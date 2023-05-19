Chevy Estimated Range for Silverado EV Work Truck Raised to 450 miles

When Chevrolet initially took the wraps off the Silverado EV last year, GM had estimated up to a 400 mile range based on its own calculations. As the Silverado EV has made its way through development, it went for EPA certification and came back with 50 miles more than GM's estimate. With this new EPA certification, the Silverado EV has an over 100-mile advantage over its only on-sale competitor the F-150 Lightning Extended Range (320 miles). The Silverado EV will launch first in WT trim with this 450-mile range in the next few weeks. Soon after, a less expensive WT model will launch with a 350-mile range. All Silverado EVs will be available with DC Fast Charging up to 350kW with the ability to take on 100 miles of range in as few as 10 minutes. WT models will have 510 horsepower and 615 lb.-ft of torque.

Following up sometime in the fall of 2023 will be the RST First Edition model with a currently estimated 400-mile range. We say "currently" because the RST is said to be available with the same 200kW battery pack in the WT, but also gets a significant power boost to 754 horsepower and 786 lb.-ft of torque in WOW mode, so we'll need to wait till it gets back from the EPA.

Naturally, these ratings will translate directly into the GMC Sierra Denali EV as well.