Chevy Cancels the City Express

Back in 2014, Chevrolet introduced a small delivery van called the City Express. The new little can was the result of a marketing agreement between Nissan and General Motors for Chevy to rebadge Nissan's successful NV200 small delivery wagon. But where Nissan did well, Chevrolet faltered and the City Express languished on lots. Typical sales months for the CE were in the triple digits while by comparison, Ford moved as many as five times that amount with its direct competitor the Transit Connect.

Automotive News reports that back in September, dealers were told to stop ordering them and as of February this year the last City Express rolled off the line and has already been scrubbed from the Chevy website. No word yet on if Chevrolet intends a replacement on its own platform.

Source: Automotive News

Photo: GM, with Editorial additions by Drew Dowdell