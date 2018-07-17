Jump to content

  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Chevy Cancels the City Express

      Rushed to market back in 2014 via an agreement with Nissan, Chevy's little delivery van goes to the great warehouse in the sky. 

    Back in 2014, Chevrolet introduced a small delivery van called the City Express. The new little can was the result of a marketing agreement between Nissan and General Motors for Chevy to rebadge Nissan's successful NV200 small delivery wagon.   But where Nissan did well, Chevrolet faltered and the City Express languished on lots.  Typical sales months for the CE were in the triple digits while by comparison, Ford moved as many as five times that amount with its direct competitor the Transit Connect.

    Automotive News reports that back in September, dealers were told to stop ordering them and as of February this year the last City Express rolled off the line and has already been scrubbed from the Chevy website. No word yet on if Chevrolet intends a replacement on its own platform. 

    Source: Automotive News

    Photo: GM, with Editorial additions by Drew Dowdell


    ocnblu

    Well I think they should be in this market... a market that Ford practically owns, just like the fullsize van market.  GM will never approach Ford's van sales with halfhearted offerings like this.

    Drew Dowdell
    2 minutes ago, ocnblu said:

    Well I think they should be in this market... a market that Ford practically owns, just like the fullsize van market.  GM will never approach Ford's van sales with halfhearted offerings like this.

    I agree.   I think something is up though.  GM is in the process of re-doing ALL of their platforms.. they want to go the VW route of MLB and MQB, but with two additional variations. I'm wondering if we don't see something come from that.

    Or maybe even *gasp* a Bolt City Express! :mind-blowing::mind-blowing:.  

    An EV city delivery van with a 250 mile range could turn the segment on its ear. 

    smk4565

    An electric van would make sense.  

    If the City Express was a Chrysler product they would just drop a Hellcat V8 in there and sell it 2 more years.  

    dfelt

    Nissan was smart to make an e-NV200 van with 124 mile range 40 kWh battery pack. This is far more than needed for inner city deliveries and service calls. You remove the complex ICE gas or diesel motor and gain cleaner emissions and less maintenance with an ultra quiet van that will not disturb inner city folks that live there.

    riviera74
    8 hours ago, dfelt said:

    Nissan was smart to make an e-NV200 van with 124 mile range 40 kWh battery pack. This is far more than needed for inner city deliveries and service calls. You remove the complex ICE gas or diesel motor and gain cleaner emissions and less maintenance with an ultra quiet van that will not disturb inner city folks that live there.

    Maybe that should be the next one: a Bolt version of the City Express.

    Cubical-aka-Moltar

    Speaking of vans  and updates, they should update the ancient full size Express w/ Camaro styling cues--a Camaro like nose and make the windows 70% smaller..;)

    dfelt
    3 minutes ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    Speaking of vans  and updates, they should update the ancient full size Express w/ Camaro styling cues--a Camaro like nose and make the windows 70% smaller..;)

    That qualify's for the Joke Thread.

    Plus I thought that is what we did in the 70's with all those cool custom vans! :P

    See the source image

    regfootball
    19 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    An electric van would make sense.  

    If the City Express was a Chrysler product they would just drop a Hellcat V8 in there and sell it 2 more years.  

    20 more years

