waaaaay after Bob will...

    But then again, Montreal's Auto Show happens in January. Maybe GM will have one on display. I will attend  if they do. 

    So no. Havent seen one in person. 

    The Cleveland show isn't until March, so yes, you have a chance of seeing one before me.  And the Cleveland show is a dealer show, so there may not be one there. 

    USA-1
    3 minutes ago, oldshurst442 said:

    If @Robert Hall is gonna have a hard time seeing a C8 in person, I come from Montreal, I bet that Ill be seeing one waaaaay after Bob will...

    But then again, Montreal's Auto Show happens in January. Maybe GM will have one on display. I will attend  if they do. 

    So no. Havent seen one in person. 

    Superfast 812?  Phoque I LOVE that car.  Not more than a Hellcat Challenger. But I LOVE that car. 

    The last thing I wanna do is bitch about engineering choices and why things are placed in the car. So I understand the exhaust pipes being where they are.   Part of my post above about the rear and the trunk also included the exhausts and why they are there. I just didnt mention that.

    Same reasons why the front is bulky.  Frunk.  Corvette needs to be a daily driver and that means engineers need to make space for stuff. And THAT is why the front is bulky.  Im sure if the Corvette was to be a purely speed and track machine, and NOT be a daily driven friendly car, then the car could have been more streamlined both in the front and in the back... 

     

     

     

    Wait until you see it in person. The front isn't bulky, it's very streamlined and low slung. I'm sure GM will have it in Montreal for the auto show. 

    Speaking of the front, they have the GPS enabled front lift system so you don't scrape the expensive front splitter pulling into driveways or high speed bumps and with the GPS system you save your house or other regularly used driveways or parking lots as a POI and it will automatically lift when approaching. 

    Robert Hall

    Hmmm...I wonder if GM will display one at Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale in January.  I may be out there then, visiting my client's office in Scottsdale. 

    USA-1
    Just now, Robert Hall said:

    Hmmm...I wonder if GM is will display one at Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale in January.  I may be out there then, visiting my client's office in Scottsdale. 

    Pretty sure they will. Barrett J always has a Chevrolet, Dodge and Ford area. Ford had the new GT there in 2017.

    oldshurst442
    15 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    The Cleveland show isn't until March, so yes, you have a chance of seeing one before me.  And the Cleveland show is a dealer show, so there may not be one there. 

    So...a GIF like this appropriate then?

    Image result for simpsons nelson ha ha gif"

    @USA-1

    In pics, that front end looks bulky.  Lost in translation happens with pictures. True true.

    That GPS front lifting memory feature is awesome.  Corvette engineers thought of many things to cater to those finicky exotic car owners.  They did their homework...

     EDIT

    @Robert Hall

    Barrett J happens just before XMAS or right about New Years Day, right?  The Montreal Show is mid January...

    You cant go then...I  cant just retreat that GIF...I NEED to see the C8 before you...

     

     

     

    Robert Hall
    1 minute ago, USA-1 said:

    Pretty sure they will. Barrett J always has a Chevrolet, Dodge and Ford area. Ford had the new GT there in 2017.

    Yes, 2017 was the last one I went to...went to at least a dozen between '97 and '17.    I do miss the January auction scene. 

    USA-1
    1 minute ago, oldshurst442 said:

    So...a GIF like this appropriate then?

    Image result for simpsons nelson ha ha gif"

    @USA-1

    In pics, that front end looks bulky.  Lost in translation happens with pictures. True true.

    That GPS front lifting memory feature is awesome.  Corvette engineers thought of many things to cater to those finicky exotic car owners.  They did their homework...

     

     

     

     

    Hey we Corvette owners have been asking for it for years so...😀

    Aftermarket systems are several grand.

    • Drew Dowdell
      Chevrolet News:Officially Official: Corvette Starts at $59,995
      By Drew Dowdell
      Chevy released the pricing information on the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray today, keeping its promise of a sub-$60k price.  Pricing rings up at $59,995 including destination charge for the 1LT trim.  The Corvette comes standard with an eight-speed dual clutch transmission and an engine mounted dry sump oil system.
      The 2LT  will start at $67,295 and adds things like a full color heads-up display, heated and ventilated seats, heated steering wheel, performance data recorder, navigation,  side blind zone alert, and rear cross traffic alert. 
      The 3LT will start at $71,945, and builds on the 2LT with GT2 Seating with Napa and Mulan leather, custom leather-wrapped interior, suede-wrapped upper interior trim, and leather wrapped door panels. 
      The price of the Z51 Performance package remains the same at $5,000 and includes performance exhaust, performance suspension, electronic limited-slip differential, front air splitter, rear spoiler, larger brakes with Brembo four-piston calipers, Michelin Pilot Sport 4S summer tires, and an enhanced cooling system. 
      Customers can forgo the Z51 package and still get the performance exhaust for $1,195. This will boost the performance of the LT2 engine to 495 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque.  The front suspension lift system is optional on 2LT and 3LT trims for $1,495. 
      Customers will be able to personalize their Corvette with 12 different exterior colors, 6 interior color themes, six seat belt colors, two stitching packages, and three seat choices. 
      Capable of a top speed of 194 MPH on the track, the Corvette goes into production in Bowling Green, KY later in 2019.


      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Officially Official: Corvette Starts at $59,995
      By Drew Dowdell
      Chevy released the pricing information on the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray today, keeping its promise of a sub-$60k price.  Pricing rings up at $59,995 including destination charge for the 1LT trim.  The Corvette comes standard with an eight-speed dual clutch transmission and an engine mounted dry sump oil system.
      The 2LT  will start at $67,295 and adds things like a full color heads-up display, heated and ventilated seats, heated steering wheel, performance data recorder, navigation,  side blind zone alert, and rear cross traffic alert. 
      The 3LT will start at $71,945, and builds on the 2LT with GT2 Seating with Napa and Mulan leather, custom leather-wrapped interior, suede-wrapped upper interior trim, and leather wrapped door panels. 
      The price of the Z51 Performance package remains the same at $5,000 and includes performance exhaust, performance suspension, electronic limited-slip differential, front air splitter, rear spoiler, larger brakes with Brembo four-piston calipers, Michelin Pilot Sport 4S summer tires, and an enhanced cooling system. 
      Customers can forgo the Z51 package and still get the performance exhaust for $1,195. This will boost the performance of the LT2 engine to 495 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque.  The front suspension lift system is optional on 2LT and 3LT trims for $1,495. 
      Customers will be able to personalize their Corvette with 12 different exterior colors, 6 interior color themes, six seat belt colors, two stitching packages, and three seat choices. 
      Capable of a top speed of 194 MPH on the track, the Corvette goes into production in Bowling Green, KY later in 2019.

    • Drew Dowdell
      Chevrolet News:Corvette C8 Almost Sold Out Already
      By Drew Dowdell
      When the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette debuted a week and a half ago, there was some speculation that buyers might not go for it because of its mid-engine design or its outworldly styling.  Well the nay-sayers might just have to start cooking up their crow.   According to Michael Simcoe, GM's Design Chief,  the orders have nearly hit the first year of production numbers.  "It's nearly sold out. It's so close that it's bound to be sold out soon." Simcoe said.
      Now the caveat is that Simcoe has not revealed what the planned production numbers will be, so we have no idea if it will sell at a higher or lower rate than the C7 Corvette. 
      The 2020 Corvette Stingray comes with a mid-mounted LT2 V8 making an SAE certified 495 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque when equipped with an optional exhaust.  In Z51 form, the car can hit 60 mph in less than 3 seconds. Pricing will start under $60,000.

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Corvette C8 Almost Sold Out Already
      By Drew Dowdell
      When the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette debuted a week and a half ago, there was some speculation that buyers might not go for it because of its mid-engine design or its outworldly styling.  Well the nay-sayers might just have to start cooking up their crow.   According to Michael Simcoe, GM's Design Chief,  the orders have nearly hit the first year of production numbers.  "It's nearly sold out. It's so close that it's bound to be sold out soon." Simcoe said.
      Now the caveat is that Simcoe has not revealed what the planned production numbers will be, so we have no idea if it will sell at a higher or lower rate than the C7 Corvette. 
      The 2020 Corvette Stingray comes with a mid-mounted LT2 V8 making an SAE certified 495 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque when equipped with an optional exhaust.  In Z51 form, the car can hit 60 mph in less than 3 seconds. Pricing will start under $60,000.

